India’s probable playing XI for the IND vs NZ 4th T20I reflects strategic rotation after sealing the series, with Sanju Samson under pressure and Shreyas Iyer in line for a rare opportunity. Hardik Pandya is likely to be rested as India prioritises fitness management ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The match serves as a testing ground for middle-order combinations, spin depth, and leadership clarity under Suryakumar Yadav. With experimentation now in focus, this game could shape India’s long-term T20 blueprint more than the scoreline itself.