Top 10 Closest Asia Cup Finals Ever: Nail-Biting Thrillers Every Cricket Fan Must Relive
The Asia Cup has delivered some of the most thrilling cricket finals in history, with nail-biting finishes and record-chasing moments that keep fans on the edge of their seats. From tight ODI clashes like Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2012 and India vs Bangladesh 2018 to high-scoring chases such as India vs Sri Lanka 1995, these matches define competitive Asian cricket. Iconic venues like Dubai, Colombo, and Mirpur have hosted unforgettable battles, showcasing strategic batting, clutch bowling, and intense pressure handling. This listicle explores the top 10 closest Asia Cup finals, highlighting drama, stats, and moments every cricket fan must relive.
1. 2012 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh: A Two-Run Thriller
Pakistan edged out Bangladesh by just 2 runs in Mirpur, highlighting how every ball mattered. This match remains a classic example of T20/ODI tension in Asia Cup history.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
2. 1986 – Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Five Wicket Win
Sri Lanka chased Pakistan’s 191/9 in Colombo to win by 5 wickets, a closely fought ODI that cemented Sri Lanka’s rise in Asian cricket.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
3. 2018 – India vs Bangladesh: Three Wicket Chase
India narrowly defeated Bangladesh by 3 wickets in Dubai, a match remembered for tight bowling and clutch batting under pressure, demonstrating Asia Cup’s thrilling finales.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
4. 1988 – India vs Sri Lanka: Six Wicket Victory
India chased 176 in Dhaka to win by 6 wickets. A close finish that showcased strategic batting and nerve under pressure in early Asia Cup ODIs.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
5. 1990/91 – India vs Sri Lanka: One-Run Difference in Tense ODI
India scored 205/3 against Sri Lanka’s 204/9 at Eden Gardens. A one-run margin made it one of the closest Asia Cup finals ever.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
6. 1995 – India vs Sri Lanka: Eight Wicket Ease with Tension
India’s 233/2 chase against Sri Lanka’s 230/7 in Sharjah is remembered for a high-scoring thriller with wickets falling in quick succession, keeping fans on edge.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
7. 1997 – Sri Lanka vs India: Single-Run Drama
Sri Lanka chased India’s 239/7 with 240/2 in Colombo, winning by 8 wickets but the match was tight until the very last over, epitomizing Asia Cup excitement.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
8. 2000 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: 39-Run ODI Clash
Pakistan’s 277/4 against Sri Lanka’s 238 in Dhaka produced a competitive final where every run and wicket shaped the championship outcome.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
9. 2014 – Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Five-Wicket Edge
Sri Lanka’s 261/5 chased Pakistan’s 260/5 in Mirpur. A nail-biter that kept fans engaged until the final ball, with standout performances from both sides.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
10. 2023 – India vs Sri Lanka: Ten-Wicket Sweep in Early Overs
India’s dominant yet surprisingly close 10-wicket win in Colombo (51/0 vs 50) set records for early finishes, blending dominance with an unexpectedly tight scoreline. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
