Team India's Probable Playing XI For IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Will Gautam Gambhir drop out-of-form Sanju Samson? Shreyas Iyer to get a chance as Hardik Pandya likely to be rested - In Pics

India’s probable playing XI for the IND vs NZ 4th T20I reflects strategic rotation after sealing the series, with Sanju Samson under pressure and Shreyas Iyer in line for a rare opportunity. Hardik Pandya is likely to be rested as India prioritises fitness management ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The match serves as a testing ground for middle-order combinations, spin depth, and leadership clarity under Suryakumar Yadav. With experimentation now in focus, this game could shape India’s long-term T20 blueprint more than the scoreline itself.

 

Updated:Jan 27, 2026, 09:52 AM IST
1. Abhishek Sharma

India see Abhishek Sharma as a long-term powerplay enforcer, and his 200-plus strike-rate potential makes him central to India’s aggressive T20 blueprint ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. Photo Credit - X

Sanju Samson is under maximum pressure as inconsistent returns and competition from Ishan Kishan mean one more failure could significantly dent his chances of remaining India’s first-choice T20 opener. Photo Credit - X

Ishan Kishan’s fearless strokeplay and strong comeback performances have tilted momentum in his favour, making him a serious contender for a permanent middle-order role even when Tilak Varma returns. Photo Credit - X

Suryakumar Yadav remains the batting anchor and tactical driver, with the management using this game to fine-tune leadership clarity and middle-overs acceleration strategies. Photo Credit - X

Shreyas Iyer’s inclusion is about testing adaptability, as India assess whether his ODI-style stability can translate into high-tempo T20 finishing under minimal match pressure. Photo Credit - X

Shivam Dube’s role is clearly defined as a spin-basher, and this match helps India evaluate his consistency as a six-hitting option on slower T20 surfaces. Photo Credit - X

Axar Patel’s return strengthens India’s bowling depth and batting flexibility, reinforcing why he remains a non-negotiable all-round option for the T20 World Cup squad. Photo Credit - X

Ravi Bishnoi offers wicket-taking intent in the middle overs, and continued exposure helps India lock down their attacking leg-spin option for future ICC events. Photo Credit - X

Kuldeep Yadav’s selection underlines India’s preference for wrist-spin variety, especially against New Zealand’s right-hand-heavy middle order. Photo Credit - X

Arshdeep Singh remains India’s first-choice left-arm pacer, with death-over execution and swing control still key evaluation metrics ahead of the global tournament. Photo Credit - X

Jasprit Bumrah’s presence ensures leadership within the bowling unit, even as India carefully manage his workload across non-dead-rubber fixtures. Photo Credit - X

