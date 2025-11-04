photoDetails

India are set to face Australia in the IND vs AUS 4th T20I at Gold Coast, aiming to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. After a convincing win in Hobart, India are expected to stick with a winning combination, with only one possible change as Harshit Rana may replace Shivam Dube. Sanju Samson is likely to remain benched, with Jitesh Sharma continuing as wicketkeeper-finisher. The top order of Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, along with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, will lead the batting, while Bumrah, Arshdeep, and a strong spin trio anchor India’s bowling attack.