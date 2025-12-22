photoDetails

english

2998668

India’s probable Playing XI for the IND vs PAK clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 highlights clarity, balance, and modern T20 thinking. Sanju Samson opening with Abhishek Sharma signals aggressive intent, while Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav anchor the middle order. Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel ensure all-round depth, with Rinku Singh primed as the finisher. A spin-heavy attack led by Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, backed by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, positions India strongly to defend their T20 crown.