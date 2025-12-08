photoDetails

India’s likely XI for the first T20I against South Africa in Cuttack brings major changes with Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya returning to the squad. The lineup balances explosive batting, versatile all-round options, and a strong spin-pace combination. Suryakumar Yadav leads an aggressive unit featuring Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and Axar Patel. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy adds variety, while Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh form a powerful pace attack.