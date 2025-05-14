Team India's Probable Squad For IND vs ENG Test Series: No Virat Kohli, No Rohit Sharma, Here's How Shubman Gill's India Will Look Like - In Pics
With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma out of India’s Test squad for the England tour, the team enters a new era led by youngsters like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Gill is the likely captain, with KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer expected to play key roles in the batting order. Rishabh Pant returns as vice-captain and wicketkeeper, while Ravindra Jadeja leads the spin department. Emerging talents like Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Reddy, and Karun Nair offer fresh depth. The pace attack will rotate around Bumrah and Siraj. This series marks a bold transition for India in the post-Rohit-Virat era.
1. Shubman Gill Likely to Captain India in a New Test Era
With Kohli and Rohit out, Shubman Gill is the front-runner for Test captaincy, signaling a youth-driven leadership shift that aligns with India's long-term WTC goals.
2. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan Could Be India’s New Opening Pair
In Rohit Sharma’s absence, India may rely on left-handers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan to counter England’s swing-heavy new ball attack at the top.
3. KL Rahul's Role: Flexible Opener or Middle-Order Anchor
KL Rahul offers valuable flexibility — he could either open or anchor the middle-order depending on team balance, especially if Pant bats at No. 5.
4. Shreyas Iyer's Comeback to Fill Virat Kohli’s No. 4 Spot
With Kohli stepping away, Iyer is poised to return after 16 months, potentially slotting into the pivotal No. 4 position that defined Kohli’s Test dominance.
5. Karun Nair Deserves a Recall After Stellar First-Class Season
Having smashed runs for Vidarbha, Karun Nair could finally return to the Test fold after an 8-year gap, bringing valuable red-ball experience.
6. Rishabh Pant Set to Return as Wicketkeeper and Vice-Captain
Pant’s return bolsters the middle order. As vice-captain and a dynamic left-hander, he’s central to India’s Test batting blueprint overseas.
7. Nitish Kumar Reddy Emerging as India’s X-Factor All-Rounder
The young all-rounder impressed in Australia and brings middle-order stability and a seam option — crucial for English conditions.
8. Ravindra Jadeja Will Lead the Spin and All-Round Charge
Jadeja’s proven Test record in England ensures he’ll be India’s go-to all-rounder, especially with his lower-order runs and left-arm spin.
9. Fast Bowling Attack to Rotate Around Bumrah, Siraj, and New Faces
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj headline the pace attack, but Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep could rotate in a long five-match series.
10. India May Field Its Most Uncapped-Looking Test XI in a Decade
Without Virat and Rohit, India’s XI will look radically different, featuring several uncapped or recently recalled names — a bold WTC 2025-27 reset.
