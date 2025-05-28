Tim David To Miss Playoffs Due To Injury? 4 Players Who Can Replace Australian Cricketer For RCB In IPL 2025 Playoffs

photoDetails

english

2907150

With Tim David suffering an untimely injury during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the team now faces a crucial decision heading into the playoffs of IPL 2025. As the franchise awaits medical updates on the Australian all-rounder, the search for a potential overseas replacement has begun. Fortunately, the IPL allows teams to bring in temporary replacements even after their 12th match in case of injury, illness, or national duty. Here are four players RCB could consider to replace Tim David in the squad for the playoffs: