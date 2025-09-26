Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2964704https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/top-10-closest-asia-cup-finals-ever-nail-biting-thrillers-every-cricket-fan-must-relive-2964704
NewsPhotosTop 10 Closest Asia Cup Finals Ever: Nail-Biting Thrillers Every Cricket Fan Must Relive
photoDetails

Top 10 Closest Asia Cup Finals Ever: Nail-Biting Thrillers Every Cricket Fan Must Relive

The Asia Cup has delivered some of the most thrilling cricket finals in history, with nail-biting finishes and record-chasing moments that keep fans on the edge of their seats. From tight ODI clashes like Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2012 and India vs Bangladesh 2018 to high-scoring chases such as India vs Sri Lanka 1995, these matches define competitive Asian cricket. Iconic venues like Dubai, Colombo, and Mirpur have hosted unforgettable battles, showcasing strategic batting, clutch bowling, and intense pressure handling. This listicle explores the top 10 closest Asia Cup finals, highlighting drama, stats, and moments every cricket fan must relive.

Updated:Sep 26, 2025, 08:53 AM IST
Follow Us

1. 2012 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh: A Two-Run Thriller

1/11
1. 2012 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh: A Two-Run Thriller

Pakistan edged out Bangladesh by just 2 runs in Mirpur, highlighting how every ball mattered. This match remains a classic example of T20/ODI tension in Asia Cup history.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

2. 1986 – Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Five Wicket Win

2/11
2. 1986 – Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Five Wicket Win

Sri Lanka chased Pakistan’s 191/9 in Colombo to win by 5 wickets, a closely fought ODI that cemented Sri Lanka’s rise in Asian cricket.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

3. 2018 – India vs Bangladesh: Three Wicket Chase

3/11
3. 2018 – India vs Bangladesh: Three Wicket Chase

India narrowly defeated Bangladesh by 3 wickets in Dubai, a match remembered for tight bowling and clutch batting under pressure, demonstrating Asia Cup’s thrilling finales.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

4. 1988 – India vs Sri Lanka: Six Wicket Victory

4/11
4. 1988 – India vs Sri Lanka: Six Wicket Victory

India chased 176 in Dhaka to win by 6 wickets. A close finish that showcased strategic batting and nerve under pressure in early Asia Cup ODIs.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

5. 1990/91 – India vs Sri Lanka: One-Run Difference in Tense ODI

5/11
5. 1990/91 – India vs Sri Lanka: One-Run Difference in Tense ODI

India scored 205/3 against Sri Lanka’s 204/9 at Eden Gardens. A one-run margin made it one of the closest Asia Cup finals ever.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

6. 1995 – India vs Sri Lanka: Eight Wicket Ease with Tension

6/11
6. 1995 – India vs Sri Lanka: Eight Wicket Ease with Tension

India’s 233/2 chase against Sri Lanka’s 230/7 in Sharjah is remembered for a high-scoring thriller with wickets falling in quick succession, keeping fans on edge.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

7. 1997 – Sri Lanka vs India: Single-Run Drama

7/11
7. 1997 – Sri Lanka vs India: Single-Run Drama

Sri Lanka chased India’s 239/7 with 240/2 in Colombo, winning by 8 wickets but the match was tight until the very last over, epitomizing Asia Cup excitement.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

8. 2000 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: 39-Run ODI Clash

8/11
8. 2000 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: 39-Run ODI Clash

Pakistan’s 277/4 against Sri Lanka’s 238 in Dhaka produced a competitive final where every run and wicket shaped the championship outcome.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

9. 2014 – Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Five-Wicket Edge

9/11
9. 2014 – Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Five-Wicket Edge

Sri Lanka’s 261/5 chased Pakistan’s 260/5 in Mirpur. A nail-biter that kept fans engaged until the final ball, with standout performances from both sides.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

10. 2023 – India vs Sri Lanka: Ten-Wicket Sweep in Early Overs

10/11
10. 2023 – India vs Sri Lanka: Ten-Wicket Sweep in Early Overs

India’s dominant yet surprisingly close 10-wicket win in Colombo (51/0 vs 50) set records for early finishes, blending dominance with an unexpectedly tight scoreline. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Asia Cup closest finalstop 10 Asia Cup finalsnail-biting Asia Cup matchesAsia Cup 2025 final previewclosest ODI finals Asia CupAsia Cup T20I thriller matchesIndia vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025record chases Asia Cupmost exciting Asia Cup finalsAsia Cup final highlightsAsia Cup historical finalsAsia Cup tight finishesIndia vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup finalsPakistan vs Bangladesh Asia CupAsia Cup legendary matchesAsia Cup dramatic finishesAsia Cup close match statsAsia Cup final resultsAsia Cup unforgettable momentsAsia Cup cricket dramaAsia Cup last-over thrillersAsia Cup high-pressure matchesAsia Cup match summariesAsia Cup final recordsAsia Cup iconic venuesAsia Cup fan favorite matchesAsia Cup 2025 predictionsAsia Cup thrilling victoriesAsia Cup top scoring chasesAsia Cup best finals moments.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
India vs West Indies Test series 2025
India's Test Squad vs West Indies : 5 Players Snubbed From The Team, Karun Nair To Abhimanyu Easwaran, Check Full List
camera icon5
title
Treesha Thosar
Meet Treesha Thosar, the 6-Year-Old Star Who Created History at the National Film Awards
camera icon7
title
mobility
Indian Railway's Most Luxurious Train: Reserved For Only One Person; Has Medical Coach, Lounge, 5 Suites; Check Details
camera icon8
title
self improvement books
8 Must-Read Books For Self-Improvement
camera icon8
title
Second Richest Person
Meet Larry Ellison, World’s Second Richest Man Pledges To Give Away 95% Of His $373 Billion Fortune; He Is Founder Of…