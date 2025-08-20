photoDetails

Team India’s probable playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 promises a thrilling mix of youth and experience. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma are set to open, with Tilak Varma and skipper Suryakumar Yadav anchoring the middle order. Jitesh Sharma takes the gloves, while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel provide crucial all-round depth. The bowling attack sees Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback, supported by either Arshdeep Singh or Harshit Rana, alongside spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, expected to dominate UAE conditions. With Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh on the bench, India’s XI looks balanced, aggressive, and ready for Asia Cup 2025 battles.