NewsPhotosTeam India's Predicted Playing XI vs West Indies For 2nd Test: All Eyes On Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar
Team India's Predicted Playing XI vs West Indies For 2nd Test: All Eyes On Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar

India gears up for the 2nd Test against West Indies in New Delhi, aiming to replicate their dominant victory in the first Test. The predicted playing XI features KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers, with Shubman Gill leading from the front. Sai Sudharsan faces pressure at number three, while Dhruv Jurel takes the wicketkeeper role. All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy provide depth, with Axar Patel challenging for a spot. India’s spin-heavy strategy, backed by Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Jadeja, complements the lethal pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Fans anticipate a clinical, strategic performance in the World Test Championship 2025.

Updated:Oct 10, 2025, 07:21 AM IST
1. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal Likely Openers

1/11
1. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal Likely Openers

India’s top order features KL Rahul alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, combining experience and aggressive stroke play to set a strong foundation against West Indies’ bowling attack.

Photo credit: Instagram

2. Sai Sudharsan’s Number Three Gamble

2/11
2. Sai Sudharsan’s Number Three Gamble

Sai Sudharsan remains under pressure to solidify his spot at number three, with consistent performances crucial as Dhruv Jurel eyes a return to the Test squad.

Photo credit: Instagram

3. Shubman Gill to Lead from the Front

3/11
3. Shubman Gill to Lead from the Front

Captain Shubman Gill demonstrated stellar form in the first Test, and his leadership will be vital in maintaining India’s momentum and strategic execution in New Delhi.

Photo credit: Instagram

4. Dhruv Jurel in the Wicketkeeper Role

4/11
4. Dhruv Jurel in the Wicketkeeper Role

With Rishabh Pant sidelined, Dhruv Jurel steps in as the wicketkeeper, offering flexibility with the bat and sharp glove work behind the stumps.

Photo credit: Instagram

5. Ravindra Jadeja’s All-Round Experience

5/11
5. Ravindra Jadeja’s All-Round Experience

Jadeja continues to be the backbone of India’s spin-heavy lineup, providing crucial runs in the lower order and delivering consistent left-arm spin to dominate West Indies’ batsmen.

Photo credit: Instagram

6. Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Spot Under Scrutiny

6/11
6. Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Spot Under Scrutiny

The pace-bowling all-rounder faces competition from Axar Patel. Kumar needs impactful performances to retain his spot in India’s balanced squad.

Photo credit: Instagram

7. Washington Sundar Adds Depth in Spin

7/11
7. Washington Sundar Adds Depth in Spin

Washington Sundar strengthens India’s spin options, complementing Kuldeep Yadav and Jadeja while providing vital lower-order stability with the bat.

Photo credit: Instagram

8. Kuldeep Yadav Returns in Rhythm

8/11
8. Kuldeep Yadav Returns in Rhythm

Kuldeep’s comeback adds variety to India’s attack, combining left-arm wrist spin with attacking fields to trouble the West Indies lineup.

Photo credit: Instagram

9. Jasprit Bumrah’s Pace and Precision

9/11
9. Jasprit Bumrah’s Pace and Precision

Bumrah remains India’s spearhead, delivering lethal pace and accuracy. His role in breaking partnerships early is pivotal for a quick, clean victory.

Photo credit: Instagram

10. Mohammed Siraj Taking the Lead in Fast Bowling

10/11
10. Mohammed Siraj Taking the Lead in Fast Bowling

Siraj’s consistent performances reduce pressure on other pacers, making him crucial in India’s aggressive bowling strategy for the 2nd Test.

Photo credit: Instagram

11. Spin-Heavy Strategy Likely to Continue

11/11
11. Spin-Heavy Strategy Likely to Continue

Despite strong pacers, India may favor a spin-heavy approach in New Delhi, leveraging experience and variety from Jadeja, Kuldeep, and Sundar to dominate West Indies.

Photo credit: Instagram

