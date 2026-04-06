Tim David Wife: Who is Stephanie Kershaw? Inside the private life of RCB’s power-hitter

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Tim David’s explosive IPL 2026 performances have driven massive interest in his personal life, especially searches around his wife Stephanie Kershaw. An Australian international hockey player and Olympian, Kershaw represents the Hockeyroos and has built a strong independent sporting identity. Their relationship, rooted in Perth, reflects a modern dual-athlete partnership defined by discipline, privacy, and mutual support. As Tim David continues to dominate T20 cricket, Stephanie’s role as both an elite athlete and supportive partner adds depth to his public image, making their story one of the most compelling cross-sport relationships in global sports today.