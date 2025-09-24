Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2963912https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/team-indias-probable-playing-xi-for-asia-cup-2025-super-4-match-vs-bangladesh-jitesh-sharma-to-replace-sanju-samson-jasprit-bumrah-to-rest-2963912
NewsPhotosTeam India's Probable Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match Vs Bangladesh: Jitesh Sharma To Replace Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah To Rest
photoDetails

Team India's Probable Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match Vs Bangladesh: Jitesh Sharma To Replace Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah To Rest

Team India is set to face Bangladesh in a high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on September 24. India, unbeaten in the tournament, aims to seal a spot in the final, with a strong XI featuring Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and the spin-pacer combination of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel. Bangladesh, buoyed by a Super 4 win over Sri Lanka, will rely on Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Das, and Mahedi Hasan to challenge India’s top order. Key players, strategies, and fitness updates make this clash crucial for Asia Cup 2025 final qualification.

Updated:Sep 24, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Abhishek Sharma – The Aggressive Opener

1/11
1. Abhishek Sharma – The Aggressive Opener

Abhishek Sharma leads India’s top order with 173 runs at a strike rate of 208.43. His swashbuckling style makes him the key player to attack Bangladesh’s bowling early.

Follow Us

2. Shubman Gill – Stability at No. 2

2/11
2. Shubman Gill – Stability at No. 2

Gill offers a solid foundation after a mixed start. His 47-run knock against Pakistan showed he can anchor India’s innings and set the tone for the middle order.

Follow Us

3. Tilak Varma – Composed Southpaw at No. 3

3/11
3. Tilak Varma – Composed Southpaw at No. 3

Tilak Varma provides composure and balance in the top order. With 90 runs from three innings, he’s crucial for building partnerships and rotating strike efficiently.

Follow Us

4. Suryakumar Yadav – Captain and Free Scorer

4/11
4. Suryakumar Yadav – Captain and Free Scorer

As captain, Suryakumar Yadav brings leadership and versatility. His unbeaten 47 against Pakistan highlights his ability to stabilize or accelerate India’s innings as needed.

Follow Us

5. Sanju Samson – Wicketkeeper and Middle-Order Anchor

5/11
5. Sanju Samson – Wicketkeeper and Middle-Order Anchor

Samson adds depth to India’s batting. With a fifty against Oman, he balances aggression with calmness, making him vital in pressure situations in the middle overs.

Follow Us

6. Shivam Dube – All-Round Firepower

6/11
6. Shivam Dube – All-Round Firepower

Dube contributes both with the bat and ball. Despite low runs so far, his ability to hit big shots and bowl medium pace makes him a key all-round option.

Follow Us

7. Hardik Pandya – Pace All-Rounder

7/11
7. Hardik Pandya – Pace All-Rounder

Pandya strengthens India’s balance as the third pace option. With 97 wickets in T20Is, he’s a match-winner with both bat and ball, especially in crunch Super 4 matches.

Follow Us

8. Axar Patel – Spin All-Rounder

8/11
8. Axar Patel – Spin All-Rounder

Axar’s left-arm spin and lower-order batting provide crucial flexibility. He’s instrumental in controlling middle overs and can chip in with important runs when needed.

Follow Us

9. Kuldeep Yadav – Strike Spinner

9/11
9. Kuldeep Yadav – Strike Spinner

Kuldeep Yadav has thrived in Asia Cup 2025, taking multiple wickets including a 4/7 against UAE. His wrist-spin adds variety and a wicket-taking threat in the middle overs.

Follow Us

10. Jasprit Bumrah & Varun Chakravarthy – Pace and Spin Anchors

10/11
10. Jasprit Bumrah & Varun Chakravarthy – Pace and Spin Anchors

Bumrah spearheads the pace attack with firepower and precision, while Varun Chakravarthy’s T20 spin expertise complements India’s bowling, ensuring a balanced attack against Bangladesh.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 matchIndia vs Bangladesh T20 previewTeam India probable XI 2025Abhishek Sharma Asia Cup 2025Jasprit Bumrah rest newsSuryakumar Yadav captain 2025Dubai International Stadium cricketBangladesh cricket team 2025Mustafizur Rahman bowling threatTilak Varma Asia Cup performanceShubman Gill Asia Cup 2025Sanju Samson T20 2025Hardik Pandya all-round performanceKuldeep Yadav spin bowling 2025Varun Chakravarthy T20 specialistAxar Patel all-rounder IndiaAsia Cup 2025 T20 highlightsIndia vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025India vs Bangladesh head-to-head T20Asia Cup 2025 live scoresIndia vs Bangladesh match predictionAsia Cup 2025 schedule UAET20 cricket UAE 2025india super 4 asia cup 2025Bangladesh Super 4 Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup 2025 player to watchAbhishek Sharma batting form 2025Asia Cup 2025 final qualificationT20 Asia Cup 2025 match analysis
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025
ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Format, Prize Money, Venues, Schedule, Squads, Broadcast - All You Need To Know
camera icon8
title
Navratri 2025 Day 2
Navratri 2025 Day 2: Sreeleela To Katrina Kaif - 7 BEST Red Ethnic Outfits To Elevate Your Fashion Game
camera icon13
title
India’s smallest river
India’s Smallest River: How THIS River In Rajasthan Was Revived After 60 Years Of Drought
camera icon8
title
ChatGPT questions to avoid
5 Questions You Should Never Ask ChatGPT As It Might Get You In Trouble
camera icon7
title
Startup
Up To Rs 50 Lakh Funding For New Indian Startups: Everything You Need To Know About The Startup India Seed Fund Scheme