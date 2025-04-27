Advertisement
NewsPhotosThe Run Machine Virat Kohli: Clutch Performances That Led Victories For RCB In IPL 2025
The Run Machine Virat Kohli: Clutch Performances That Led Victories For RCB In IPL 2025

Virat Kohli, the leading run-scorer in IPL history, continues to perform relentlessly for his team, delivering match-winning knocks. Here's a look at his standout performances in RCB’s victories ahead of their clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

 

Updated:Apr 27, 2025, 03:03 PM IST
Virat’s total runs so far this season

1/7
Virat’s total runs so far this season

Virat Kohli is currently in the second position in the orange cap list with 392 runs in 9 matches with an impressive average above 65 and a strike rate of 144.11. 

 

Virat vs RR - 70 runs off 42 balls

2/7
Virat vs RR - 70 runs off 42 balls

Kohli anchored the chase brilliantly against the Rajasthan Royals, playing fluent strokes and ensuring RCB stayed ahead in the game throughout.

 

Virat vs PBKS - 73* runs off 54 balls

3/7
Virat vs PBKS - 73* runs off 54 balls

A composed unbeaten knock, where Virat paced his innings perfectly to guide RCB to victory in a tricky chase against Punjab Kings.

 

Virat vs RR - 62* runs off 45 balls

4/7
Virat vs RR - 62* runs off 45 balls

Another classy innings against Rajasthan, where Kohli’s timing and placement stood out as he laid a solid foundation for RCB's win.

 

Virat vs MI - 67 runs off 42 balls

5/7
Virat vs MI - 67 runs off 42 balls

Kohli attacked Mumbai Indians' bowling early on, building momentum with aggressive shot-making and setting up a big win for RCB.

 

Virat vs CSK - 31 runs off 30 balls

6/7
Virat vs CSK - 31 runs off 30 balls

In a low-scoring game, Kohli’s calm 31-run knock was crucial, helping RCB maintain composure and clinch a tight contest against CSK.

 

Virat vs KKR - 59* runs off 36 balls

7/7
Virat vs KKR - 59* runs off 36 balls

Chasing a competitive total, Kohli finished unbeaten, delivering a masterclass in run-chasing with his smart shot selection against KKR.

 

