Team India's Probable Playing XI Vs Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025: Varun Chakarvarthy In, Kuldeep Yadav Out; All Eyes On Virat Kohli's Form - In Pics
The stage is set for one of cricket’s biggest rivalries as India takes on Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025. With a winning start against Bangladesh, India will aim to maintain momentum. However, all eyes will be on senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are under scrutiny for their recent form. The team’s balance looks strong, but key decisions—such as whether to include mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy—could shape the match’s outcome. Here’s a closer look at India’s probable playing XI and what to expect from each player.
1. Rohit Sharma: The Captain Needs a Statement Knock
Rohit started the tournament with a solid 41 but failed to capitalize. With pressure mounting, the skipper must convert his starts into a big knock against Pakistan’s fierce pace attack.
2. Shubman Gill: The Man in Form
Gill was India’s hero in the last game, smashing a match-winning hundred. His ability to tackle Shaheen Afridi’s early swing will be crucial in setting the foundation for India.
3. Virat Kohli: Concerns Over Form Grow
Kohli struggled in the opening match, scoring a sluggish 22. The team and fans expect a better performance, as his record against Pakistan in ICC tournaments has been phenomenal.
4. Shreyas Iyer: Time to Step Up
With India’s middle order under scrutiny, Iyer must anchor the innings if the top order falters. His ability to handle spin could be decisive in the middle overs.
5. KL Rahul: Wicketkeeper-Batsman’s Crucial Role
Rahul’s adaptability makes him a vital cog. Whether consolidating after a collapse or accelerating towards the end, his batting approach will be key to India’s plans.
6. Hardik Pandya: The X-Factor All-Rounder
Pandya didn’t get a chance to bat in the last match, but his power-hitting and pace bowling could be game-changers. India will rely on his finishing skills in the death overs.
7. Axar Patel: Redemption Needed After a Poor Outing
Axar had a forgettable first match, falling cheaply with the bat. With his left-arm spin, he must play a dual role—containing runs and providing breakthroughs in the middle overs.
8. Ravindra Jadeja: The All-Round Warrior
Jadeja’s experience in pressure games makes him indispensable. His sharp fielding, control with the ball, and handy lower-order batting could turn the tide for India.
9. Harshit Rana: The New Pace Sensation
The young pacer has shown promise with his raw pace. Facing Pakistan’s aggressive batters will be a litmus test, and India will bank on him for early wickets.
10. Mohammed Shami: Leading the Bowling Attack
Shami’s five-wicket haul in the previous match underlined his ability to deliver in crunch moments. His accuracy and reverse swing in Dubai’s conditions will be key to India’s success.
11.Varun Chakaravarthy: The Mystery Spin Option
If India opts for a tactical change, Chakaravarthy could replace Kuldeep Yadav. His deceptive variations and ability to bowl in the powerplay make him a potential game-changer against Pakistan’s batting lineup.
