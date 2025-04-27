Tim David, Sai Kishore & More: 8 Value For Money Players Who Shined In IPL 2025
The spotlight was mainly on the big-money signings, but these low-cost players stole the show with their extraordinary performances in IPL 2025. Here are 8 players who delivered outstanding value for money this season:
Tim David – 3 Crore
After being released by the Mumbai Indians, Tim David was picked up by RCB for just ₹3 crore. This season, he has played crucial finishing knocks, becoming a key asset in RCB's middle order.
Sai Kishore – 2 Crore
A part of the Gujarat Titans since 2022, Sai Kishore stepped up when Rashid Khan struggled this season. His magical spin performances have been a major boost for the Gujarat Titans.
Aniket Verma – 30 Lakh
Bought by SRH for just ₹30 lakh, young Aniket Verma has emerged as a bright spot in their challenging season, impressing everyone with his consistent performances.
Aiden Markram – 2 Crore
Aiden Markram provided explosive starts for Lucknow Super Giants alongside Mitchell Marsh. After a slow beginning, he smashed four fifties in just six innings, solidifying LSG’s top order.
Digvesh Rathi – 30 Lakh
One of the most underrated uncapped players of IPL 2025, Digvesh Rathi, has been a revelation for LSG, consistently grabbing attention with his brilliant all-round displays.
Devdutt Padikkal – 2 Crore
Returning to RCB after three years, Devdutt Padikkal has rediscovered his old form, playing the dependable and stylish knocks he was originally known for.
Mitchell Santner – 2 Crore
Picked by Mumbai Indians for his base price of ₹2 crore, Mitchell Santner has turned out to be their standout spinner, delivering match-winning spells throughout the season.
Ajinkya Rahane – 1.5 Crore
Bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at a base price of ₹1.5 crore, Ajinkya Rahane led from the front as captain and was the most consistent batter for the defending champions.
