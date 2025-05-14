photoDetails

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma out of India’s Test squad for the England tour, the team enters a new era led by youngsters like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Gill is the likely captain, with KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer expected to play key roles in the batting order. Rishabh Pant returns as vice-captain and wicketkeeper, while Ravindra Jadeja leads the spin department. Emerging talents like Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Reddy, and Karun Nair offer fresh depth. The pace attack will rotate around Bumrah and Siraj. This series marks a bold transition for India in the post-Rohit-Virat era.