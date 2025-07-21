Advertisement
Team India's Probable Playing XI For 4th Test Vs England: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play? Is Rishabh Pant Fit? Karun Nair To Be Dropped?
Team India's Probable Playing XI For 4th Test Vs England: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play? Is Rishabh Pant Fit? Karun Nair To Be Dropped?

India vs England 4th Test: Team India Predicted Playing 11 – Key Changes Expected - Ahead of the India vs England 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, Team India is set to make crucial changes due to injuries. With Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep, and Nitish Reddy likely ruled out, debutant Anshul Kamboj could enter the playing XI. Rishabh Pant may play as a specialist batter, while Dhruv Jurel takes up wicket-keeping duties. KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill lead the top order, with Jadeja and Sundar providing all-round options. Bumrah returns to bolster the pace attack alongside Siraj. This match is vital for India’s series hopes in the ongoing England tour.

Updated:Jul 21, 2025, 08:38 AM IST
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal: India's Rock-Solid Opener

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal: India's Rock-Solid Opener

Yashasvi Jaiswal is in red-hot form, dominating England’s bowling with consistency. His aggressive starts provide momentum and set the tone for India’s innings—expect fireworks at the top.

2. KL Rahul: The Experience India Needs

2. KL Rahul: The Experience India Needs

KL Rahul’s calm temperament and adaptability in English conditions make him a key asset at the top. His dual role as a reliable opener and slip fielder remains vital in high-pressure games.

3. Karun Nair: Last Chance to Cement His Spot?

3. Karun Nair: Last Chance to Cement His Spot?

Despite underwhelming returns, Karun Nair might retain his place. A failure here could open the door for Sai Sudharsan, making this a do-or-die outing for the middle-order batter.

4. Shubman Gill (Captain): Leading from the Front

4. Shubman Gill (Captain): Leading from the Front

Gill’s leadership is under scrutiny after mixed results. His form with the bat and tactical decisions will be critical as he guides a relatively young squad in this pressure game.

5. Rishabh Pant: Playing as a Specialist Batter

5. Rishabh Pant: Playing as a Specialist Batter

Still recovering from injury, Pant is likely to play purely as a batter. His counter-attacking approach could tilt the momentum, but he won’t be donning the gloves this time.

6. Dhruv Jurel: Gloves of Responsibility

6. Dhruv Jurel: Gloves of Responsibility

With Pant unfit to keep, Dhruv Jurel steps in as wicket-keeper. His solid glove work and ability to bat under pressure make him a valuable lower-order addition.

7. Ravindra Jadeja: India’s Spin All-rounder Backbone

7. Ravindra Jadeja: India’s Spin All-rounder Backbone

Jadeja brings unmatched balance with his left-arm spin and reliable lower-order batting. In England’s tricky conditions, his control with the ball will be a game-changer.

8. Washington Sundar: The Quiet Game-Changer

8. Washington Sundar: The Quiet Game-Changer

With Nitish Reddy ruled out, Sundar is set to play as the second all-rounder. His economy, ability to hold one end, and useful batting make him a tactical asset.

9. Anshul Kamboj: Sensational Debut on the Cards

9. Anshul Kamboj: Sensational Debut on the Cards

All eyes on Anshul Kamboj, who could debut after injuries to Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh. The 10-wicket Ranji hero and IPL performer is India’s X-factor pacer to watch.

10. Jasprit Bumrah: India’s Ace Returns

10. Jasprit Bumrah: India’s Ace Returns

After a 10-day rest, Bumrah is expected to return to lead the pace attack. His reverse swing and leadership with the ball are vital in England’s overcast conditions.

11. Mohammed Siraj: The Relentless Workhorse

11. Mohammed Siraj: The Relentless Workhorse

Siraj’s bounce, seam, and aggression make him the perfect partner for Bumrah. With the new ball or old, Siraj’s intensity will be key to dismantling England’s batting order.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK