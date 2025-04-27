The Run Machine Virat Kohli: Clutch Performances That Led Victories For RCB In IPL 2025
Virat Kohli, the leading run-scorer in IPL history, continues to perform relentlessly for his team, delivering match-winning knocks. Here's a look at his standout performances in RCB’s victories ahead of their clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Virat’s total runs so far this season
Virat Kohli is currently in the second position in the orange cap list with 392 runs in 9 matches with an impressive average above 65 and a strike rate of 144.11.
Virat vs RR - 70 runs off 42 balls
Kohli anchored the chase brilliantly against the Rajasthan Royals, playing fluent strokes and ensuring RCB stayed ahead in the game throughout.
Virat vs PBKS - 73* runs off 54 balls
A composed unbeaten knock, where Virat paced his innings perfectly to guide RCB to victory in a tricky chase against Punjab Kings.
Virat vs RR - 62* runs off 45 balls
Another classy innings against Rajasthan, where Kohli’s timing and placement stood out as he laid a solid foundation for RCB's win.
Virat vs MI - 67 runs off 42 balls
Kohli attacked Mumbai Indians' bowling early on, building momentum with aggressive shot-making and setting up a big win for RCB.
Virat vs CSK - 31 runs off 30 balls
In a low-scoring game, Kohli’s calm 31-run knock was crucial, helping RCB maintain composure and clinch a tight contest against CSK.
Virat vs KKR - 59* runs off 36 balls
Chasing a competitive total, Kohli finished unbeaten, delivering a masterclass in run-chasing with his smart shot selection against KKR.
