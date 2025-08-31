Top 10 Fastest Centuries in ODIs – Record-Breaking Knocks Fans Still Remember

photoDetails

english

2953721

The fastest centuries in ODI cricket have redefined the way the game is played, thrilling fans with explosive batting and record-breaking milestones. From AB de Villiers’ legendary 31-ball hundred against West Indies to Shahid Afridi’s iconic 37-ball blast at just 16 years old, these innings showcase pure power-hitting and fearless stroke play. Modern stars like Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler, and Asif Khan have also etched their names in ODI history with lightning-quick tons. This list of the top 10 fastest ODI hundreds highlights unforgettable performances that continue to rank high in cricket records and fan searches worldwide.