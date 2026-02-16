Team India's Schedule For Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026: Who will Suryakumar Yadav's side play next?

photoDetails

India have qualified for the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and will play crucial matches between 22 February and 1 March in Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata. Entering Group 1 as the top seed, India could face Australia, South Africa, and West Indies in a high-stakes race for semi-final qualification. With the knockout stage scheduled in Mumbai and the final set for Ahmedabad, venue familiarity may play a decisive role. India’s scheduling advantage, squad depth, and form make them strong contenders as the tournament shifts into its decisive phase.