Team India's Probable Playing XI Vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025: KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant? Harshit Rana Out, Mohammed Shami In
Team India's Probable Playing XI Vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025: KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant? Harshit Rana Out, Mohammed Shami In

As India gears up for its Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh, the team selection has been a hot topic among cricket enthusiasts. With a mix of experienced campaigners and fresh talents, the playing XI is expected to strike a balance between aggression and stability. In Dubai’s spin-friendly conditions, the team management will look to field an optimal combination that maximizes their chances of a winning start. Here’s a breakdown of each probable player’s role and impact in the game.

Updated:Feb 20, 2025, 07:36 AM IST
1. Rohit Sharma (Captain's Stability at the Top)

1. Rohit Sharma (Captain’s Stability at the Top)

Rohit Sharma will aim to provide a solid start while leading the side. His experience in handling pressure games will be crucial, and he’ll look to capitalize on the powerplay overs.

2. Shubman Gill (The Run Machine)

2. Shubman Gill (The Run Machine)

Currently the World No. 1 ODI batter, Gill will be Rohit’s ideal opening partner. His form against England and ability to play both spin and pace effectively make him indispensable.

3. Virat Kohli (The Middle-Order Anchor)

3. Virat Kohli (The Middle-Order Anchor)

Kohli’s presence at No. 3 offers India a backbone in the batting order. His adaptability and experience in handling Bangladesh’s bowling attack will be key to setting up a big score.

4. Shreyas Iyer (The Stroke Maker)

4. Shreyas Iyer (The Stroke Maker)

Iyer’s ability to tackle spin and pace makes him an important player at No. 4. His aggressive intent and finishing ability in the middle overs will be vital for India’s innings progression.

5. KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper-Batter's Crucial Role)

5. KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper-Batter’s Crucial Role)

Head coach Gautam Gambhir has backed Rahul over Rishabh Pant for the wicketkeeper’s role. His experience and composure under pressure will help stabilize the batting lineup.

6. Hardik Pandya (Pace-Bowling All-Rounder)

6. Hardik Pandya (Pace-Bowling All-Rounder)

Pandya’s presence as a finisher and sixth bowling option strengthens India’s balance. His ability to clear boundaries at the death and contribute with the ball makes him a key asset.

7. Axar Patel (Spin and All-Round Ability)

7. Axar Patel (Spin and All-Round Ability)

With conditions in Dubai favoring spin, Axar’s left-arm bowling and handy lower-order batting will be crucial. His accuracy and economy rate give India control in the middle overs.

8. Ravindra Jadeja (The X-Factor)

8. Ravindra Jadeja (The X-Factor)

Jadeja returns to the XI, bringing world-class all-round ability. His electric fielding, effective left-arm spin, and power-hitting ability make him one of India’s most reliable players.

9. Mohammed Shami (The Experienced Pacer)

9. Mohammed Shami (The Experienced Pacer)

Shami’s return strengthens India’s bowling attack. Though he’s coming back from an injury, his experience and ability to swing the new ball make him a key weapon.

10. Varun Chakravarthy (The Mystery Spinner)

10. Varun Chakravarthy (The Mystery Spinner)

Varun is expected to edge out Kuldeep Yadav due to his variations and ability to deceive batters. His presence could be crucial in breaking partnerships.

 

11. Arshdeep Singh (The Left-Arm Pace Factor)

11. Arshdeep Singh (The Left-Arm Pace Factor)

Without Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep will lead India’s new-ball attack. His ability to bowl yorkers at the death and swing the ball early will be vital in restricting Bangladesh’s batting.

