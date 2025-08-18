photoDetails

India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement has sparked intense debate over the pace attack, with Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness remaining the biggest talking point. While Arshdeep Singh is a certain pick, the battle between Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna adds intrigue, especially after Prasidh’s Purple Cap-winning IPL 2025 season. Veteran Mohammed Shami is set to miss out again in T20Is, while Harshit Rana could be a surprise inclusion if Bumrah is rested. With selectors also weighing pace-bowling all-rounders, the Asia Cup will not only decide India’s bowling strength in UAE conditions but also shape plans for the T20 World Cup 2026.