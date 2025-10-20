Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 10 Fastest Deliveries in Cricket History: Shoaib Akhtar, Mitchell Starc & Brett Lee Break Speed Records
Top 10 Fastest Deliveries in Cricket History: Shoaib Akhtar, Mitchell Starc & Brett Lee Break Speed Records

Fast bowling in cricket is a thrilling spectacle, and the fastest deliveries in international cricket showcase sheer speed, precision, and skill. Legends like Shoaib Akhtar, Shaun Tait, Brett Lee, and Mitchell Starc have shattered records with balls exceeding 160 kmph, terrorizing batsmen worldwide. From Dale Steyn’s lethal pace to Lasith Malinga’s unique slingy action, these top 10 fastest bowlers combine swing, seam, and toe-crushing yorkers to dominate the game. This countdown of cricket’s fastest balls highlights record-breaking deliveries, legendary pace bowlers, and unforgettable moments in cricket history. Explore the ultimate list of fastest balls ever bowled in cricket.

Updated:Oct 20, 2025, 09:50 AM IST
10. Dale Steyn & Lasith Malinga – 155.7 kmph: Modern Speed Icons

10. Dale Steyn & Lasith Malinga – 155.7 kmph: Modern Speed Icons

 

Dale Steyn and Lasith Malinga reached 155.7 kmph, blending technique, swing, and sheer pace. Steyn’s precision and Malinga’s slingy action made them top threats in modern cricket.

9. Shane Bond – 156.4 kmph: New Zealand’s Lightning Bowler

9. Shane Bond – 156.4 kmph: New Zealand’s Lightning Bowler

 

Shane Bond’s whippy action generated 156.4 kmph deliveries, making him a nightmare for batsmen worldwide despite a career hampered by back injuries.

8. Mohammad Sami – 156.4 kmph: Pakistan’s Express Talent

8. Mohammad Sami – 156.4 kmph: Pakistan’s Express Talent

 

Mohammad Sami showcased Pakistan’s fast-bowling heritage with 156.4 kmph deliveries, using toe-crushing yorkers and lethal pace to dismantle opposition before his career was shortened.

7. Mitchell Johnson – 156.8 kmph: The Aussie Nightmare

7. Mitchell Johnson – 156.8 kmph: The Aussie Nightmare

 

Mitchell Johnson’s 156.8 kmph delivery against England in 2013 combined bounce, pace, and deadly yorkers, embodying Australia’s tradition of fearsome fast bowling.

6. Fidel Edwards – 157.7 kmph: Caribbean Swing Specialist

6. Fidel Edwards – 157.7 kmph: Caribbean Swing Specialist

 

Fidel Edwards hit 157.7 kmph against South Africa in 2003, blending raw speed with reverse swing, making him one of the most dangerous West Indian pacers.

5. Andy Roberts – 159.9 kmph: West Indies’ Ice Man

5. Andy Roberts – 159.9 kmph: West Indies’ Ice Man

 

Andy Roberts, leader of the 1980s West Indies pace quartet, struck terror with a 159.9 kmph delivery, demonstrating the lethal fast-bowling legacy of Caribbean cricket.

4. Jeff Thomson & Mitchell Starc – 160.4 kmph: Aussie Speed Legends

4. Jeff Thomson & Mitchell Starc – 160.4 kmph: Aussie Speed Legends

 

Jeff Thomson’s brutal 1970s pace and Mitchell Starc’s 2015 WACA delivery highlight Australia’s ability to produce bowlers who can consistently exceed 160 kmph.

3. Shaun Tait – 160.7 kmph: T20 Pace Phenomenon

3. Shaun Tait – 160.7 kmph: T20 Pace Phenomenon

 

Shaun Tait bowled 160.7 kmph against Pakistan at the MCG, using his sling-arm action to dominate T20 cricket and showcase Australia’s fastest bowling talent.

2. Shaun Tait & Brett Lee – 161.1 kmph: Australian Pace Masters

2. Shaun Tait & Brett Lee – 161.1 kmph: Australian Pace Masters

 

Shaun Tait and Brett Lee both clocked 161.1 kmph, combining swing, seam, and sheer speed to dismantle batsmen in ODIs against England and New Zealand.

1. Shoaib Akhtar – 161.kmph: The Rawalpindi Express

1. Shoaib Akhtar – 161.kmph: The Rawalpindi Express

 

Shoaib Akhtar holds the official record for the fastest ball in cricket, delivering 161.3 kmph against England in 2003, earning a Guinness World Record and immortal status in cricket history.

