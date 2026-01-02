photoDetails

english

3002391

India vs New Zealand ODI squad news is set to dominate headlines as selectors prepare to announce the team for the three-match series. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning exclusively for the 50-over format, the focus shifts to experience, balance, and leadership. This series matters now because it sets India’s ODI blueprint ahead of major ICC events. Shubman Gill’s captaincy debut in ODIs, Mohammed Shami’s likely comeback, and a packed middle order make this squad announcement a defining moment for Indian cricket fans and selectors alike.