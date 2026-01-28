Top 10 active batters with most international hundreds: Virat Kohli on top, Joe Root reigns 2nd, check top batters
Making records with centuries in International cricket is a trend in today's era, but still, some players have left a benchmark with their performances and extraordinary form. Here's the list of the top 10 active players with the most international centuries.
Virat Kohli (India) - 85
Virat Kohli leads the charts among active players with 85 centuries (30 Tests, 54 ODIs, 1 T20I). A run-machine since his 2008 debut, Kohli holds the record for most ODI centuries (54), fastest to 13,000 ODI runs, and famously scored a century in his 500th international match.
Joe Root (England) - 61
England’s mainstay across formats has amassed 61 centuries (41 Tests, 20 ODIs). A classical batsman with world‑class technique, Root stands among the top four active century-makers and continues to climb the all‑time rankings.
Rohit Sharma (India) - 50
Rohit has scored 50 centuries (12 Tests, 33 ODIs, 5 T20Is). Known as “The Hitman,” he holds the joint record for most T20I hundreds (5), owns three ODI double-centuries, including a world record 264.
Steve Smith (Australia) - 49
Australia’s batting genius has compiled 49 centuries (36 Tests, 12 ODIs). Boasting one of the best Test averages ever, Smith has excelled especially in Tests and recently retired from ODIs to focus on Test and T20 formats.
Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 48
New Zealand’s elegant leader has also hit 48 centuries (33 Tests, 15 ODIs). Williamson holds NZ’s highest tally of Test hundreds, including six double-centuries, three of them since stepping down from captaincy.
Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 32
Babar Azam has scored 32 international centuries (9 Tests, 20 ODIs, 3 T20Is). Known for classical timing, Babar is Pakistan’s premier batter across all formats.
Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 30
Quinton de Kock has tallied 30 international hundreds (6 Tests, 23 ODIs, 1 T20I). An aggressive opener, de Kock has been a match-winner at the top of the order.
Shai Hope (West Indies) - 24
Shai Hope has scored 24 international centuries (4 Tests, 19 ODIs, 1 T20I). A dependable ODI batter, Hope is one of the most consistent performers for the West Indies.
Tom Latham (New Zealand) - 24
Tom Latham has accumulated 24 international hundreds (16 Tests, 8 ODIs). Latham’s strength lies in red-ball cricket, where he excels in challenging conditions.
Jonny Bairstow (England) - 23
Jonny Bairstow rounds out the list with 23 international centuries (12 Tests, 11 ODIs). Known for his aggressive batting, Bairstow has played key roles in England’s white-ball success.
