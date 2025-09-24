Team India's Probable Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match Vs Bangladesh: Jitesh Sharma To Replace Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah To Rest
Team India is set to face Bangladesh in a high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on September 24. India, unbeaten in the tournament, aims to seal a spot in the final, with a strong XI featuring Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and the spin-pacer combination of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel. Bangladesh, buoyed by a Super 4 win over Sri Lanka, will rely on Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Das, and Mahedi Hasan to challenge India’s top order. Key players, strategies, and fitness updates make this clash crucial for Asia Cup 2025 final qualification.
1. Abhishek Sharma – The Aggressive Opener
Abhishek Sharma leads India’s top order with 173 runs at a strike rate of 208.43. His swashbuckling style makes him the key player to attack Bangladesh’s bowling early.
2. Shubman Gill – Stability at No. 2
Gill offers a solid foundation after a mixed start. His 47-run knock against Pakistan showed he can anchor India’s innings and set the tone for the middle order.
3. Tilak Varma – Composed Southpaw at No. 3
Tilak Varma provides composure and balance in the top order. With 90 runs from three innings, he’s crucial for building partnerships and rotating strike efficiently.
4. Suryakumar Yadav – Captain and Free Scorer
As captain, Suryakumar Yadav brings leadership and versatility. His unbeaten 47 against Pakistan highlights his ability to stabilize or accelerate India’s innings as needed.
5. Sanju Samson – Wicketkeeper and Middle-Order Anchor
Samson adds depth to India’s batting. With a fifty against Oman, he balances aggression with calmness, making him vital in pressure situations in the middle overs.
6. Shivam Dube – All-Round Firepower
Dube contributes both with the bat and ball. Despite low runs so far, his ability to hit big shots and bowl medium pace makes him a key all-round option.
7. Hardik Pandya – Pace All-Rounder
Pandya strengthens India’s balance as the third pace option. With 97 wickets in T20Is, he’s a match-winner with both bat and ball, especially in crunch Super 4 matches.
8. Axar Patel – Spin All-Rounder
Axar’s left-arm spin and lower-order batting provide crucial flexibility. He’s instrumental in controlling middle overs and can chip in with important runs when needed.
9. Kuldeep Yadav – Strike Spinner
Kuldeep Yadav has thrived in Asia Cup 2025, taking multiple wickets including a 4/7 against UAE. His wrist-spin adds variety and a wicket-taking threat in the middle overs.
10. Jasprit Bumrah & Varun Chakravarthy – Pace and Spin Anchors
Bumrah spearheads the pace attack with firepower and precision, while Varun Chakravarthy’s T20 spin expertise complements India’s bowling, ensuring a balanced attack against Bangladesh.
