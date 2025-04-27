Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2891956https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/tim-david-sai-kishore-more-8-value-for-money-players-who-shined-in-ipl-2025-2891956
NewsPhotosTim David, Sai Kishore & More: 8 Value For Money Players Who Shined In IPL 2025
photoDetails

Tim David, Sai Kishore & More: 8 Value For Money Players Who Shined In IPL 2025

The spotlight was mainly on the big-money signings, but these low-cost players stole the show with their extraordinary performances in IPL 2025. Here are 8 players who delivered outstanding value for money this season:

 

Updated:Apr 27, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Tim David – 3 Crore

1/8
Tim David – 3 Crore

After being released by the Mumbai Indians, Tim David was picked up by RCB for just ₹3 crore. This season, he has played crucial finishing knocks, becoming a key asset in RCB's middle order.

 

Follow Us

Sai Kishore – 2 Crore

2/8
Sai Kishore – 2 Crore

A part of the Gujarat Titans since 2022, Sai Kishore stepped up when Rashid Khan struggled this season. His magical spin performances have been a major boost for the Gujarat Titans.

 

Follow Us

Aniket Verma – 30 Lakh

3/8
Aniket Verma – 30 Lakh

Bought by SRH for just ₹30 lakh, young Aniket Verma has emerged as a bright spot in their challenging season, impressing everyone with his consistent performances.

 

Follow Us

Aiden Markram – 2 Crore

4/8
Aiden Markram – 2 Crore

Aiden Markram provided explosive starts for Lucknow Super Giants alongside Mitchell Marsh. After a slow beginning, he smashed four fifties in just six innings, solidifying LSG’s top order.

 

Follow Us

Digvesh Rathi – 30 Lakh

5/8
Digvesh Rathi – 30 Lakh

One of the most underrated uncapped players of IPL 2025, Digvesh Rathi, has been a revelation for LSG, consistently grabbing attention with his brilliant all-round displays.

 

Follow Us

Devdutt Padikkal – 2 Crore

6/8
Devdutt Padikkal – 2 Crore

Returning to RCB after three years, Devdutt Padikkal has rediscovered his old form, playing the dependable and stylish knocks he was originally known for.

 

Follow Us

Mitchell Santner – 2 Crore

7/8
Mitchell Santner – 2 Crore

Picked by Mumbai Indians for his base price of ₹2 crore, Mitchell Santner has turned out to be their standout spinner, delivering match-winning spells throughout the season.

 

Follow Us

Ajinkya Rahane – 1.5 Crore

8/8
Ajinkya Rahane – 1.5 Crore

Bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at a base price of ₹1.5 crore, Ajinkya Rahane led from the front as captain and was the most consistent batter for the defending champions.

 

Follow Us
IPL 2025IPL 2025 low-cost playersbest budget players IPL 2025Tim David IPL 2025Ajinkya Rahane IPL 2025Sai Kishore IPL 2025Mitchell Santner IPL 2025Aiden Markram IPL 2025Aniket Verma IPL 2025Digvesh Rathi IPL 2025Devdutt Padikkal IPL 2025IPL 2025 top performersunderrated players IPL 2025IPL 2025 emerging playersbest buys in IPL 2025 auctionIPL 2025 best bargain playersIndian Premier League 2025low price high performance IPL 2025young stars IPL 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Ravindra Jadeja
IPL 2025: Why Umpires Are Randomly Checking Bats And Which Players Have Failed Tests? - In Pics
camera icon13
title
Weekly Tarot Reading
Weekly Tarot Reading For April 28- May 4: Check Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And Luck Day For Coming Week
camera icon7
title
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami To Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bowlers With Most Wickets On First Ball Of An IPL Innings; Check Full List
camera icon10
title
White Water Rafting
From Rishikesh To Zanskar: 8 Breathtaking White Water Rafting Spots In India You Can’t Miss
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For April 28- May 4: Romantic Energy Develops Steadily And Naturally, Zodiacs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK