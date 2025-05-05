Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2896068https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/teams-with-most-1-run-wins-in-ipl-history-mumbai-indians-tops-rcb-follows-check-full-lis-2896068
NewsPhotosTeams With Most 1-Run Wins In IPL History: Mumbai Indians Tops, RCB Follows - Check Full List
photoDetails

Teams With Most 1-Run Wins In IPL History: Mumbai Indians Tops, RCB Follows - Check Full List

Discover the IPL teams with the most 1-run victories in history. From MI’s consistency to KKR’s clutch performances, explore the narrowest wins that defined seasons and tested nerves.

 

Updated:May 05, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Mumbai Indians (MI) – 3 Wins

1/9
Mumbai Indians (MI) – 3 Wins

The five-time champions are no strangers to high-pressure finishes. MI has clinched three 1-run wins, showcasing their ability to hold their nerve in death overs. 

Follow Us

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 3 Wins

2/9
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 3 Wins

RCB might still be chasing their first IPL title, but they’ve been part of some of the most thrilling finishes. Their three 1-run victories show how their explosive batting and clutch performances have helped them edge out opponents by the narrowest margin.

Follow Us

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 2 Wins

3/9
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 2 Wins

KKR’s two 1-run wins reflect their grit in crunch moments. The most recent one came in a must-win situation, highlighting their composure under pressure and the all-around strength of the team, especially in tight finishes.

 

Follow Us

Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 2 Wins

4/9
Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 2 Wins

Known for their unpredictable run in the IPL, PBKS has pulled off two heart-stopping 1-run wins. These games are a testament to their fighting spirit, often dragging the contest down to the very last ball.

 

Follow Us

Gujarat Lions (GL) – 1 Win

5/9
Gujarat Lions (GL) – 1 Win

Although the Gujarat Lions only featured in two IPL seasons (2016–2017), they managed to earn a spot on this list with one dramatic 1-run win, proving their competitiveness in a short-lived campaign.

 

Follow Us

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – 1 Win

6/9
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – 1 Win

As one of the newest franchises, LSG has already made its mark by sealing a 1-run win. It’s a sign of their promising entry into the IPL and ability to thrive under pressure from the get-go.

 

Follow Us

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 1 Win

7/9
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 1 Win

SRH, known for their disciplined bowling attack, snatched a 1-run win that underlined their strengths in defending low totals, a classic SRH trait.

 

Follow Us

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – 1 Win

8/9
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – 1 Win

Even though CSK is known for dominating wins, their 1-run victory showed they can grind out results too. It’s a rare but memorable win for the men in yellow, demonstrating their cool-headed approach in crunch moments.

 

Follow Us

Delhi Daredevils (DD) – 1 Win

9/9
Delhi Daredevils (DD) – 1 Win

Before their rebranding to Delhi Capitals, the Daredevils pulled off a 1-run thriller, offering a glimpse of the team’s potential even during less successful seasons.

 

Follow Us
IPL 1-run winsIPL close finishesnarrowest wins in IPLone-run victories in IPLIPL thrilling matcheslast-ball IPL matchesMumbai Indians 1-run winsRCB 1-run winsKKR 1-run victoriesPunjab Kings close matchesCSK tight winsIPL records 2025IPL StatsIPL historydramatic IPL finishesedge-of-the-seat IPL gamesIPL match recordsIPL nail-biting gamestop IPL finishesbest IPL moments
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Riyan Parag
5 Players To Hit 5 Sixes In An Over In IPL: Riyan Parag Joins Chris Gayle, Rinku Singh And...
camera icon6
title
Indian Railway
Indian Railways Sets Record: Subway Built In Just 4.5 Hours Using THIS Method
camera icon7
title
Met Gala 2025
Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani And...; Check Full List Of Indian Celebrities At Fashion's Biggest Night
camera icon8
title
Mitchell Owen
Who is Mitchell Owen, Big-Hitting BBL Star Replacing Glenn Maxwell At Punjab Kings For IPL 2025?
camera icon10
title
10 indian foods for blood sugar
10 Indian Foods To Reduce And Control Blood Sugar Levels
NEWS ON ONE CLICK