India is set to face England in a five-match Test series starting June 20 at Headingley, marking the beginning of a new era without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who recently retired from Test cricket. Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah are leading contenders for captaincy. The probable XI includes Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sudharsan, Gill, Pant, Jadeja, Nitish Reddy, Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna. Sudharsan may debut at No. 3, while Pant retains the gloves. India’s pace-heavy attack is built to counter England’s Bazball style, signaling a strategic shift as the team begins its 2025-27 World Test Championship journey.