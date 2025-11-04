Advertisement
NewsPhotosTeam India's Probable Playing XI For IND vs AUS 4th T20: Sanju Samson Benched Again as Jitesh Sharma Retains Finisher Role
Team India's Probable Playing XI For IND vs AUS 4th T20: Sanju Samson Benched Again as Jitesh Sharma Retains Finisher Role

India are set to face Australia in the IND vs AUS 4th T20I at Gold Coast, aiming to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. After a convincing win in Hobart, India are expected to stick with a winning combination, with only one possible change as Harshit Rana may replace Shivam Dube. Sanju Samson is likely to remain benched, with Jitesh Sharma continuing as wicketkeeper-finisher. The top order of Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, along with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, will lead the batting, while Bumrah, Arshdeep, and a strong spin trio anchor India’s bowling attack.

Updated:Nov 04, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
1. India expected to stick with winning combination

After a strong comeback in Hobart, India are unlikely to tinker with the core XI, staying focused on maintaining rhythm and securing a crucial 2-1 series lead.

2. Sanju Samson likely to remain benched

Despite rising fan pressure and debate, Sanju Samson may stay on the bench as the team backs Jitesh Sharma’s finishing abilities after his impactful cameo in the previous match.

3. Jitesh Sharma retains wicket-keeper role

Jitesh’s solid finishing touch and reliable glove-work make him the preferred finisher-keeper option, strengthening his case for India's long-term T20 planning.

4. Gill and Abhishek set to open again

The Shubman Gill–Abhishek Sharma opening pair is expected to continue, offering a blend of stability and aggressive Powerplay scoring at the top.

5. Tilak Varma to anchor middle order

Tilak Varma remains a key piece in India's middle-order puzzle, offering rotation, composure, and the ability to accelerate, fitting into the evolving T20 template.

6. Harshit Rana likely to replace Shivam Dube

With Shivam Dube proving expensive and underutilized with the bat, Harshit Rana is tipped to return, adding more firepower and discipline to the pace attack.

7. India to persist with spin trio

Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, and Washington Sundar are set to continue, ensuring strong spin options through the middle overs and matchup flexibility.

8. Bumrah and Arshdeep lead pace unit

Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh remain India's frontline speed duo, combining early-strike ability with death-over control, making them vital to the bowling strategy.

9. Suryakumar Yadav to lead from No. 3

Captain Suryakumar Yadav is expected to continue batting at No. 3, steering the innings tempo and injecting aggression when needed, a key part of India's T20 blueprint.

10. Bench strength remains intact for now

Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, and Shivam Dube remain quality bench options. However, with India backing roles and combinations, major changes are unlikely unless performance dips.

Predicted India XI for IND vs AUS 4th T20I

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Bench: Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube

 

