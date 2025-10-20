Top 10 Fastest Deliveries in Cricket History: Shoaib Akhtar, Mitchell Starc & Brett Lee Break Speed Records

photoDetails

Fast bowling in cricket is a thrilling spectacle, and the fastest deliveries in international cricket showcase sheer speed, precision, and skill. Legends like Shoaib Akhtar, Shaun Tait, Brett Lee, and Mitchell Starc have shattered records with balls exceeding 160 kmph, terrorizing batsmen worldwide. From Dale Steyn’s lethal pace to Lasith Malinga’s unique slingy action, these top 10 fastest bowlers combine swing, seam, and toe-crushing yorkers to dominate the game. This countdown of cricket’s fastest balls highlights record-breaking deliveries, legendary pace bowlers, and unforgettable moments in cricket history. Explore the ultimate list of fastest balls ever bowled in cricket.