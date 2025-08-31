Top 10 Fastest Centuries in ODIs – Record-Breaking Knocks Fans Still Remember
The fastest centuries in ODI cricket have redefined the way the game is played, thrilling fans with explosive batting and record-breaking milestones. From AB de Villiers’ legendary 31-ball hundred against West Indies to Shahid Afridi’s iconic 37-ball blast at just 16 years old, these innings showcase pure power-hitting and fearless stroke play. Modern stars like Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler, and Asif Khan have also etched their names in ODI history with lightning-quick tons. This list of the top 10 fastest ODI hundreds highlights unforgettable performances that continue to rank high in cricket records and fan searches worldwide.
1. AB de Villiers – 31 Balls vs West Indies (2015)
AB de Villiers holds the record for the fastest hundred in ODIs, blasting 149 off just 44 balls in Johannesburg. His 31-ball century featured 16 sixes and 9 fours, redefining power-hitting.(Credit-Twitter)
2. Corey Anderson – 36 Balls vs West Indies (2014)
Before de Villiers, Corey Anderson shocked the cricket world with a 36-ball hundred in Queenstown. His unbeaten 131* included 14 sixes, making him New Zealand’s most destructive hitter.(Credit-Twitter)
3. Shahid Afridi – 37 Balls vs Sri Lanka (1996)
At just 16 years old, Shahid Afridi announced himself with a 37-ball century in Nairobi. His fearless batting earned him the nickname Boom Boom, sparking a new era of aggressive cricket.(Credit-Twitter)
4. Glenn Maxwell – 40 Balls vs Netherlands (2023 World Cup)
Glenn Maxwell’s 40-ball century in Delhi was a World Cup masterclass. His innovative strokes and 8 sixes made headlines, proving why he’s considered one of cricket’s most dangerous finishers.(Credit-Twitter)
5. Asif Khan – 41 Balls vs Nepal (2023)
UAE’s Asif Khan stunned fans with a 41-ball hundred in Kirtipur. His blazing knock, featuring 11 sixes, highlighted the rise of Associate Nations in world cricket.(Credit-Twitter)
6. Mark Boucher – 44 Balls vs Zimbabwe (2006)
Known as a wicketkeeper-batsman, Mark Boucher surprised everyone with a 44-ball ton in Potchefstroom. His 147* remains one of South Africa’s most underrated yet destructive innings.(Credit-Twitter)
7. Brian Lara – 45 Balls vs Bangladesh (1999)
The Prince of Trinidad Brian Lara brought his trademark elegance to power-hitting, smashing a 45-ball century in Dhaka. His innings included 18 boundaries, showcasing a masterclass in stroke play.(Credit-Twitter)
8. Shahid Afridi – 45 Balls vs India (2005)
Afridi reappears on the list with another blistering hundred, this time against arch-rivals India in Kanpur. His 102 off 46 balls remains one of the most thrilling Indo-Pak ODI memories.(Credit-Twitter)
9. Jesse Ryder – 46 Balls vs West Indies (2014)
New Zealand’s Jesse Ryder blasted a 46-ball ton in Queenstown, pairing brutal six-hitting with silky timing. His innings perfectly complemented Corey Anderson’s record-breaking knock in the same match.(Credit-Twitter)
10. Jos Buttler – 46 Balls vs Pakistan (2015)
England’s Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 116* off 52 balls in Dubai, bringing up his century in 46 balls. His clean hitting and 10 fours, 8 sixes made it a T20-style ODI masterclass. (Credit-Twitter)
