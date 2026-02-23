Team India's Qualification Scenario For Semifinal Of T20 World Cup 2026: What Suryakumar Yadav's India need after 76-run defeat to South Africa in Super 8

photoDetails

India’s semi-final hopes in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 are in jeopardy after a 76-run defeat to South Africa in the Super 8 stage. Sitting bottom of Group 1 with a -3.800 Net Run Rate, India must defeat Zimbabwe and West Indies by convincing margins to remain in contention. Qualification could depend on NRR if multiple teams finish level on points. South Africa winning their remaining matches may improve India’s chances, but any slip could end their campaign. With spin-friendly venues ahead and pressure mounting, India’s path to the semi-finals now hinges on dominant performances and precise execution.