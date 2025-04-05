Tilak Verma To Ravichandran Ashwin: 4 Batters Who Were Retired Out In IPL History - In Pics
In a rare moment during the IPL 2025 season, Mumbai Indians’ batter Tilak Varma became only the fourth player in IPL history to be retired out. This happened in the match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 4. Varma scored 25 runs from 23 balls before deciding to leave the field so that a more attacking batter could come in and help increase the scoring rate.
Rare Dismissal
Tilak Varma became only the fourth batter in IPL history to be retired out, a rare tactical move made during Mumbai Indians' clash against Lucknow Super Giants on April 4, 2025.
Tactical Decision
Batting on 25 off 23 balls with two boundaries, Tilak walked off to allow Mitchell Santner to bat. At the time, MI needed 24 runs off just 7 balls.
Hardik Pandya's Response
MI skipper Hardik Pandya, who was at the crease with Tilak, defended the decision post-match, saying, "It was obvious. We needed some big hits, and it just wasn't coming."
Mumbai Indians Lost
Despite the bold move, Mumbai Indians fell short and lost the match by 12 runs, marking their third defeat in four games this season.
Atharva Taide (Punjab Kings)
He was also retired out in a league match during IPL 2023 in another example of this new tactic.
Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)
In IPL 2023, during Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians, Sudharsan was retired out after scoring 43 off 31 balls, making way for a more aggressive finisher.
Ravichandran Ashwin (Rajasthan Royals)
In IPL 2022, Ashwin was the first to do this. He walked off after scoring 28 runs off 23 balls against Lucknow Super Giants, allowing Riyan Parag to take over in the final overs.
