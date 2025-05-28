Tim David To Miss Playoffs Due To Injury? 4 Players Who Can Replace Australian Cricketer For RCB In IPL 2025 Playoffs
With Tim David suffering an untimely injury during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the team now faces a crucial decision heading into the playoffs of IPL 2025. As the franchise awaits medical updates on the Australian all-rounder, the search for a potential overseas replacement has begun. Fortunately, the IPL allows teams to bring in temporary replacements even after their 12th match in case of injury, illness, or national duty. Here are four players RCB could consider to replace Tim David in the squad for the playoffs:
RCB's Stunning Victory Over LSG
In a thrilling finish to their league stage campaign, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) successfully chased down a formidable 228-run target set by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. This emphatic 6-wicket victory secured RCB's place in the top two of the points table. RCB will now face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on May 29.
Josh Hazlewood Boost
There’s some relief for the RCB camp, with Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood expected to return in playoffs for RCB.
Major Blow: Tim David Injured During SRH Clash
RCB suffered a major setback in IPL 2025 as Australian all-rounder Tim David picked up a hamstring injury while fielding during their 42-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The injury occurred during the final over of SRH’s innings as David sprinted to save a boundary.
RCB's Playoffs Dilemma
With the IPL 2025 playoffs starting on Thursday, David’s potential absence comes at a critical juncture for RCB, who currently hold a strong position in the standings but are battling squad depth issues.
No Update Yet on David’s Condition
RCB’s stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma did not provide any update post-match on Tim David's condition, leaving fans anxious about his availability for the remainder of the tournament.
Overseas Availability Issues Mount
RCB is also facing overseas availability challenges. Jacob Bethell is set to join England’s ODI squad soon, and though Tim Seifert is expected to arrive as a replacement, the team’s overseas resources are stretched thin.
RCB’s Growing Injury List A Major Concern
Tim David’s injury adds to a growing list of injury concerns for RCB. Rajat Patidar has been nursing a hand injury, Phil Salt recently returned from a fitness issue, and Devdutt Padikkal has already been ruled out of the season.
Michael Bracewell (New Zealand)
A familiar face in RCB colours, Michael Bracewell was part of the squad in IPL 2023 and brings valuable experience. The Kiwi all-rounder is known for his explosive middle-order batting and effective off-spin, making him a like-for-like replacement for Tim David. His familiarity with RCB’s setup could be an added bonus, especially under high-pressure playoff scenarios.
Mark Chapman (New Zealand)
Mark Chapman has built a reputation for being a dependable left-handed batter in T20 internationals. He can play the role of a finisher and has the ability to accelerate at will. While not as explosive as Tim David, his consistency and ability to rotate strike could provide balance to RCB’s middle order. His recent form in international T20s also strengthens his case.
Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)
One of the most underrated T20 players in the world, Sikandar Raza could be a game-changer for RCB. The Zimbabwean all-rounder offers power-hitting, steady off-spin, and unmatched energy on the field. His versatility allows him to play in different batting positions and contribute with the ball qualities that could be extremely useful in the playoffs.
Sam Billings (England)
If RCB is looking for a flexible batter, Sam Billings is a strong candidate. Although not as hard-hitting as Tim David, Billings brings experience, a calm head, and adaptability. He can bat anywhere from No. 3 to No. 6, and his wicketkeeping skills give RCB an additional backup option behind the stumps.
Trending Photos