Team India's Probable Playing XI Vs New Zealand For Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Will Rohit Sharma Make Change In Crucial Game?
Team India's Probable Playing XI Vs New Zealand For Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Will Rohit Sharma Make Change In Crucial Game?

The stage is set for an electrifying India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final. With both teams showcasing dominant performances throughout the tournament, this match promises to be a high-stakes battle for supremacy. India will rely on their world-class spin attack, while New Zealand’s balanced squad looks to end their ICC final heartbreaks. With history, form, and key player battles in focus, here are the top takeaways you need to know before the grand showdown.

Updated:Mar 09, 2025, 07:12 AM IST
1. Rohit Sharma (C) – Captain’s Knock Needed

1. Rohit Sharma (C) – Captain's Knock Needed

Rohit’s aggressive starts can set the tone, and his experience in ICC finals will be vital for India’s chances.

2. Shubman Gill – Young Star in Red-Hot Form

2. Shubman Gill – Young Star in Red-Hot Form

Gill’s ability to dominate NZ’s attack, highlighted by his past double century, makes him a key batter.

3. Virat Kohli – Eyes on a Historic Milestone

3. Virat Kohli – Eyes on a Historic Milestone

Just 45 runs away from becoming the Champions Trophy’s highest run-scorer, Kohli will be eager to deliver a match-winning performance.

4. Shreyas Iyer – India’s Middle-Order Stabilizer

4. Shreyas Iyer – India's Middle-Order Stabilizer

Iyer’s ability to build innings under pressure will be crucial, especially against NZ’s disciplined attack.

5. Axar Patel – The Unorthodox Spin Weapon

5. Axar Patel – The Unorthodox Spin Weapon

Despite being a left-arm spinner, Axar relies on accuracy and skid rather than turn, making him an unpredictable threat.

6. KL Rahul (WK) – Wicketkeeper & Middle-Order Anchor

6. KL Rahul (WK) – Wicketkeeper & Middle-Order Anchor

Rahul’s dual role as a reliable batter and wicketkeeper ensures balance in India’s playing XI.

7. Hardik Pandya – India’s X-Factor All-Rounder

7. Hardik Pandya – India's X-Factor All-Rounder

His explosive batting and ability to chip in with crucial overs make Pandya a game-changer.

8. Ravindra Jadeja – The Ultimate Three-Dimensional Player

8. Ravindra Jadeja – The Ultimate Three-Dimensional Player

Jadeja’s batting, bowling, and fielding make him indispensable in high-pressure games like this final.

9. Kuldeep Yadav – India’s Spin Wizard

9. Kuldeep Yadav – India's Spin Wizard

Kuldeep has been a nightmare for batters, leading India’s spin attack with wickets in key moments.

10. Mohammed Shami – The Leader of India’s Pace Attack

10. Mohammed Shami – The Leader of India's Pace Attack

Shami’s experience and ability to strike early in powerplays will be key to restricting NZ’s top order.

11. Varun Chakravarthy – Mystery Spinner in Focus

11. Varun Chakravarthy – Mystery Spinner in Focus

With his variations, Varun can trouble NZ batters who struggle against wrist spin on slow surfaces.

