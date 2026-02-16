Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3017431https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/team-indias-schedule-for-super-8-t20-world-cup-2026-who-will-suryakumar-yadavs-side-play-next-3017431
NewsPhotosTeam India's Schedule For Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026: Who will Suryakumar Yadav's side play next?
photoDetails

Team India's Schedule For Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026: Who will Suryakumar Yadav's side play next?

India have qualified for the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and will play crucial matches between 22 February and 1 March in Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata. Entering Group 1 as the top seed, India could face Australia, South Africa, and West Indies in a high-stakes race for semi-final qualification. With the knockout stage scheduled in Mumbai and the final set for Ahmedabad, venue familiarity may play a decisive role. India’s scheduling advantage, squad depth, and form make them strong contenders as the tournament shifts into its decisive phase.

Updated:Feb 16, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
Follow Us

1. India start Super 8 campaign in Ahmedabad

1/11
1. India start Super 8 campaign in Ahmedabad

India begin their Super 8 journey in Ahmedabad, a venue where crowd support and familiar conditions could provide a strong advantage in a high-pressure knockout qualification race.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

2. Possible early clash against South Africa or UAE

2/11
2. Possible early clash against South Africa or UAE

Depending on group standings, India may face South Africa’s pace attack or UAE’s unpredictable spin-heavy approach, making adaptability crucial in their opening Super 8 encounter.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

3. Chennai fixture could bring Australia showdown

3/11
3. Chennai fixture could bring Australia showdown

A potential India vs Australia match in Chennai could become the defining contest of Group 1, given Australia’s tournament pedigree and India’s recent dominance in subcontinental conditions.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

4. West Indies clash already confirmed for March 1

4/11
4. West Indies clash already confirmed for March 1

India’s final Super 8 match against West Indies in Kolkata is locked in, setting up a high-stakes encounter against one of the tournament’s most explosive T20 batting lineups.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

5. Top two teams advance to semi-finals

5/11
5. Top two teams advance to semi-finals

India must finish inside the top two of Group 1 to reach the semi-finals, making net run rate, tactical bowling rotations, and powerplay efficiency potentially decisive factors.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

6. Mumbai semi-final venue offers home advantage

6/11
6. Mumbai semi-final venue offers home advantage

If India qualify, they will play Semi-final 2 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, a venue known for high-scoring games that historically favor aggressive batting units.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

7. Group stage ends with Netherlands match

7/11
7. Group stage ends with Netherlands match

India’s final group game against the Netherlands on 18 February serves as a momentum builder, allowing the team to fine-tune combinations before entering the high-intensity Super 8 phase.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

8. Travel schedule remains relatively player-friendly

8/11
8. Travel schedule remains relatively player-friendly

With matches in Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata, India’s travel demands remain manageable, reducing fatigue and helping mai8. Travel schedule remains relatively player-friendlyntain performance levels during a condensed tournament schedule.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

9. Ahmedabad final offers strategic familiarity

9/11
9. Ahmedabad final offers strategic familiarity

The 8 March final is scheduled for Ahmedabad, giving India a potential familiarity advantage in pitch behavior, dew conditions, and crowd atmosphere if they reach the championship match.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

10. Final venue may shift if Pakistan qualify

10/11
10. Final venue may shift if Pakistan qualify

Tournament organizers may move the final to Colombo if Pakistan reach the summit clash, a contingency that could alter playing conditions and strategic preparation.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
india super 8 schedule 2026team india t20 world cup fixturesindia super 8 matches date timeindia vs west indies kolkata 2026t20 world cup 2026 super 8 groupsindia australia possible clash 2026india semi final venue mumbait20 world cup knockout qualification rulesicc t20 world cup 2026 india fixturesindia match schedule february march 2026india cricket schedule 2026 world cupsuper 8 group 1 teams listindia next match t20 world cupindia vs south africa t20 world cup 2026ahmedabad cricket matches 2026chennai t20 world cup match indiakolkata eden gardens india matchindia path to semi finals t20 wcicc tournament format super 8 explainedIndia cricket news 2026world cup 2026 fixtures indiaindia match timing ist t20 wcindia world cup semi final scenariorohit sharma team india scheduleIndia title defence T20 World Cupcricket super 8 format explainedindia next opponent super 8india group standings t20 wcicc tournament venues india 2026india knockout chances anal
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Happy Maha Shivratri 2026
Maha Shivratri 2026 special: 10 baby names inspired by Lord Shiva and their divine meanings
camera icon11
title
T20 World Cup 2026
Can Indian batters refuse to play Usman Tariq’s pause delivery? ICC rules explained before IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match
camera icon11
title
T20 World Cup 2026
Virat Kohli's MCG knock to MS Dhoni's 2007 masterstroke: Top 10 memorable moments from IND vs PAK rivalry
camera icon7
title
India passport rank
India's passport rank climbs to 75th position in Henley Index 2026: Visa-free access to 56 countries - one more nation added | Check
camera icon7
title
sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma
Who is sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, known for his rendition of ‘Shiv Kailash’? What is the controversy regarding his connection with maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar?