Team India's Probable Playing XI vs New Zealand In Champions Trophy 2025: No Rohit Sharma, Arshdeep Singh To Replace Mohammed Shami
Team India's Probable Playing XI vs New Zealand In Champions Trophy 2025: No Rohit Sharma, Arshdeep Singh To Replace Mohammed Shami

India and New Zealand are set for a high-stakes showdown in the final group-stage match of the Champions Trophy 2025. Both teams have already secured their semi-final spots, but this encounter will determine who tops Group A. With potential changes in India's playing XI, including resting key players like Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami, the match offers an opportunity to test the team’s depth while maintaining momentum. Here’s a breakdown of the 11 Indian players likely to feature and what they bring to the table.

Updated:Mar 02, 2025, 07:02 AM IST
1. Shubman Gill (C) - Captaincy Challenge on the Big Stage

With Rohit Sharma potentially sitting out, Gill will not only open the innings but also lead India. His tactical acumen and form will be crucial against New Zealand’s potent bowling attack.

2. KL Rahul - A Key Role at the Top

Rahul is expected to open the innings alongside Gill. His ability to play anchor or accelerate makes him a vital component of India’s batting setup in this high-stakes encounter.

3. Virat Kohli - The Big Match Player

Kohli thrives in pressure situations, and against a top-quality New Zealand bowling attack, his experience and ability to chase down targets will be pivotal for India’s success.

4. Shreyas Iyer - Middle-Order Stability

Iyer has been consistent in stabilizing the innings after early wickets. His ability to counter spin and pace will be crucial in India’s middle order.

5. Rishabh Pant - X-Factor in the Middle Order

Pant’s return to the XI provides India with an explosive finisher who can take on the Kiwi bowlers. His aggressive batting approach can turn the game in a matter of overs.

6. Hardik Pandya - The All-Round Backbone

Pandya’s dual role as a power hitter and seam-bowling option makes him invaluable. His performance with the bat and ball could be the difference in this crunch game.

7. Axar Patel - Spin and Depth in Batting

Patel’s left-arm spin will be handy on a slow track, and his ability to contribute valuable runs lower down the order adds balance to the team.

8. Ravindra Jadeja - India’s Game-Changer

Jadeja’s all-round abilities make him indispensable. His sharp fielding, reliable left-arm spin, and handy batting can turn the tide in India’s favor.

9. Arshdeep Singh - Left-Arm Variety in the Pace Attack

With Shami potentially rested, Arshdeep brings swing and control with the new ball. His ability to nail yorkers in the death overs will be crucial for India.

10. Harshit Rana - The Emerging Pace Sensation

Rana’s inclusion adds fresh energy to the bowling unit. His express pace and ability to generate bounce will test the New Zealand batters.

11. Varun Chakravarthy - Mystery Spin as a Surprise Weapon

If India opts for a change in the spin department, Chakravarthy’s mystery spin could be a game-changer, especially against a team like New Zealand that has struggled against unorthodox spinners.

