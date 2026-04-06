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NewsPhotosTim David Wife: Who is Stephanie Kershaw? Inside the private life of RCB’s power-hitter
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Tim David Wife: Who is Stephanie Kershaw? Inside the private life of RCB’s power-hitter

Tim David’s explosive IPL 2026 performances have driven massive interest in his personal life, especially searches around his wife Stephanie Kershaw. An Australian international hockey player and Olympian, Kershaw represents the Hockeyroos and has built a strong independent sporting identity. Their relationship, rooted in Perth, reflects a modern dual-athlete partnership defined by discipline, privacy, and mutual support. As Tim David continues to dominate T20 cricket, Stephanie’s role as both an elite athlete and supportive partner adds depth to his public image, making their story one of the most compelling cross-sport relationships in global sports today.

Updated:Apr 06, 2026, 09:32 AM IST
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1. Stephanie Kershaw is an Australian international hockey player

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1. Stephanie Kershaw is an Australian international hockey player

Stephanie Kershaw is a core member of Australia’s women’s hockey team, the Hockeyroos, and has represented the country in global tournaments like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. Photo Credit - X

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2. She competed at the Tokyo Olympics for Australia

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2. She competed at the Tokyo Olympics for Australia

Kershaw featured in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics squad, highlighting her elite status in international hockey and cementing her reputation as one of Australia’s most reliable midfielders. Photo Credit - X

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3. She has built an independent sporting identity

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3. She has built an independent sporting identity

Unlike typical WAG narratives, Stephanie Kershaw has carved her own legacy in hockey, making her a recognised athlete beyond her association with Tim David. Photo Credit - X

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4. Their relationship started in Perth through sports circles

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4. Their relationship started in Perth through sports circles

The couple met in Perth, where both were pursuing professional sports careers, creating a natural connection built on shared discipline and competitive mindset. Photo Credit - X

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5. Tim David and Stephanie Kershaw had a private wedding

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5. Tim David and Stephanie Kershaw had a private wedding

The couple chose an intimate wedding ceremony in Perth, attended by close friends and family, reflecting their preference to keep personal life away from media glare. Photo Credit - X

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6. They maintain a low-profile relationship despite fame

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6. They maintain a low-profile relationship despite fame

Despite Tim David’s IPL stardom and global T20 leagues presence, the couple avoids excessive public exposure, strengthening their image as grounded and focused individuals. Photo Credit - X

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7. Their bond is rooted in mutual sporting excellence

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7. Their bond is rooted in mutual sporting excellence

Both Tim David and Stephanie Kershaw understand the demands of elite sport, which helps them support each other through performance pressure and international commitments. Photo Credit - X

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8. Stephanie plays a key emotional support role in David’s career

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8. Stephanie plays a key emotional support role in David’s career

As seen with many athletes, strong personal backing contributes to performance, and Kershaw’s presence has coincided with David’s rise in franchise cricket leagues worldwide. Photo Credit - X

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9. She represents the Hockeyroos in major global tournaments

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9. She represents the Hockeyroos in major global tournaments

Kershaw has consistently been part of Australia’s international hockey setup, including World Cups and Commonwealth Games, showcasing long-term consistency at the highest level. Photo Credit - X

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10. Their relationship reflects a modern dual-athlete partnership

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10. Their relationship reflects a modern dual-athlete partnership

The couple embodies a rare dynamic where both partners are elite athletes, balancing demanding careers while maintaining a strong, supportive relationship. Photo Credit - X

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