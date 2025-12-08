Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2993537https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/team-indias-probable-playing-xi-for-ind-vs-sa-1st-t20i-shubman-gill-hardik-pandya-make-comeback-all-eyes-on-abhishek-sharma-in-pics-2993537
NewsPhotosTeam India's Probable Playing XI For IND vs SA 1st T20I: Shubman Gill Hardik Pandya Make Comeback, All Eyes On Abhishek Sharma - In Pics
photoDetails

Team India's Probable Playing XI For IND vs SA 1st T20I: Shubman Gill Hardik Pandya Make Comeback, All Eyes On Abhishek Sharma - In Pics

India’s likely XI for the first T20I against South Africa in Cuttack brings major changes with Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya returning to the squad. The lineup balances explosive batting, versatile all-round options, and a strong spin-pace combination. Suryakumar Yadav leads an aggressive unit featuring Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and Axar Patel. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy adds variety, while Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh form a powerful pace attack.

Updated:Dec 08, 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Shubman Gill Returns to Boost India’s Top Order

1/11
1. Shubman Gill Returns to Boost India’s Top Order

Gill’s comeback after clearing his fitness test adds stability to the opening slot. His partnership with Abhishek Sharma promises attacking starts, a major talking point for fans tracking India vs South Africa playing XI predictions.

Follow Us

2. Abhishek Sharma Remains India’s Aggressive Powerplay Option

2/11
2. Abhishek Sharma Remains India’s Aggressive Powerplay Option

Abhishek’s fearless strokeplay makes him the ideal partner for Gill. His form will be crucial for India’s early momentum, especially with tough South African pacers targeting the new ball.

Follow Us

3. Suryakumar Yadav Anchors at No. 3 with Leadership Responsibility

3/11
3. Suryakumar Yadav Anchors at No. 3 with Leadership Responsibility

The captain resumes his favourite role as the anchor-cum-enforcer. His ability to adapt across phases strengthens India’s middle order in a high-pressure opening match at Cuttack.

Follow Us

4. Tilak Varma Holds the Key to India’s Middle-Overs Control

4/11
4. Tilak Varma Holds the Key to India’s Middle-Overs Control

Fresh from an impactful Asia Cup final, Tilak’s ability to rotate strike and shift gears addresses a long-term need for stability in overs 7 to 15, a vital area in T20Is against stronger opponents.

Follow Us

5. Sanju Samson’s Flexible Role Adds Tactical Versatility

5/11
5. Sanju Samson’s Flexible Role Adds Tactical Versatility

Samson at No. 5 offers India a dynamic batting option for both consolidation and acceleration. His adaptability could determine India’s recovery or finishing strength depending on match situations.

Follow Us

6. Hardik Pandya’s All-Round Return Reinforces India’s Balance

6/11
6. Hardik Pandya’s All-Round Return Reinforces India’s Balance

Hardik’s comeback is one of India’s biggest boosts. His lower-middle-order firepower and match-winning seam bowling bring depth India lacked in recent series.

Follow Us

7. Axar Patel Extends Batting Depth While Strengthening Spin

7/11
7. Axar Patel Extends Batting Depth While Strengthening Spin

Axar’s steady batting combined with his control in the middle overs adds a double advantage. He forms the bridge between the batting unit and the spin attack.

Follow Us

8. Kuldeep Yadav Set to Spearhead the Spin Department

8/11
8. Kuldeep Yadav Set to Spearhead the Spin Department

Kuldeep’s recent form makes him India’s prime wicket-taking spinner. His variations will be critical on the Cuttack surface, known for rewarding clever spin manipulation.

Follow Us

9. Varun Chakravarthy Complements Kuldeep with Mystery Spin

9/11
9. Varun Chakravarthy Complements Kuldeep with Mystery Spin

The inclusion of Varun creates a potent spin duo. His unpredictability increases India’s chances of breaking key partnerships against a power-packed Proteas lineup.

Follow Us

10. Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh Lead a Fearsome Pace Attack

10/11
10. Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh Lead a Fearsome Pace Attack

Bumrah’s return adds elite death-over control, while Arshdeep’s left-arm angle troubles right-handers. Together, they offer India a high-class new-ball and slog-over combination.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
India vs South Africa T20IIndia probable XI vs South AfricaShubman Gill return updateHardik Pandya comeback newsIndia playing XI CuttackCuttack T20 pitch reportBarabati Stadium T20 matchIND vs SA 1st T20I predictionSuryakumar Yadav captaincySanju Samson batting positionTilak Varma Asia Cup heroAxar Patel all-rounder roleKuldeep Yadav spin attackVarun Chakravarthy mystery spinnerJasprit Bumrah returnarshdeep singh bowlingIndia vs South Africa squad changesIndia T20 World Cup preparationIND vs SA live updatesSouth Africa tour of IndiaIndia T20I series newsIND vs SA match previewIndia bench strength T20Shubman Gill fitness testHardik Pandya Injury UpdateIndia vs South Africa likely XIIND vs SA team news todayIndia cricket breaking newsIndia vs South Africa match analysisIndia T20I strategy.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
WTC 2025-27 Points Table
Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table After AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: Australia Continue To Be On Top, England Slip To 7th, India And Pakistan At...
camera icon10
title
success story
India's Largest Airline: Meet The Man Behind Who Built No.1 Air Service With 2,200 Daily Flights And Over 130 Destinations; Check Education, Achievements And Net Worth, He is...
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
Meet Head Coaches Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Ind vs SA
Indian Players To Score A Century In All Three Formats: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Smriti Mandhana, Virat Kohli - Check Full List
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For December 8- 14: Check For Your Tarot Message And Astrologer's Advice