Team India's Practise Session In Dubai Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025 Game Against Bangladesh - In Pics
As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 draws closer, Team India wasted no time in kicking off their preparations with an intense practice session in Dubai. With the marquee India vs Pakistan clash on the horizon, the squad, led by Rohit Sharma, is leaving no stone unturned. From tactical adjustments in bowling to high-energy batting and fielding drills, every aspect of their training was meticulously planned to ensure they’re ready for the challenge. Here's a closer look at 10 key insights from their first practice session, offering a glimpse into their focused and determined approach to the tournament.
Intense Training Focus
Team India’s preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 kicked off with a high-intensity training session at the ICC Academy, showcasing their commitment to a strong tournament start.
Shami’s Tactical Approach
Mohammed Shami took a cautious approach to his return, focusing on refining his bowling lengths under the expert guidance of coach Morne Morkel to adjust his strategy for the tournament.
Rishabh Pant’s Injury Scare
An unfortunate accident involving Hardik Pandya’s shot left Rishabh Pant nursing a minor knee injury, but he quickly bounced back to continue training, ensuring no lasting concerns.
Rohit and Kohli Lead the Charge
Rohit Sharma’s upbeat demeanor and Virat Kohli’s intense focus set the tone for Team India’s session, highlighting their readiness and confidence heading into the Champions Trophy.
Aggressive Batting Practice
The batting session saw aggressive stroke play, especially from Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer, who consistently sent deliveries from Kuldeep Yadav beyond the boundary ropes.
Innovative Warm-Up Drills
Unique warm-up exercises, including heading a ball with a helmet instead of catching it, kept the energy high while enhancing reflexes, blending fun with functionality in preparation.
Strategic Fielding Drills
Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, and Rishabh Pant took part in specific fielding drills under coach T Dilip, offering hints about potential selections for India’s opening game against Bangladesh.
Team India’s No-Rest Approach
After landing in Dubai, Team India skipped a rest day and immediately got down to business, underscoring their intent to leave no stone unturned before the Champions Trophy begins.
Shami’s Pace Ramp-Up
Starting with a short run-up and gradually increasing his intensity, Shami worked on fine-tuning his pace, aiming to challenge the best batters with sharp deliveries in upcoming matches.
Positive Team Mindset
The squad maintained a high-energy atmosphere throughout, with light-hearted moments, particularly Virat Kohli’s jokes, ensuring that the players stayed mentally sharp while focusing on their training.
