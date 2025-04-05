Tilak Verma To Ravichandran Ashwin: 4 Batters Who Were Retired Out In IPL History - In Pics

photoDetails

In a rare moment during the IPL 2025 season, Mumbai Indians’ batter Tilak Varma became only the fourth player in IPL history to be retired out. This happened in the match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 4. Varma scored 25 runs from 23 balls before deciding to leave the field so that a more attacking batter could come in and help increase the scoring rate.