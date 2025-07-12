Advertisement
Top 10 Active Cricketers With Most International Centuries: Virat Kohli Leads, Joe Root Follows Behind, Rohit Sharma At… - Check Full List

Making records with centuries in International cricket is a trend in today's era, but still, some players have left a benchmark with their performances and extraordinary form. Here's the list of the top 10 active players with the most international centuries. 

Updated:Jul 12, 2025, 02:48 PM IST
Virat Kohli – 82 International Centuries

Virat Kohli – 82 International Centuries

Virat Kohli leads the charts among active players with 82 centuries (30 Tests, 51 ODIs, 1 T20I).   A run-machine since his 2008 debut, Kohli holds the record for most ODI centuries (51), fastest to 13,000 ODI runs, and famously scored a century in his 500th international match. 

 

Joe Root – 55 International Centuries

Joe Root – 55 International Centuries

England’s mainstay across formats has amassed 55 centuries (37 Tests, 18 ODIs). A classical batsman with world‑class technique, Root stands among the top four active century-makers and continues to climb the all‑time rankings.

 

Rohit Sharma – 49 International Centuries

Rohit Sharma – 49 International Centuries

Rohit has scored 49 centuries (12 Tests, 32 ODIs, 5 T20Is). Known as “The Hitman,” he holds the joint record for most T20I hundreds (5), owns three ODI double-centuries, including a world record 264. 

 

Steve Smith – 48 International Centuries

Steve Smith – 48 International Centuries

Australia’s batting genius has compiled 48 centuries (36 Tests, 12 ODIs). Boasting one of the best Test averages ever, Smith has excelled especially in Tests and recently retired from ODIs to focus on Test and T20 formats .

 

Kane Williamson – 48 International Centuries

Kane Williamson – 48 International Centuries

New Zealand’s elegant leader has also hit 48 centuries (33 Tests, 15 ODIs). Williamson holds NZ’s highest tally of Test hundreds, including six double-centuries, three of them since stepping down from captaincy .

 

Babar Azam – 31 International Centuries

Babar Azam – 31 International Centuries

Pakistan’s batting icon has notched 31 centuries (9 Tests, 19 ODIs, 3 T20Is). Babar continues to lead Pakistan’s batting charge at the highest level.

 

Jonny Bairstow – 23 International Centuries

Jonny Bairstow – 23 International Centuries

England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow has scored 23 centuries (12 Tests, 11 ODIs). A powerful middle-order bat and explosive opener in white-ball cricket, Bairstow remains a key asset behind the stumps.

 

Mushfiqur Rahim – 21 International Centuries

Mushfiqur Rahim – 21 International Centuries

Bangladesh’s mainstay has accumulated 21 centuries (12 Tests, 9 ODIs). He’s known for his fighting spirit, once scored the fastest-ever ODI century for Bangladesh (60 balls), and recently retired from ODIs to focus on Tests and T20Is 

 

Tom Latham – 21 International Centuries

Tom Latham – 21 International Centuries

New Zealand’s dependable top-order batter has recorded 21 centuries (13 Tests, 8 ODIs). A technically sound player, Latham has been a consistent performer in both red and white-ball formats.

 

Dinesh Chandimal – 20 International Centuries

Dinesh Chandimal – 20 International Centuries

Sri Lanka’s veteran batter has scored 20 centuries (16 Tests, 4 ODIs). Known for resilience and adaptability, Chandimal has been a pillar in Sri Lankan batting, especially in Tests.

 

