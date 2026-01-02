Advertisement
NewsPhotosTeam India's Probable Squad For IND vs NZ ODI Series: Moahmmed Shami, Ishan Kishan Likely To Make Comebacks
Team India's Probable Squad For IND vs NZ ODI Series: Moahmmed Shami, Ishan Kishan Likely To Make Comebacks

India vs New Zealand ODI squad news is set to dominate headlines as selectors prepare to announce the team for the three-match series. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning exclusively for the 50-over format, the focus shifts to experience, balance, and leadership. This series matters now because it sets India’s ODI blueprint ahead of major ICC events. Shubman Gill’s captaincy debut in ODIs, Mohammed Shami’s likely comeback, and a packed middle order make this squad announcement a defining moment for Indian cricket fans and selectors alike.

Updated:Jan 02, 2026, 10:03 AM IST
1. Shubman Gill set to lead India in ODIs

1/11
Shubman Gill’s elevation as ODI captain signals a generational shift. The India vs New Zealand ODI series becomes a leadership test, with Gill expected to balance aggressive batting intent and tactical maturity against a competitive New Zealand side.

2. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return for 50-over focus

2/11
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing only ODIs underlines India’s format-specific planning. Their presence adds stability, experience, and big-match temperament, crucial for setting standards in a transitional Indian ODI setup.

3. Ruturaj Gaikwad likely backup opener

3/11
Ruturaj Gaikwad as reserve opener strengthens India’s batting depth. His inclusion ensures continuity in case of injuries or form dips, reflecting selectors’ emphasis on bench strength for the ODI World Cup cycle.

4. Middle order packed with wicketkeeping options

4/11
KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Ishan Kishan give India three wicketkeeping-batting choices. This flexibility allows team management to tailor combinations based on conditions, as reported earlier in India’s white-ball planning.

5. Tilak Varma’s role as middle-order enforcer

5/11
Tilak Varma’s selection highlights India’s search for fearless middle-order batters. His ability to counter spin and pace adds a modern ODI dimension, especially in middle overs where momentum often decides matches.

6. All-round depth with Jadeja, Sundar, and Reddy

6/11
Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy provide balance through spin, batting depth, and fielding. This trio strengthens India’s lower-middle order while offering multiple bowling combinations.

7. Kuldeep Yadav as lead spinner

7/11
Kuldeep Yadav emerging as the primary spinner reflects trust in wrist-spin for breakthroughs. On flat ODI pitches, his variation and wicket-taking ability remain vital against New Zealand’s strong batting lineup.

8. Pace attack blends youth and experience

8/11
Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana form a versatile pace unit. The mix offers new-ball swing, death-overs control, and raw pace, aligning with India’s evolving ODI bowling strategy.

9. Mohammed Shami likely ODI comeback

9/11
Mohammed Shami’s return after a strong Vijay Hazare Trophy boosts India’s experience. His fitness and form add edge to the pace attack, a point explored in detail, read our full analysis on India’s fast-bowling depth.

10. Squad reflects long-term ODI roadmap

10/11
This probable India vs New Zealand ODI squad balances legends and emerging stars. It signals clear planning for future ICC tournaments, where leadership grooming, squad depth, and role clarity are non-negotiable.

11/11
