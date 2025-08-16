photoDetails

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to kick off in the UAE from September 9-28, but without Indian cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who retired from T20 Internationals after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India’s new-look squad features rising stars like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Sanju Samson, signaling a generational shift ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. With India vs Pakistan scheduled for September 14, political tensions, hybrid hosting, and government clearance add intrigue, making Asia Cup 2025 one of cricket’s most anticipated tournaments.