Team India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Who Will Lead India's Pace Attack - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement has sparked intense debate over the pace attack, with Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness remaining the biggest talking point. While Arshdeep Singh is a certain pick, the battle between Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna adds intrigue, especially after Prasidh’s Purple Cap-winning IPL 2025 season. Veteran Mohammed Shami is set to miss out again in T20Is, while Harshit Rana could be a surprise inclusion if Bumrah is rested. With selectors also weighing pace-bowling all-rounders, the Asia Cup will not only decide India’s bowling strength in UAE conditions but also shape plans for the T20 World Cup 2026.
1. Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness Is the Biggest Selection Question
India’s premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah remains under an injury cloud. If declared fit, he’ll be an automatic starter, but selectors risk overburdening him ahead of the West Indies Test series.
2. Arshdeep Singh Locked In as India’s Left-Arm Weapon
Arshdeep Singh has cemented his role in India’s T20I setup with consistent new-ball strikes and death-over control, making him a guaranteed pick for the Asia Cup squad.
3. Mohammed Siraj Stakes His Claim After Red-Ball Heroics
Though out of India’s T20 plans recently, Mohammed Siraj’s form against England could force selectors to bring him back as a reliable seam option alongside Bumrah.
4. Prasidh Krishna’s Purple Cap Season Boosts His Chances
IPL 2025 Purple Cap winner Prasidh Krishna is pushing hard for selection. His pace and bounce give India variety, though fitting him in depends largely on Bumrah’s availability.
5. Mohammed Shami Missing Out Again in T20Is
Veteran Mohammed Shami looks set to miss another T20I tournament, with selectors prioritizing younger quicks like Arshdeep, Siraj, and Prasidh for the Asia Cup 2025 squad.
6. Harshit Rana a Dark Horse if Bumrah Is Rested
Youngster Harshit Rana could sneak into the squad if Bumrah isn’t risked. His IPL breakthroughs make him a strong backup option, though experience may count against him.
7. Selection Likely Between Siraj and Prasidh – Not Both
With squad limits tight, it’s likely either Mohammed Siraj or Prasidh Krishna will be picked, unless Bumrah’s absence opens space for both.
8. Pace-Bowling All-Rounder Slot Adds Extra Competition
The inclusion of a pace-bowling all-rounder like Shivam Dube or Nitish Kumar Reddy indirectly affects specialist pacer slots, forcing selectors to balance depth with batting options.
9. Bumrah’s Availability Could Change Entire Bowling Balance
If Bumrah plays, India can risk one extra spinner or all-rounder. If he misses out, selectors may pick four specialist pacers to maintain firepower in UAE conditions.
10. Asia Cup 2025 Could Define India’s T20 World Cup Fast-Bowling Core
Beyond the tournament, these choices will shape India’s 2026 T20 World Cup attack. Whether Bumrah leads or rests, the Asia Cup will set the tone for India’s pace strategy.
