Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2859804https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/team-indias-practise-session-in-dubai-ahead-of-champions-trophy-2025-game-against-bangladesh-in-pics-2859804
NewsPhotosTeam India's Practise Session In Dubai Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025 Game Against Bangladesh - In Pics Team India's Practise Session In Dubai Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025 Game Against Bangladesh - In Pics
photoDetails

Team India's Practise Session In Dubai Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025 Game Against Bangladesh - In Pics

As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 draws closer, Team India wasted no time in kicking off their preparations with an intense practice session in Dubai. With the marquee India vs Pakistan clash on the horizon, the squad, led by Rohit Sharma, is leaving no stone unturned. From tactical adjustments in bowling to high-energy batting and fielding drills, every aspect of their training was meticulously planned to ensure they’re ready for the challenge. Here's a closer look at 10 key insights from their first practice session, offering a glimpse into their focused and determined approach to the tournament.

Updated:Feb 17, 2025, 11:02 AM IST
Follow Us

Intense Training Focus

1/12
Intense Training Focus

Team India’s preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 kicked off with a high-intensity training session at the ICC Academy, showcasing their commitment to a strong tournament start.

Follow Us

Shami’s Tactical Approach

2/12
Shami’s Tactical Approach

Mohammed Shami took a cautious approach to his return, focusing on refining his bowling lengths under the expert guidance of coach Morne Morkel to adjust his strategy for the tournament.

Follow Us

Rishabh Pant’s Injury Scare

3/12
Rishabh Pant’s Injury Scare

An unfortunate accident involving Hardik Pandya’s shot left Rishabh Pant nursing a minor knee injury, but he quickly bounced back to continue training, ensuring no lasting concerns.

Follow Us

Rohit and Kohli Lead the Charge

4/12
Rohit and Kohli Lead the Charge

Rohit Sharma’s upbeat demeanor and Virat Kohli’s intense focus set the tone for Team India’s session, highlighting their readiness and confidence heading into the Champions Trophy.

Follow Us

Aggressive Batting Practice

5/12
Aggressive Batting Practice

The batting session saw aggressive stroke play, especially from Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer, who consistently sent deliveries from Kuldeep Yadav beyond the boundary ropes.

Follow Us

Innovative Warm-Up Drills

6/12
Innovative Warm-Up Drills

Unique warm-up exercises, including heading a ball with a helmet instead of catching it, kept the energy high while enhancing reflexes, blending fun with functionality in preparation.

Follow Us

Strategic Fielding Drills

7/12
Strategic Fielding Drills

Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, and Rishabh Pant took part in specific fielding drills under coach T Dilip, offering hints about potential selections for India’s opening game against Bangladesh.

Follow Us

Team India’s No-Rest Approach

8/12
Team India’s No-Rest Approach

After landing in Dubai, Team India skipped a rest day and immediately got down to business, underscoring their intent to leave no stone unturned before the Champions Trophy begins.

Follow Us

Shami’s Pace Ramp-Up

9/12
Shami’s Pace Ramp-Up

Starting with a short run-up and gradually increasing his intensity, Shami worked on fine-tuning his pace, aiming to challenge the best batters with sharp deliveries in upcoming matches.

 

Follow Us

Positive Team Mindset

10/12
Positive Team Mindset

The squad maintained a high-energy atmosphere throughout, with light-hearted moments, particularly Virat Kohli’s jokes, ensuring that the players stayed mentally sharp while focusing on their training.

Follow Us

11/12
Follow Us

12/12
Follow Us
Champions Trophy 2025Team India practice sessionRohit Sharma ICC preparationMohammed Shami bowling drillsVirat Kohli Champions TrophyIndia vs Pakistan champions TrophyShreyas Iyer aggressive battingHardik Pandya net practicerishabh pant injury updateICC Champions Trophy 2025 squadShami bowling lengths trainingMorne Morkel bowling coachIndian cricket team DubaiICC Academy training sessionTeam India fielding drillsT Dilip fielding coachIndia Champions Trophy warm-upDubai International Cricket StadiumICC Champions Trophy scheduleTeam India first practice sessionIndia vs Bangladesh Champions TrophyIndia-Pakistan rivalry Champions TrophyShami’s pace ramp-upKohli batting focusRohit Sharma leadershipRishabh Pant training recoveryIndia Champions Trophy first matchhigh-energy training sessionfielding drills selection cluesIndian cricket team preparationICC Champions Trophy highlights
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Not US, China Or Dubai, But THIS Country Is Richest In Terms Of GDP Per Capita
camera icon9
title
FASTag
FASTag New Rules From Feb 17, 2025: How 60 Minutes Can Save You From Penalties and Transaction Failures! Check Cooling Period And How To Avoid Extra Charges
camera icon10
title
Jasprit Bumrah
Harshit Rana For Jasprit Bumrah, This Pacer Replaces Pat Cummins: Players Ruled Out With Injuries And Their Replacements For Champions Trophy 2025
camera icon8
title
Sonam Kapoor Most Fashionable Outfits
8 Times Sonam Kapoor Slayed Like the Ultimate Fashion Diva!
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet One Of Richest Indians In Dubai: Once Sold Fruits On Streets, Now Opening Gulf’s Most Expensive School With World-Class Facilities – Check Fees; His Net Worth Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK