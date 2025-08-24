Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2950645https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/the-future-of-virat-kohli-and-rohit-sharma-retirement-or-will-they-play-the-2027-world-cup-explained-2950645
NewsPhotosThe Future Of Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma: Retirement Or Will They Play The 2027 World Cup? - EXPLAINED
photoDetails

The Future Of Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma: Retirement Or Will They Play The 2027 World Cup? - EXPLAINED

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have ruled world cricket for over a decade with their exceptional batting, leadership, and ability to perform on the biggest stage. With both legends having already bid farewell to T20Is and Tests, and retirement speculations continuing to make headlines, the big question now is, what does the future hold for them in ODI cricket, particularly with the 2027 World Cup on the horizon? Here’s what we know. 

Updated:Aug 24, 2025, 08:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma: The Road Ahead

1/10
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma: The Road Ahead

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two of the greatest cricketers of the modern era, continue to be at the heart of discussions around Indian cricket’s future. As they move into the later stages of their careers, questions arise about how long they will remain central to India’s ODI setup and whether they can still be part of the 2027 World Cup campaign.

 

Follow Us

Current Status

2/10
Current Status

At present, both Kohli and Rohit remain vital to India’s ODI team. Kohli is still the team’s most dependable batter in run-chases, often anchoring innings under pressure, while Rohit provides India with fearless starts at the top. Even though both have stepped away from T20Is, their ODI contributions continue to be unmatched.

 

Follow Us

BCCI’s Stance

3/10
BCCI’s Stance

The BCCI has made it clear that selections will not be dictated by age but by performance. This means neither Rohit nor Kohli will be forced out of the team, and their future will be determined entirely by their form, fitness, and consistency. As long as they deliver, they remain in contention for major tournaments.

 

Follow Us

Coach’s View

4/10
Coach’s View

Head coach Gautam Gambhir has expressed strong backing for both players. He believes that their experience in pressure situations is invaluable and that young talents still need time to achieve the level of consistency required at the international stage. According to him, as long as Kohli and Rohit stay fit and motivated, they will continue to be crucial assets for India.

 

Follow Us

Recent Performances

5/10
Recent Performances

Both stars have shown through their recent performances that they are still at the peak of their game. Kohli played defining knocks in the Champions Trophy, while Rohit’s attacking batting at the top ensured India started strongly in crucial matches. Their form indicates that despite the age factor, they remain match-winners.

 

Follow Us

Expert Opinions

6/10
Expert Opinions

The cricketing world remains divided about their future. Sunil Gavaskar has argued that India must find a balance between retaining the experience of Kohli and Rohit while promoting younger talents. Former selector Devang Gandhi believes that by 2027, a natural transition might see youngsters taking over. Meanwhile, Yograj Singh has suggested that Rohit could easily continue playing into his 40s if he maintains his hunger and fitness.

 

Follow Us

Challenges Ahead

7/10
Challenges Ahead

Age is undoubtedly the biggest challenge for both stalwarts. By the time of the 2027 World Cup, Rohit and Kohli will be nearing 40, raising concerns about physical demands and recovery. Additionally, the rise of young stars like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Tilak Varma means competition for places is fierce. Managing workload will be critical if they want to extend their careers.

 

Follow Us

2027 World Cup Scenario

8/10
2027 World Cup Scenario

Looking ahead to the 2027 World Cup, both players may still find a place if they continue their form. Kohli could shift permanently to No. 3 or 4, playing the role of a stabilizer in the middle order, while Rohit might remain as an opener or even adapt to a flexible batting role. However, there is also the possibility that India could hand over the reins to a younger core if the transition speeds up in the next two years.

 

Follow Us

Possible Roles in 2027

9/10
Possible Roles in 2027

Even if Kohli and Rohit are not part of the first-choice XI, their value will extend beyond batting. They could serve as mentors, passing on their experience to younger players in high-pressure tournaments. They might also be used as big-match specialists, called upon during knockouts, or even contribute as tactical leaders within the squad.

 

Follow Us

Conclusion

10/10
Conclusion

The future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remains an intriguing chapter in Indian cricket. If they continue their form and fitness, they could still be India’s trump cards in the 2027 World Cup. If not, they may gracefully step aside, allowing the next generation to take charge. Regardless of their playing status, their influence and legacy in Indian cricket will remain unmatched for years to come.

 

All Images:- X, BCCI, ICC, ESPNcricinfo

 

Follow Us
Virat KohliRohit SharmaWorld Cup 2027BCCIVirat Kohli futureRohit Sharma futureVirat Kohli 2027 World CupRohit Sharma 2027 World CupKohli and Rohit retirementfuture of Virat Kohlifuture of Rohit SharmaVirat Kohli India cricketrohit sharma india captainIndia senior players futureVirat Kohli career aheadRohit Sharma career aheadKohli Rohit legacyIndia 2027 World Cup squadVirat Rohit 2027 chancesIndian cricket veteransVirat Kohli retirement newsRohit Sharma retirement newsVirat Kohli Rohit Sharma World Cup journeyVirat Kohli future in cricketRohit Sharma future in cricketVirat Kohli 2027 World Cup chancesRohit Sharma 2027 World Cup chancesKohli retirement plansRohit Sharma retirement plansIndian cricket 2027Virat Kohli ODI futureRohit Sharma ODI futureKohli T20 futureRohit T20 futureIndian team seniorsKohli Rohit captaincy debateIndian batting futureVirat Kohli cricket legacyRohit Sharma cricket legacyKohli fitness for 2027
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Asia Cup 2025
Asia Cup 2025: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh And....Check Full Squads, Captain, Schedule Of All Teams
camera icon8
title
RCB
4 Players RCB Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi And...
camera icon8
title
Bigg Boss 19
Meet Bigg Boss 19 Confirmed Contestant: From Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa To Show's Set, Know All About Influencer
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For August 25- 31: Love Is Full Of Life And Excitement, Zodiacs
camera icon7
title
Technology
Top 7 Instagram Features Every Gen Z Creator Must Know In 2025
NEWS ON ONE CLICK