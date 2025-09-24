photoDetails

Team India is set to face Bangladesh in a high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on September 24. India, unbeaten in the tournament, aims to seal a spot in the final, with a strong XI featuring Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and the spin-pacer combination of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel. Bangladesh, buoyed by a Super 4 win over Sri Lanka, will rely on Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Das, and Mahedi Hasan to challenge India’s top order. Key players, strategies, and fitness updates make this clash crucial for Asia Cup 2025 final qualification.