Team India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025: No Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma - Here's The Reason
Team India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025: No Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma - Here's The Reason

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to kick off in the UAE from September 9-28, but without Indian cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who retired from T20 Internationals after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India’s new-look squad features rising stars like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Sanju Samson, signaling a generational shift ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. With India vs Pakistan scheduled for September 14, political tensions, hybrid hosting, and government clearance add intrigue, making Asia Cup 2025 one of cricket’s most anticipated tournaments.

Updated:Aug 16, 2025, 06:30 AM IST
1. Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Retire from T20Is After World Cup Glory

Both legends bid farewell to T20 Internationals after guiding India to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 title, marking an emotional end to their dominance in the shortest format.

2. Asia Cup 2025 to Be Played in T20 Format

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) shifted the Asia Cup 2025 from ODIs to T20 format, making it a crucial preparatory tournament for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

3. Suryakumar Yadav to Lead a Young Indian Squad

With Rohit and Virat gone, Suryakumar Yadav takes charge. Rising stars like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Sanju Samson headline India’s next-gen T20 lineup.

4. India vs Pakistan Clash Set for September 14

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match is scheduled for September 14 in UAE, a blockbuster fixture expected to drive massive viewership and global cricketing buzz.

5. Political Tensions Push Tournament to UAE

Due to security concerns after the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor, the Asia Cup is likely to be hosted at a neutral venue in UAE.

6. India’s Participation Awaits Government Clearance

While BCCI has named a squad, India’s final participation still depends on central government approval, keeping fans on edge ahead of the tournament.

7. Hybrid Hosting Model Returns

Like in Asia Cup 2023 and Champions Trophy 2025, organizers are set to use a hybrid hosting model, ensuring smooth scheduling despite diplomatic strains.

8. Financial Stakes Keep IND vs PAK Alive

Despite political tensions, the India vs Pakistan rivalry remains untouched because of its huge broadcasting revenue and unmatched global fan engagement.

9. Kohli & Rohit’s ODI Future Still Uncertain

Though they stepped away from T20Is, both stars eye the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, selectors will weigh age, form, and India’s youth transition strategy before picking them.

10. Asia Cup 2025 Promises High-Octane Cricket

With six teams—India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and UAE—the Asia Cup 2025 guarantees thrilling cricket, with young talent set to redefine the tournament.

