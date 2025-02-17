photoDetails

english

2859793

As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 draws closer, Team India wasted no time in kicking off their preparations with an intense practice session in Dubai. With the marquee India vs Pakistan clash on the horizon, the squad, led by Rohit Sharma, is leaving no stone unturned. From tactical adjustments in bowling to high-energy batting and fielding drills, every aspect of their training was meticulously planned to ensure they’re ready for the challenge. Here's a closer look at 10 key insights from their first practice session, offering a glimpse into their focused and determined approach to the tournament.