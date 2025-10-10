photoDetails

english

2970072

India gears up for the 2nd Test against West Indies in New Delhi, aiming to replicate their dominant victory in the first Test. The predicted playing XI features KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers, with Shubman Gill leading from the front. Sai Sudharsan faces pressure at number three, while Dhruv Jurel takes the wicketkeeper role. All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy provide depth, with Axar Patel challenging for a spot. India’s spin-heavy strategy, backed by Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Jadeja, complements the lethal pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Fans anticipate a clinical, strategic performance in the World Test Championship 2025.