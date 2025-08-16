photoDetails

english

2946635

India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad will be announced soon, and the spotlight is firmly on the middle order. With Suryakumar Yadav leading the side, India’s batting lineup could feature Tilak Varma’s consistency, Rinku Singh’s finishing power, and Jitesh Sharma’s explosive stroke play as a wicketkeeping option. Sanju Samson remains under pressure after a poor run, while Shubman Gill’s return might shake up the batting order. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash will be the ultimate test for this next-gen middle-order brigade as they look to defend the title and prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026.