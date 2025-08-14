Advertisement
Team India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Who Will Be India's Wicket-Keeper? Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul Or Jitesh Sharma
Team India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Who Will Be India's Wicket-Keeper? Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul Or Jitesh Sharma

As Asia Cup 2025 approaches, Team India’s wicketkeeper selection has sparked intense debate. Sanju Samson leads the race with three T20 centuries in 12 months, while Rishabh Pant faces fitness and form concerns. KL Rahul impresses with IPL 2025 performances but faces limited top-order opportunities. Emerging talents like Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel offer middle-order finishing power and flexible wicketkeeping options, giving selectors tactical choices. With India’s crowded top-five batting line-up, finishing ability and strike rate have become key factors. Head coach Gautam Gambhir is expected to rely on proven performers, making Asia Cup 2025 a crucial stage for both established stars and upcoming talent.

Updated:Aug 14, 2025, 07:55 AM IST
1. Sanju Samson Leads the Wicketkeeper Race

Sanju Samson remains India’s top choice after scoring 838 runs in 12 months, including three T20 centuries. His top-order dominance makes him a strong contender despite inconsistency in middle-order positions. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

2. Rishabh Pant Faces Injury Setback

Pant, India’s IPL record buy, is racing against time to recover from a foot fracture. His inconsistent T20 form and fitness doubts may rule him out of Asia Cup 2025. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

3. KL Rahul’s Comeback Remains Uncertain

KL Rahul impressed in IPL 2025, scoring 539 runs at a strike rate of 149.72, but with limited top-order spots, his selection for the Asia Cup XI is not guaranteed. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

4. Jitesh Sharma Emerges as a Finisher

Jitesh Sharma, with his power-hitting and strike rate of 176.35, could be India’s ideal backup wicketkeeper. His lower middle-order role allows flexibility without disrupting the batting order. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

5. Dhruv Jurel as a Reliable Backup

Dhruv Jurel remains a middle-order wicketkeeper-batter option, with 333 IPL runs at a strike rate of 156.33. He’s considered a safe choice for selectors needing finishing ability. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

6. Top-Order Batters Limit Opportunities

Ishan Kishan and Prabhsimran Singh, despite centuries and strong strike rates, face challenges due to India’s crowded top-five, reducing their chances in the final squad. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

7. Asia Cup Selection Hinges on Middle-Order Flexibility

Selectors are prioritizing keepers who can bat explosively in middle or lower order, making finishing ability crucial in the T20 format for Asia Cup 2025. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

8. Gautam Gambhir Prefers Minimal Changes

India head coach Gautam Gambhir is unlikely to tinker with a winning top-five line-up of Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

9. Jitesh Could Provide Crucial Finishing Edge

Choosing Jitesh over Jurel adds game-changing firepower at the death overs while keeping wicketkeeping backup intact, offering a strategic advantage in tight matches. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

10. Asia Cup 2025 as a Platform for Emerging Talent

For Jitesh Sharma, this could be his first major international return in over a year, with the India-Pakistan clash offering the perfect stage to cement his place. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

