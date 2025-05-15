Top 10 Contenders For IPL 2025 Player Of The Tournament: Sunil Narine, Sai Sudarshan & more - Check Full List
With the IPL 2025 season heating up, the race for the Player of the Tournament is tighter than ever. Here's a look at the top 10 standout performers based on points and impact:
Sunil Narine (KKR) – 237.5 Points
The dynamic all-rounder is leading the race with 10 wickets, 22 fours, and 16 sixes. Narine has once again proven to be Kolkata Knight Riders' most valuable asset with both bat and ball.
Suryakumar Yadav (MI) – 228.5 Points
The Mumbai Indians' middle-order maestro has been in sensational form, smashing 51 fours and 26 sixes, along with 4 crucial catches. A consistent match-winner for MI.
Nicholas Pooran (LSG) – 224 Points
Pooran’s explosive batting has lit up the tournament. With 34 fours, 34 sixes, and 4 catches to his name, he’s been a powerhouse for Lucknow Super Giants.
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) – 222.5 Points
The Rajasthan Royals' young gun continues to rise. With 46 fours, 25 sixes, and 8 catches, Jaiswal is proving himself as a future superstar.
Jos Buttler (GT) – 221 Points
A pillar in Gujarat Titans’ batting lineup, Buttler has crossed the 500-run mark this season. His tally includes 49 fours, 22 sixes, and 6 catches.
Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 213.5 Points
One of the top contenders for the Orange Cap, Sudharsan has been consistently scoring with 56 fours, 16 sixes, and 7 catches, making him a key player for GT.
Riyan Parag (RR) – 206.5 Points
Stepping up as captain in Sanju Samson’s absence, Parag has led Rajasthan from the front. His stats include 27 fours, 26 sixes, and 7 catches.
Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) – 202.5 Points
Chennai’s seasoned all-rounder continues to deliver with 8 wickets, 24 fours, and 9 sixes. Jadeja’s experience and versatility keep CSK in the hunt.
Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) – 201.5 Points
A standout uncapped performer, Prabhsimran has impressed with 45 fours, 24 sixes, and 1 catch, emerging as a vital part of Punjab Kings' batting unit.
Shubman Gill (GT) – 201 Points
Leading Gujarat Titans with composure, Gill has shown consistency and maturity. His contribution includes 51 fours, 16 sixes, and strategic leadership as captain.
