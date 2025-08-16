Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2946648https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/team-indias-squad-for-asia-cup-2025-tilak-verma-suryakumar-yadav-rinku-singh-or-jitesh-sharma-players-who-will-form-indias-middle-order-2946648
NewsPhotosTeam India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh Or Jitesh Sharma? Players Who Will Form India's Middle-Order
photoDetails

Team India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh Or Jitesh Sharma? Players Who Will Form India's Middle-Order

India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad will be announced soon, and the spotlight is firmly on the middle order. With Suryakumar Yadav leading the side, India’s batting lineup could feature Tilak Varma’s consistency, Rinku Singh’s finishing power, and Jitesh Sharma’s explosive stroke play as a wicketkeeping option. Sanju Samson remains under pressure after a poor run, while Shubman Gill’s return might shake up the batting order. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash will be the ultimate test for this next-gen middle-order brigade as they look to defend the title and prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Updated:Aug 16, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Suryakumar Yadav to Lead and Anchor Middle Order

1/11
1. Suryakumar Yadav to Lead and Anchor Middle Order

India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) will be the batting backbone. His 360-degree hitting and leadership make him the most crucial figure in India’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign.

Follow Us

2. Tilak Varma Emerging as India’s No.4

2/11
2. Tilak Varma Emerging as India’s No.4

Fresh from a strong England series, Tilak Varma offers calmness in the middle order. His ability to rotate strike and attack spinners makes him India’s go-to stabilizer at No.4.

Follow Us

3. Rinku Singh: India’s Reliable Finisher

3/11
3. Rinku Singh: India’s Reliable Finisher

Known for his fearless big-hitting, Rinku Singh remains India’s best finisher. Despite inconsistent form, his ability to chase down steep targets keeps him in strong contention.

Follow Us

4. Jitesh Sharma: Power-Hitter and Wicketkeeping Backup

4/11
4. Jitesh Sharma: Power-Hitter and Wicketkeeping Backup

With a strike-rate of 176 in IPL 2025, Jitesh Sharma is the wildcard. His dual role as a wicketkeeper and lower-middle-order hitter strengthens his claim for the Asia Cup squad.

Follow Us

5. Sanju Samson Faces Middle-Order Pressure

5/11
5. Sanju Samson Faces Middle-Order Pressure

Though mostly an opener, Sanju Samson could be slotted into the middle order. His recent dip in T20I form means the Asia Cup could be make-or-break for his selection.

Follow Us

6. Shubman Gill’s Return Complicates Middle-Order Dynamics

6/11
6. Shubman Gill’s Return Complicates Middle-Order Dynamics

While Gill is primarily an opener, if India sticks with Abhishek-Samson, Gill might be forced into the No.3 or No.4 slot, unsettling India’s batting combination.

Follow Us

7. Shivam Dube: Spin-Hitter in the Middle

7/11
7. Shivam Dube: Spin-Hitter in the Middle

Shivam Dube’s reputation as a spin-basher makes him a middle-order asset. If Nitish Reddy misses out due to injury, Dube could provide the muscle India needs at No.6.

Follow Us

8. SKY-Tilak Partnership: India’s New Kohli-Raina?

8/11
8. SKY-Tilak Partnership: India’s New Kohli-Raina?

The Suryakumar-Tilak combo could become India’s middle-order engine. SKY’s aggression and Tilak’s stability mirror the old Kohli-Raina partnership, giving India a fresh backbone.

Follow Us

9. Middle Order Depth a Key to IND vs PAK Clash

9/11
9. Middle Order Depth a Key to IND vs PAK Clash

With Pakistan’s pace attack expected to test India, how SKY, Tilak, and Rinku handle middle overs will decide the outcome of the IND vs PAK group-stage blockbuster.

Follow Us

10. Asia Cup 2025: A Defining Stage for India’s Next Gen

10/11
10. Asia Cup 2025: A Defining Stage for India’s Next Gen

This tournament is the first post-Kohli-Rohit era Asia Cup. How SKY’s middle-order brigade performs could shape not only India’s chances here but also preparations for T20 World Cup 2026.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
India Asia Cup 2025 squadIndia middle order Asia Cup 2025Suryakumar Yadav Asia Cup 2025 captainTilak Varma Asia Cup 2025 squadRinku Singh Asia Cup 2025 selectionJitesh Sharma India squad Asia CupSanju Samson Asia Cup 2025 teamShubman Gill Asia Cup 2025 returnShivam Dube Asia Cup 2025 roleNitish Kumar Reddy injury updateIndia probable squad Asia Cup 2025India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 matchAsia Cup 2025 India team announcementIndia middle-order batsmen Asia Cupbest finishers India T20 cricketIndia T20 World Cup 2026 preparationSuryakumar Yadav batting order Asia CupTilak Varma middle order IndiaRinku Singh finisher Asia Cup 2025Jitesh Sharma wicketkeeper IndiaSanju Samson batting form 2025India predicted playing XI Asia CupIndia vs Pakistan middle order battleAsia Cup 2025 live updates IndiaIndia batting lineup Asia Cup 2025India team news Asia Cup UAEGautam Gambhir India coach Asia CupIndia squad announcement August 19 2025India Asia Cup defending champi
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
IPL
IPL 2025 Replacement Players From CSK, RCB, MI, LSG, SRH, PBKS Who Are Likely To Be Retained Before 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
7 Best Movies Of Vijay Sethupathi
Weekend Watchlist: 7 Best Movies Of Vijay Sethupathi You Can't Miss
camera icon10
title
Cristiano Ronaldo
Top 10 Most Followed Athletes On Instagram In 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo To Virat Kohli - Check Full List
camera icon13
title
Janmashtami 2025
Janmashtami 2025: Zodiacs, Know Right Bhog You Need To Offer To Lord Krishna To Please Him
camera icon8
title
India sports historic moments
7 Historic IND Sporting Moments Etched In Hearts : Neeraj's Throw, 1983 WC Win To Gukesh's Chess Magic
NEWS ON ONE CLICK