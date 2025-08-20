Advertisement
NewsPhotosTeam India's Probable Playing XI In Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill-Abhishek Sharma To Open, Jasprit Bumrah Returns To Lead Bowling Attack, Sanju Samson Benched
Team India's Probable Playing XI In Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill-Abhishek Sharma To Open, Jasprit Bumrah Returns To Lead Bowling Attack, Sanju Samson Benched

Team India’s probable playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 promises a thrilling mix of youth and experience. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma are set to open, with Tilak Varma and skipper Suryakumar Yadav anchoring the middle order. Jitesh Sharma takes the gloves, while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel provide crucial all-round depth. The bowling attack sees Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback, supported by either Arshdeep Singh or Harshit Rana, alongside spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, expected to dominate UAE conditions. With Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh on the bench, India’s XI looks balanced, aggressive, and ready for Asia Cup 2025 battles.

Updated:Aug 20, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
1. Shubman Gill Trusted as India’s Prime Opener

Selectors have backed Shubman Gill as India’s leading opener for Asia Cup 2025, giving him the responsibility to anchor innings on tricky UAE pitches against top bowling attacks. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

2. Abhishek Sharma to Provide Explosive Starts

The young Abhishek Sharma is expected to partner Gill, offering aggressive stroke play in the powerplay. His inclusion signals India’s intent to dominate early overs in the Asia Cup 2025.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

3. Sanju Samson Likely to Warm the Bench

Despite his talent, Sanju Samson might miss out on the starting XI due to stiff competition, with Jitesh Sharma taking the gloves and Tilak Varma solidifying the middle order.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

4. Tilak Varma Cementing No. 3 Role

The left-handed Tilak Varma has impressed at No. 3, combining consistency with fearless batting—key qualities for navigating Asia Cup pressure situations against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

5. Suryakumar Yadav to Lead From No. 4

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav will bat at No. 4, expected to play the dual role of stabilizer and aggressor. His T20 flair makes him India’s most unpredictable match-winner in crunch chases.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

6. Jitesh Sharma Set for Wicketkeeping Duties

Aggressive finisher Jitesh Sharma has edged ahead of Samson, bringing power-hitting ability in the death overs along with reliable wicketkeeping, strengthening India’s middle-late order balance.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

7. Hardik Pandya’s Dual Role Crucial

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya will provide balance as an all-rounder, contributing with big-hitting cameos and four-over spells—vital in conditions where all-round versatility decides close encounters.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

8. Axar Patel’s Spin to Shine in UAE

With UAE pitches favoring spin, Axar Patel’s accurate left-arm spin and handy batting add depth. His role mirrors Ravindra Jadeja’s legacy in India’s multi-dimensional setups.

9. Jasprit Bumrah Returns as Bowling Spearhead

The biggest boost—Jasprit Bumrah leads India’s pace attack again. His yorkers, death-over mastery, and experience make him the strike bowler India desperately needs for Asia Cup success.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

10. Arshdeep Singh or Harshit Rana to Support Pace

India’s second seamer spot is between Arshdeep Singh’s left-arm swing and Harshit Rana’s raw pace. This selection could decide India’s bowling variety against stronger batting units.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

11. Kuldeep & Varun Form Mystery Spin Duo

India banks on Kuldeep Yadav’s wrist spin and Varun Chakravarthy’s mystery deliveries. With Varun’s proven record in UAE conditions, this spin duo could torment opposition batters throughout the tournament.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK