Top 10 Batters With Most Runs In IND vs ENG Test Matches: Joe Root At Top, Sachin Tendulkar Follows; Virat Kohli At...
The Indian cricket team will start a new era in Tests with a five-match series against England. With Shubman Gill as the new Test captain and Rishabh Pant as vice-captain, India are all set to enter the transition phase after the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin. The first Test between India and England is set to be played from June 20 at Headingley, Leeds and it will mark the beginning of the next World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.
Ahead of the start of the blockbuster series, let's take a look at star batters, who have scored most runs in India vs England Test matches in history.
Here’s the list of the top 10 batters with most runs in IND vs ENG Tests:
1. Joe Root
Joe Root holds the record for scoring most runs in India vs England Test matches. The star England batter Root has played a total of 30 Test matches against India and scored 2846 runs in 55 innings with an average of 58.08 so far with the help of 10 centuries and 11 half-centuries.
2. Sachin Tendulkar
Legendary Sachin Tendulkar has scored the second most runs in India vs England Test matches. Tendulkar played 32 Test matches against England and scored a total of 2535 runs in 53 innings with an average of 51.73 with the help of seven centuries and 13 half-centuries.
3. Sunil Gavaskar
Legendary Sunil Gavaskar has scored the third most runs in India vs England Test matches. Gavaskar played 38 Tests against England and scored 2483 runs in 67 innings at an average of 38.20, hitting four centuries and 16 fifties.
4. Alastair Cook
Former opener Alastair Cook has scored the fourth most runs in India vs England Test matches. The former England captain Cook played 30 Tests against India and scored 2431 runs in 54 innings at an average of 47.66 with the help of seven centuries and nine half-centuries.
5. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has scored the fifth most runs in India vs England Test matches. Kohli, who retired from the longest format of the game last month, played 28 Tests against England and scored 1991 runs in 50 innings at an average of 42.36 with the help of five centuries and 9 half-centuries.
6. Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid has scored the sixth most runs in India vs England Test matches. Dravid, played 21 Tests against England and scored 1950 runs in 37 innings at an average of 60.93 with the help of seven centuries and 8 half-centuries.
7. Gundappa Viswanath
Gundappa Viswanath has scored the seventh most runs in India vs England Test matches. Viswanath, played 30 Tests against England and scored 1880 runs in 54 innings at an average of 37.60 with the help of 4 centuries and 12 half-centuries.
8. Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara has scored the eighth most runs in India vs England Test matches. Pujara played 27 Tests against England and scored 1778 runs in 49 innings at an average of 39.51 with the help of 5 centuries and 7 half-centuries.
9. Graham Gooch
Graham Gooch has scored the ninth most runs in India vs England Test matches. Former England captain Gooch played 19 Tests against India and scored 1725 runs in 33 innings at an average of 55.64 with the help of 5 centuries and 8 half-centuries.
10. Dilip Vengsarkar
Dilip Vengsarkar has scored the 10th most runs in India vs England Test matches. Vengsarkar played 26 Tests against India and scored 1589 runs in 43 innings at an average of 42.94 with the help of five centuries and 6 half-centuries.
