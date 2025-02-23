photoDetails

The stage is set for one of cricket’s biggest rivalries as India takes on Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025. With a winning start against Bangladesh, India will aim to maintain momentum. However, all eyes will be on senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are under scrutiny for their recent form. The team’s balance looks strong, but key decisions—such as whether to include mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy—could shape the match’s outcome. Here’s a closer look at India’s probable playing XI and what to expect from each player.