Top 10 Cricketers Who Scored A Duck On Test Debut: Sai Sudharsan Joins The Club With Wriddhiman Saha & Dean Elgar - Check Full List
Scoring a duck on Test debut is one of the toughest ways to start an international career, but history shows it’s far from a career-defining moment. Here are the top 10 cricketers who scored a duck on their test debut.
Sai Sudharsan (India) vs England (2025)
Sai Sudarshan bowled out for a duck on debut against England at Headingley, marking a rare duck since 2011 for India.
Wriddhiman Saha (India) vs South Africa (2010)
Saha scored a duck in his first Test innings during a home series against South Africa, though he made 36 in the second innings.
Parthiv Patel (India) vs England (2002)
Parthiv Patel started his International career with a duck against England, although he was India’s primary Wicket-keeper until MS Dhoni stepped in.
Gundappa Vishwanath (India) vs Australia (1969)
Gundappa Viswanath is one of India’s greatest batters, but he started his career with a duck against Australia.
Graham Gooch (England) vs Australia (1975)
Graham got a pair of ducks in both innings on his Test debut in 1975; later became one of England’s greatest with 8,900 Test runs
Marvan Atapattu (Sri Lanka) vs India (1990)
Marvan Atapattu had five ducks in his first six Test innings but overcame early failures to score 16 centuries and lead Sri Lanka.
Saeed Anwar (Pakistan) vs West Indies (1990)
Saeed Anwar was dismissed for a pair on debut against the West Indies back in 1990; he bounced back to score 4,052 Test runs.
Dean Elgar (South Africa) - Australia (2012)
Dean Elgar registered a pair on debut against Australia, yet later scored multiple Test centuries, cementing his place in the top order.
Alistair Campbell (Zimbabwe) vs India (1992)
Alistair Campbell captured a golden duck in the second innings of his debut against India, but ended with 3,453 Test runs.
Jimmy Cook (South Africa) vs India (1992)
Jimmy Cook was out first ball on debut in 1992, but later became a reliable middle‑order batsman and coach for South Africa
