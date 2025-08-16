Team India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh Or Jitesh Sharma? Players Who Will Form India's Middle-Order
India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad will be announced soon, and the spotlight is firmly on the middle order. With Suryakumar Yadav leading the side, India’s batting lineup could feature Tilak Varma’s consistency, Rinku Singh’s finishing power, and Jitesh Sharma’s explosive stroke play as a wicketkeeping option. Sanju Samson remains under pressure after a poor run, while Shubman Gill’s return might shake up the batting order. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash will be the ultimate test for this next-gen middle-order brigade as they look to defend the title and prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026.
1. Suryakumar Yadav to Lead and Anchor Middle Order
India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) will be the batting backbone. His 360-degree hitting and leadership make him the most crucial figure in India’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign.
2. Tilak Varma Emerging as India’s No.4
Fresh from a strong England series, Tilak Varma offers calmness in the middle order. His ability to rotate strike and attack spinners makes him India’s go-to stabilizer at No.4.
3. Rinku Singh: India’s Reliable Finisher
Known for his fearless big-hitting, Rinku Singh remains India’s best finisher. Despite inconsistent form, his ability to chase down steep targets keeps him in strong contention.
4. Jitesh Sharma: Power-Hitter and Wicketkeeping Backup
With a strike-rate of 176 in IPL 2025, Jitesh Sharma is the wildcard. His dual role as a wicketkeeper and lower-middle-order hitter strengthens his claim for the Asia Cup squad.
5. Sanju Samson Faces Middle-Order Pressure
Though mostly an opener, Sanju Samson could be slotted into the middle order. His recent dip in T20I form means the Asia Cup could be make-or-break for his selection.
6. Shubman Gill’s Return Complicates Middle-Order Dynamics
While Gill is primarily an opener, if India sticks with Abhishek-Samson, Gill might be forced into the No.3 or No.4 slot, unsettling India’s batting combination.
7. Shivam Dube: Spin-Hitter in the Middle
Shivam Dube’s reputation as a spin-basher makes him a middle-order asset. If Nitish Reddy misses out due to injury, Dube could provide the muscle India needs at No.6.
8. SKY-Tilak Partnership: India’s New Kohli-Raina?
The Suryakumar-Tilak combo could become India’s middle-order engine. SKY’s aggression and Tilak’s stability mirror the old Kohli-Raina partnership, giving India a fresh backbone.
9. Middle Order Depth a Key to IND vs PAK Clash
With Pakistan’s pace attack expected to test India, how SKY, Tilak, and Rinku handle middle overs will decide the outcome of the IND vs PAK group-stage blockbuster.
10. Asia Cup 2025: A Defining Stage for India’s Next Gen
This tournament is the first post-Kohli-Rohit era Asia Cup. How SKY’s middle-order brigade performs could shape not only India’s chances here but also preparations for T20 World Cup 2026.
