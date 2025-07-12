Top 10 Active Cricketers With Most International Centuries: Virat Kohli Leads, Joe Root Follows Behind, Rohit Sharma At… - Check Full List
Making records with centuries in International cricket is a trend in today's era, but still, some players have left a benchmark with their performances and extraordinary form. Here's the list of the top 10 active players with the most international centuries.
Virat Kohli – 82 International Centuries
Virat Kohli leads the charts among active players with 82 centuries (30 Tests, 51 ODIs, 1 T20I). A run-machine since his 2008 debut, Kohli holds the record for most ODI centuries (51), fastest to 13,000 ODI runs, and famously scored a century in his 500th international match.
Joe Root – 55 International Centuries
England’s mainstay across formats has amassed 55 centuries (37 Tests, 18 ODIs). A classical batsman with world‑class technique, Root stands among the top four active century-makers and continues to climb the all‑time rankings.
Rohit Sharma – 49 International Centuries
Rohit has scored 49 centuries (12 Tests, 32 ODIs, 5 T20Is). Known as “The Hitman,” he holds the joint record for most T20I hundreds (5), owns three ODI double-centuries, including a world record 264.
Steve Smith – 48 International Centuries
Australia’s batting genius has compiled 48 centuries (36 Tests, 12 ODIs). Boasting one of the best Test averages ever, Smith has excelled especially in Tests and recently retired from ODIs to focus on Test and T20 formats .
Kane Williamson – 48 International Centuries
New Zealand’s elegant leader has also hit 48 centuries (33 Tests, 15 ODIs). Williamson holds NZ’s highest tally of Test hundreds, including six double-centuries, three of them since stepping down from captaincy .
Babar Azam – 31 International Centuries
Pakistan’s batting icon has notched 31 centuries (9 Tests, 19 ODIs, 3 T20Is). Babar continues to lead Pakistan’s batting charge at the highest level.
Jonny Bairstow – 23 International Centuries
England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow has scored 23 centuries (12 Tests, 11 ODIs). A powerful middle-order bat and explosive opener in white-ball cricket, Bairstow remains a key asset behind the stumps.
Mushfiqur Rahim – 21 International Centuries
Bangladesh’s mainstay has accumulated 21 centuries (12 Tests, 9 ODIs). He’s known for his fighting spirit, once scored the fastest-ever ODI century for Bangladesh (60 balls), and recently retired from ODIs to focus on Tests and T20Is
Tom Latham – 21 International Centuries
New Zealand’s dependable top-order batter has recorded 21 centuries (13 Tests, 8 ODIs). A technically sound player, Latham has been a consistent performer in both red and white-ball formats.
Dinesh Chandimal – 20 International Centuries
Sri Lanka’s veteran batter has scored 20 centuries (16 Tests, 4 ODIs). Known for resilience and adaptability, Chandimal has been a pillar in Sri Lankan batting, especially in Tests.
