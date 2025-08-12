photoDetails

english

2944777

The Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE promises a spin-dominated battle, with Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy at the heart of India’s T20 title defence. The slow, turning pitches of Dubai and Abu Dhabi will favour spinners, making their role crucial in the middle overs. Kuldeep’s proven ICC record and wicket-taking ability clash with Varun’s mystery spin and IPL-honed variations. Backed by Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, India’s spin arsenal offers both depth and variety. The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match on September 14 could hinge on which spinner seizes control, shaping India’s path to Asia Cup glory.