Teams With Most 1-Run Wins In IPL History: Mumbai Indians Tops, RCB Follows - Check Full List
Discover the IPL teams with the most 1-run victories in history. From MI’s consistency to KKR’s clutch performances, explore the narrowest wins that defined seasons and tested nerves.
Mumbai Indians (MI) – 3 Wins
The five-time champions are no strangers to high-pressure finishes. MI has clinched three 1-run wins, showcasing their ability to hold their nerve in death overs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 3 Wins
RCB might still be chasing their first IPL title, but they’ve been part of some of the most thrilling finishes. Their three 1-run victories show how their explosive batting and clutch performances have helped them edge out opponents by the narrowest margin.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 2 Wins
KKR’s two 1-run wins reflect their grit in crunch moments. The most recent one came in a must-win situation, highlighting their composure under pressure and the all-around strength of the team, especially in tight finishes.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 2 Wins
Known for their unpredictable run in the IPL, PBKS has pulled off two heart-stopping 1-run wins. These games are a testament to their fighting spirit, often dragging the contest down to the very last ball.
Gujarat Lions (GL) – 1 Win
Although the Gujarat Lions only featured in two IPL seasons (2016–2017), they managed to earn a spot on this list with one dramatic 1-run win, proving their competitiveness in a short-lived campaign.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – 1 Win
As one of the newest franchises, LSG has already made its mark by sealing a 1-run win. It’s a sign of their promising entry into the IPL and ability to thrive under pressure from the get-go.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 1 Win
SRH, known for their disciplined bowling attack, snatched a 1-run win that underlined their strengths in defending low totals, a classic SRH trait.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – 1 Win
Even though CSK is known for dominating wins, their 1-run victory showed they can grind out results too. It’s a rare but memorable win for the men in yellow, demonstrating their cool-headed approach in crunch moments.
Delhi Daredevils (DD) – 1 Win
Before their rebranding to Delhi Capitals, the Daredevils pulled off a 1-run thriller, offering a glimpse of the team’s potential even during less successful seasons.
