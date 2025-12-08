Team India's Probable Playing XI For IND vs SA 1st T20I: Shubman Gill Hardik Pandya Make Comeback, All Eyes On Abhishek Sharma - In Pics
India’s likely XI for the first T20I against South Africa in Cuttack brings major changes with Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya returning to the squad. The lineup balances explosive batting, versatile all-round options, and a strong spin-pace combination. Suryakumar Yadav leads an aggressive unit featuring Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and Axar Patel. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy adds variety, while Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh form a powerful pace attack.
1. Shubman Gill Returns to Boost India’s Top Order
Gill’s comeback after clearing his fitness test adds stability to the opening slot. His partnership with Abhishek Sharma promises attacking starts, a major talking point for fans tracking India vs South Africa playing XI predictions.
2. Abhishek Sharma Remains India’s Aggressive Powerplay Option
Abhishek’s fearless strokeplay makes him the ideal partner for Gill. His form will be crucial for India’s early momentum, especially with tough South African pacers targeting the new ball.
3. Suryakumar Yadav Anchors at No. 3 with Leadership Responsibility
The captain resumes his favourite role as the anchor-cum-enforcer. His ability to adapt across phases strengthens India’s middle order in a high-pressure opening match at Cuttack.
4. Tilak Varma Holds the Key to India’s Middle-Overs Control
Fresh from an impactful Asia Cup final, Tilak’s ability to rotate strike and shift gears addresses a long-term need for stability in overs 7 to 15, a vital area in T20Is against stronger opponents.
5. Sanju Samson’s Flexible Role Adds Tactical Versatility
Samson at No. 5 offers India a dynamic batting option for both consolidation and acceleration. His adaptability could determine India’s recovery or finishing strength depending on match situations.
6. Hardik Pandya’s All-Round Return Reinforces India’s Balance
Hardik’s comeback is one of India’s biggest boosts. His lower-middle-order firepower and match-winning seam bowling bring depth India lacked in recent series.
7. Axar Patel Extends Batting Depth While Strengthening Spin
Axar’s steady batting combined with his control in the middle overs adds a double advantage. He forms the bridge between the batting unit and the spin attack.
8. Kuldeep Yadav Set to Spearhead the Spin Department
Kuldeep’s recent form makes him India’s prime wicket-taking spinner. His variations will be critical on the Cuttack surface, known for rewarding clever spin manipulation.
9. Varun Chakravarthy Complements Kuldeep with Mystery Spin
The inclusion of Varun creates a potent spin duo. His unpredictability increases India’s chances of breaking key partnerships against a power-packed Proteas lineup.
10. Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh Lead a Fearsome Pace Attack
Bumrah’s return adds elite death-over control, while Arshdeep’s left-arm angle troubles right-handers. Together, they offer India a high-class new-ball and slog-over combination.
