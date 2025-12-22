Advertisement
Team India's Probable Playing XI For IND vs PAK In T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson To Open With Abhishek Sharma, Where Will Rinku Singh Play?

India’s probable Playing XI for the IND vs PAK clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 highlights clarity, balance, and modern T20 thinking. Sanju Samson opening with Abhishek Sharma signals aggressive intent, while Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav anchor the middle order. Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel ensure all-round depth, with Rinku Singh primed as the finisher. A spin-heavy attack led by Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, backed by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, positions India strongly to defend their T20 crown.

Updated:Dec 22, 2025, 09:20 AM IST
1. Sanju Samson’s Redemption at the Top

1. Sanju Samson's Redemption at the Top

Sanju Samson opening with Abhishek Sharma gives India fearless starts. His recent powerplay success answers long-standing questions about consistency and finally offers stability at the top in ICC events.

2. Abhishek Sharma, the X-Factor Opener

2. Abhishek Sharma, the X-Factor Opener

Abhishek’s intent-driven batting suits T20 World Cup conditions. His ability to dominate pace and spin early can tilt momentum against Pakistan’s new-ball attack within the first six overs.

3. Tilak Varma Locks Down No. 3

3. Tilak Varma Locks Down No. 3

Tilak Varma’s calm temperament and spin-handling skills make him ideal at No. 3. He bridges the powerplay and middle overs, a role India lacked in previous ICC tournaments.

4. Suryakumar Yadav, Captain and Catalyst

4. Suryakumar Yadav, Captain and Catalyst

As captain, Suryakumar Yadav remains India’s middle-overs enforcer. His 360-degree strokeplay keeps run rates high, forcing Pakistan’s bowlers into defensive plans early.

5. Hardik Pandya Restores Balance

5. Hardik Pandya Restores Balance

Hardik Pandya’s dual role as finisher and fourth seamer gives India tactical flexibility. His recent return to form strengthens India’s lower-middle order and death-over bowling options.

6. Shivam Dube’s Muscle in the Middle

6. Shivam Dube's Muscle in the Middle

Shivam Dube offers brute force against spin, a crucial asset on subcontinent pitches. His improved bowling adds depth, allowing India to manage workloads smartly.

7. Rinku Singh as the Finisher in Waiting

7. Rinku Singh as the Finisher in Waiting

Rinku Singh’s placement at No. 7 is strategic. His calm finishing under pressure suits India vs Pakistan scenarios, even if it limits his time at the crease.

8. Axar Patel, the Quiet Game-Changer

8. Axar Patel, the Quiet Game-Changer

Vice-captain Axar Patel brings control with bat and ball. His left-arm spin and late-order runs make him indispensable on slower Sri Lanka and Indian surfaces.

9. Spin Duo Built for Subcontinent Conditions

9. Spin Duo Built for Subcontinent Conditions

Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav form a mystery-spin pairing designed to exploit Pakistan’s middle-order vulnerabilities, especially on turning tracks in Colombo.

10. Bumrah-Arshdeep: Death Overs Sorted

10. Bumrah-Arshdeep: Death Overs Sorted

Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh remain India’s biggest weapons. Their proven chemistry in powerplay and death overs gives India a clear edge in tight IND vs PAK finishes.

11. Team India's Probable Playing XI

11. Team India's Probable Playing XI

Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

 

