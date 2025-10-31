photoDetails

Team India head into the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I at the MCG with critical selection calls in focus after a rain-affected opener. The biggest talking point is whether Arshdeep Singh will replace Harshit Rana as India assess bowling balance for Melbourne’s pace-friendly track. With Jasprit Bumrah confirmed, India may tweak their attack, especially after the spin-heavy approach in Canberra. Under Gautam Gambhir’s aggressive selection strategy, form and role clarity remain key. As Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill regain rhythm, India aim for stability and tactical sharpness against a dangerous Australian batting unit in this high-stakes T20 clash.