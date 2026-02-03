Tilak Varma Net Worth 2026: How an IPL deal changed everything

photoDetails

Tilak Varma’s net worth in 2026 reflects how quickly modern Indian cricket can change a player’s financial trajectory. From a modest Hyderabad background to becoming an INR 8 crore IPL retention for Mumbai Indians, Tilak’s income has surged on the back of consistent performances, national selection, and rising brand appeal. As of 2026, his estimated net worth stands at around INR 8–10 crore, with strong upside heading into the next IPL cycle and senior India regularity.