photoDetails

english

2945625

As Asia Cup 2025 approaches, Team India’s wicketkeeper selection has sparked intense debate. Sanju Samson leads the race with three T20 centuries in 12 months, while Rishabh Pant faces fitness and form concerns. KL Rahul impresses with IPL 2025 performances but faces limited top-order opportunities. Emerging talents like Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel offer middle-order finishing power and flexible wicketkeeping options, giving selectors tactical choices. With India’s crowded top-five batting line-up, finishing ability and strike rate have become key factors. Head coach Gautam Gambhir is expected to rely on proven performers, making Asia Cup 2025 a crucial stage for both established stars and upcoming talent.