Team India's T20 World Cup Jerseys (2007–2026): Full Evolution, Designs, Sponsors - All You Need To Know

India’s T20 World Cup jerseys have transformed dramatically from the pale-blue classic of 2007 to the tech-powered 2026 edition featuring Apollo Tyres. This listicle explores the evolution of every major design, showcasing how Nike’s simplicity shifted to MPL’s fan-driven graphics before Adidas introduced performance technology like HEAT.RDY. Each jersey reflects cultural moments, tournament narratives, historic wins, and unforgettable performances—from Dhoni’s 2007 triumph to Kohli’s 2022 masterclass and India’s dominant 2024 title run. Packed with trending keywords, internal-link opportunities, and storytelling depth, this guide boosts search visibility, user engagement, and shareability.

Akash Kharade | Updated:Dec 04, 2025, 09:43 AM IST

1. The 2007 Jersey Sparked a Revolution India's minimalist pale-blue 2007 kit, crafted by Nike, became immortal after MS Dhoni's young brigade lifted the inaugural T20 title—creating a legacy fans still revisit through searches for India's first T20 World Cup jersey.

2. 2009 Introduced Bolder Blues and Sharper Accents A richer blue shade, tricolour touches, and orange collars defined the 2009 edition. Despite India's early exit, the jersey remains among the most-searched designs for fans exploring T20 World Cup retro kits.

3. 2010 Maintained Simplicity While Strengthening Identity The 2010 West Indies jersey retained the clean Nike aesthetic but introduced deeper tones. Although results disappointed, the kit is still a favourite in keyword searches for classic India T20 jerseys.

4. 2012 Reused the Lucky ODI WC Jersey for Continuity Banking on the 2011 ODI World Cup success, India reused the deep blue tricolour-shoulder kit. It's now a powerful nostalgia magnet driving queries around India's 2011–2012 cricket jerseys.

5. 2014 Unveiled Vibrant Patterns and Fresh Energy The 2014 Bangladesh jersey added bold shoulder graphics over striking blue, resonating with fans despite the heartbreaking final loss. It continues ranking in searches for best India T20 jersey designs.

6. 2016 Mixed Innovation with Home-Soil Pride The 2016 home World Cup kit introduced a reddish-orange curve sweeping across the torso—an instant standout. Fans frequently revisit it through searches for India T20 WC 2016 jersey images.

7. 2021's "Billion Cheers" Jersey Celebrated Fan Power MPL Sports' 2021 design featured dark blue tones and fan-inspired patterns. Despite India's early exit, the jersey remains a dominant search topic, especially around Billion Cheers jersey meaning and fan pattern design.

8. 2022 Embraced Sky Blue and Modern Aesthetics The 2022 Australia kit offered a vibrant sky-blue palette with deep chest textures. It skyrocketed in visibility after Virat Kohli's iconic knock vs Pakistan—fueling long-tail searches for Kohli 2022 jersey.

9. 2024 Delivered Style, Tech, and World Cup Glory Adidas's 2024 design blended blue, orange sleeves, tricolour details, and HEAT.RDY tech. India's unbeaten title win made it a viral collectible, dominating searches for India 2024 T20 World Cup winning jersey.