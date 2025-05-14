Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2900793https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/team-indias-probable-squad-for-ind-vs-eng-test-series-no-virat-kohli-no-rohit-sharma-heres-how-shubman-gills-india-will-look-like-in-pics-2900793
NewsPhotosTeam India's Probable Squad For IND vs ENG Test Series: No Virat Kohli, No Rohit Sharma, Here's How Shubman Gill's India Will Look Like - In Pics
photoDetails

Team India's Probable Squad For IND vs ENG Test Series: No Virat Kohli, No Rohit Sharma, Here's How Shubman Gill's India Will Look Like - In Pics

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma out of India’s Test squad for the England tour, the team enters a new era led by youngsters like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Gill is the likely captain, with KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer expected to play key roles in the batting order. Rishabh Pant returns as vice-captain and wicketkeeper, while Ravindra Jadeja leads the spin department. Emerging talents like Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Reddy, and Karun Nair offer fresh depth. The pace attack will rotate around Bumrah and Siraj. This series marks a bold transition for India in the post-Rohit-Virat era.

Updated:May 14, 2025, 10:07 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Shubman Gill Likely to Captain India in a New Test Era

1/11
1. Shubman Gill Likely to Captain India in a New Test Era

With Kohli and Rohit out, Shubman Gill is the front-runner for Test captaincy, signaling a youth-driven leadership shift that aligns with India's long-term WTC goals.

Follow Us

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan Could Be India’s New Opening Pair

2/11
2. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan Could Be India’s New Opening Pair

In Rohit Sharma’s absence, India may rely on left-handers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan to counter England’s swing-heavy new ball attack at the top.

Follow Us

3. KL Rahul's Role: Flexible Opener or Middle-Order Anchor

3/11
3. KL Rahul's Role: Flexible Opener or Middle-Order Anchor

KL Rahul offers valuable flexibility — he could either open or anchor the middle-order depending on team balance, especially if Pant bats at No. 5.

Follow Us

4. Shreyas Iyer's Comeback to Fill Virat Kohli’s No. 4 Spot

4/11
4. Shreyas Iyer's Comeback to Fill Virat Kohli’s No. 4 Spot

With Kohli stepping away, Iyer is poised to return after 16 months, potentially slotting into the pivotal No. 4 position that defined Kohli’s Test dominance.

Follow Us

5. Karun Nair Deserves a Recall After Stellar First-Class Season

5/11
5. Karun Nair Deserves a Recall After Stellar First-Class Season

Having smashed runs for Vidarbha, Karun Nair could finally return to the Test fold after an 8-year gap, bringing valuable red-ball experience.

Follow Us

6. Rishabh Pant Set to Return as Wicketkeeper and Vice-Captain

6/11
6. Rishabh Pant Set to Return as Wicketkeeper and Vice-Captain

Pant’s return bolsters the middle order. As vice-captain and a dynamic left-hander, he’s central to India’s Test batting blueprint overseas.

Follow Us

7. Nitish Kumar Reddy Emerging as India’s X-Factor All-Rounder

7/11
7. Nitish Kumar Reddy Emerging as India’s X-Factor All-Rounder

The young all-rounder impressed in Australia and brings middle-order stability and a seam option — crucial for English conditions.

Follow Us

8. Ravindra Jadeja Will Lead the Spin and All-Round Charge

8/11
8. Ravindra Jadeja Will Lead the Spin and All-Round Charge

Jadeja’s proven Test record in England ensures he’ll be India’s go-to all-rounder, especially with his lower-order runs and left-arm spin.

Follow Us

9. Fast Bowling Attack to Rotate Around Bumrah, Siraj, and New Faces

9/11
9. Fast Bowling Attack to Rotate Around Bumrah, Siraj, and New Faces

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj headline the pace attack, but Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep could rotate in a long five-match series.

 

Follow Us

10. India May Field Its Most Uncapped-Looking Test XI in a Decade

10/11
10. India May Field Its Most Uncapped-Looking Test XI in a Decade

Without Virat and Rohit, India’s XI will look radically different, featuring several uncapped or recently recalled names — a bold WTC 2025-27 reset.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
India vs England Test 2025India Test squad without Virat KohliRohit Sharma Test retirement newsShubman Gill India captain 2025Rishabh Pant vice-captain TestIndian cricket team new eraIndia Test squad 2025 announcedIndia vs England Test match previewyoung Indian cricketers to watchYashasvi Jaiswal Test openerKL Rahul Test middle orderShreyas Iyer Test squad 2025India Test batting lineup 2025Indian team without Kohli RohitIndia Test transition phaseIndian Test squad young playersSai Sudharsan India Test debutNitish Reddy cricket profileKarun Nair comeback newsRavindra Jadeja Test spin leadIndia pace attack 2025Bumrah Siraj bowling duofuture of Indian cricket teamIndia Test team rebuild 2025Indian selectors new strategyIndia vs England Test team changesIndian cricket youth revolutionIndian Test team leadership changeGill captaincy futurepost Kohli Rohit India era
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Indian Army
Identify Indian Army Officers' Posts, Ranks From Their Badges - From Stars, Ashoka Emblem To Crossed Sword And Baton
camera icon7
title
success story
Meet Bankrupt Indian Billionaire: Once Owner of 2 Islands And 71-Room Mansion With Net Worth Of Rs 33,400 Crore, Now Left With Only...; Know Who He Is..
camera icon7
title
Virat Kohli
4 Players Who Might Replace Virat Kohli At No. 4 Spot In Team India In Tests: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul And...
camera icon7
title
Who is Malavika Mohanan
Malavika Mohanan’s White Saree Look In Kerala's Backwaters Goes Viral — Everything You Need To Know About The Sensational Star
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Resumption: Top Run Scorers For RCB, MI, GT, CSK, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, LSG, DC - Check In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK