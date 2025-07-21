Team India's Probable Playing XI For 4th Test Vs England: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play? Is Rishabh Pant Fit? Karun Nair To Be Dropped?
India vs England 4th Test: Team India Predicted Playing 11 – Key Changes Expected - Ahead of the India vs England 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, Team India is set to make crucial changes due to injuries. With Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep, and Nitish Reddy likely ruled out, debutant Anshul Kamboj could enter the playing XI. Rishabh Pant may play as a specialist batter, while Dhruv Jurel takes up wicket-keeping duties. KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill lead the top order, with Jadeja and Sundar providing all-round options. Bumrah returns to bolster the pace attack alongside Siraj. This match is vital for India’s series hopes in the ongoing England tour.
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal: India's Rock-Solid Opener
Yashasvi Jaiswal is in red-hot form, dominating England’s bowling with consistency. His aggressive starts provide momentum and set the tone for India’s innings—expect fireworks at the top.
2. KL Rahul: The Experience India Needs
KL Rahul’s calm temperament and adaptability in English conditions make him a key asset at the top. His dual role as a reliable opener and slip fielder remains vital in high-pressure games.
3. Karun Nair: Last Chance to Cement His Spot?
Despite underwhelming returns, Karun Nair might retain his place. A failure here could open the door for Sai Sudharsan, making this a do-or-die outing for the middle-order batter.
4. Shubman Gill (Captain): Leading from the Front
Gill’s leadership is under scrutiny after mixed results. His form with the bat and tactical decisions will be critical as he guides a relatively young squad in this pressure game.
5. Rishabh Pant: Playing as a Specialist Batter
Still recovering from injury, Pant is likely to play purely as a batter. His counter-attacking approach could tilt the momentum, but he won’t be donning the gloves this time.
6. Dhruv Jurel: Gloves of Responsibility
With Pant unfit to keep, Dhruv Jurel steps in as wicket-keeper. His solid glove work and ability to bat under pressure make him a valuable lower-order addition.
7. Ravindra Jadeja: India’s Spin All-rounder Backbone
Jadeja brings unmatched balance with his left-arm spin and reliable lower-order batting. In England’s tricky conditions, his control with the ball will be a game-changer.
8. Washington Sundar: The Quiet Game-Changer
With Nitish Reddy ruled out, Sundar is set to play as the second all-rounder. His economy, ability to hold one end, and useful batting make him a tactical asset.
9. Anshul Kamboj: Sensational Debut on the Cards
All eyes on Anshul Kamboj, who could debut after injuries to Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh. The 10-wicket Ranji hero and IPL performer is India’s X-factor pacer to watch.
10. Jasprit Bumrah: India’s Ace Returns
After a 10-day rest, Bumrah is expected to return to lead the pace attack. His reverse swing and leadership with the ball are vital in England’s overcast conditions.
11. Mohammed Siraj: The Relentless Workhorse
Siraj’s bounce, seam, and aggression make him the perfect partner for Bumrah. With the new ball or old, Siraj’s intensity will be key to dismantling England’s batting order.
