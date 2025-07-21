photoDetails

english

2934569

India vs England 4th Test: Team India Predicted Playing 11 – Key Changes Expected - Ahead of the India vs England 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, Team India is set to make crucial changes due to injuries. With Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep, and Nitish Reddy likely ruled out, debutant Anshul Kamboj could enter the playing XI. Rishabh Pant may play as a specialist batter, while Dhruv Jurel takes up wicket-keeping duties. KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill lead the top order, with Jadeja and Sundar providing all-round options. Bumrah returns to bolster the pace attack alongside Siraj. This match is vital for India’s series hopes in the ongoing England tour.