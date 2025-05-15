Advertisement
Team India's Probable Playing XI Vs England: No Virat Kohli, No Rohit Sharma; How Will Indian Test Team Look - In Pics
Team India's Probable Playing XI Vs England: No Virat Kohli, No Rohit Sharma; How Will Indian Test Team Look - In Pics

India is set to face England in a five-match Test series starting June 20 at Headingley, marking the beginning of a new era without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who recently retired from Test cricket. Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah are leading contenders for captaincy. The probable XI includes Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sudharsan, Gill, Pant, Jadeja, Nitish Reddy, Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna. Sudharsan may debut at No. 3, while Pant retains the gloves. India’s pace-heavy attack is built to counter England’s Bazball style, signaling a strategic shift as the team begins its 2025-27 World Test Championship journey.

May 15, 2025
Post-Kohli-Rohit Era Kicks Off With Fresh Leadership

Post-Kohli-Rohit Era Kicks Off With Fresh Leadership

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring, India enters a crucial transition phase—opening up leadership opportunities for young guns like Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah.

Gill or Bumrah? India’s Test Captaincy Dilemma Deepens

Gill or Bumrah? India’s Test Captaincy Dilemma Deepens

While Shubman Gill is emerging as the frontrunner, Bumrah’s proven leadership in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy keeps the race wide open heading into the WTC 2025-27 opener.

Yashasvi Jaiswal & KL Rahul Likely to Open for India

Yashasvi Jaiswal & KL Rahul Likely to Open for India

The left-right opening combo looks set as Jaiswal, who smashed 712 runs vs England last year, pairs with the dependable KL Rahul, solidifying India’s top order overseas.

Sudharsan at No. 3: A Promising Debut in Testing Conditions

Sudharsan at No. 3: A Promising Debut in Testing Conditions

Tamil Nadu’s B Sai Sudharsan, fresh off a strong domestic season, is tipped to bat at No. 3—a bold but calculated move against the swinging Dukes ball.

Shubman Gill to Bat at No. 4, Taking Over Kohli’s Slot

Shubman Gill to Bat at No. 4, Taking Over Kohli’s Slot

Gill, who has already played 17 Tests at No. 3, is likely to slide into Kohli’s iconic No. 4 spot—a role that comes with pressure and prestige.

Pant to Continue as Wicketkeeper Despite Inconsistent Form

Pant to Continue as Wicketkeeper Despite Inconsistent Form

Rishabh Pant is set to retain his place at No. 5, with the management backing his match-winning potential and X-factor in English conditions.

Jadeja & Nitish Reddy Lead India’s Dual All-Rounder Strategy

Jadeja & Nitish Reddy Lead India’s Dual All-Rounder Strategy

Ravindra Jadeja remains India’s spin anchor, while Andhra’s Nitish Reddy brings pace and power—although Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur remain strong contenders.

Shardul Thakur Could Be India’s X-Factor Selection

Thakur’s stellar Ranji Trophy run with both bat and ball might just tip the balance in his favour as a seam-bowling all-rounder, especially in seamer-friendly English pitches.

Bumrah to Spearhead India’s Pace Battery

Bumrah to Spearhead India’s Pace Battery

Leading from the front, Bumrah’s express pace and leadership skills will be pivotal in neutralizing England’s Bazball strategy across swing-heavy venues.

Shami & Siraj Remain Core to India’s Seam Strategy

Shami & Siraj Remain Core to India’s Seam Strategy

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, with their reverse swing and aggressive lengths, complete India’s lethal three-pronged pace attack overseas.

Prasidh Krishna Favoured Over Akash Deep in Final XI

Prasidh Krishna Favoured Over Akash Deep in Final XI

Based on recent form and bounce-generating ability, Prasidh Krishna is expected to get the nod over Akash Deep in the starting lineup for the Headingley Test.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK