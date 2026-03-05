Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 10 fastest T20I centuries: Finn Allen’s World Cup blitz makes history
Top 10 fastest T20I centuries: Finn Allen’s World Cup blitz makes history

Finn Allen’s 33-ball century against South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has placed him among the fastest century-makers in T20 International cricket. The explosive knock now ranks alongside historic innings by Sahil Chauhan, Rohit Sharma, David Miller and Kushal Malla. Modern T20 cricket continues to redefine scoring rates, with both associate and full-member nations producing record-breaking performances. From Chauhan’s 27-ball world record to Allen’s World Cup blitz in Kolkata, the list of fastest T20I centuries reflects the rapid evolution of aggressive batting strategies. These milestones highlight how power hitting and fearless batting are reshaping the limits of T20 international cricket.

Updated:Mar 05, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
1. Sahil Chauhan – 27 balls

1. Sahil Chauhan – 27 balls

Estonia vs Cyprus, Episkopi – June 17, 2024

Sahil Chauhan holds the record for the fastest century in T20I history, smashing a 27-ball hundred for Estonia against Cyprus. The remarkable innings underlined how associate nations are increasingly producing explosive batting performances in international cricket.

2. Muhammad Fahad – 29 balls

2. Muhammad Fahad – 29 balls

Turkey vs Bulgaria, Sofia – July 12, 2025

Turkey’s Muhammad Fahad produced one of the most astonishing knocks in T20I cricket with a 29-ball century against Bulgaria in Sofia. His innings rapidly climbed the list of fastest T20I hundreds after relentless boundary hitting.

3. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton – 33 balls

3/11
3. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton – 33 balls

Namibia vs Nepal, Kirtipur – February 27, 2024

Namibia all-rounder Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton smashed a breathtaking 33-ball hundred against Nepal in Kirtipur, equalling one of the fastest centuries in T20I history and showcasing Namibia’s growing strength in international T20 cricket.

4. Sikandar Raza – 33 balls

4. Sikandar Raza – 33 balls

Zimbabwe vs Gambia, Nairobi (Ruaraka) – October 23, 2024

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza delivered a historic performance with a 33-ball century against Gambia, highlighting his reputation as one of the most destructive middle-order hitters in modern T20 internationals.

5. Finn Allen – 33 balls

5. Finn Allen – 33 balls

New Zealand vs South Africa, Kolkata – March 4, 2026

Finn Allen’s explosive 33-ball century against South Africa during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Kolkata ranks among the fastest hundreds in T20I history. The knock demonstrated his fearless power-hitting on the global stage.

6. Kushal Malla – 34 balls

6. Kushal Malla – 34 balls

Nepal vs Mongolia, Hangzhou – September 27, 2023

Nepal’s Kushal Malla stunned the cricket world with a 34-ball century against Mongolia during the Asian Games. His innings highlighted Nepal’s rising T20 prowess and remains one of the fastest international centuries ever.

7. David Miller – 35 balls

7. David Miller – 35 balls

South Africa vs Bangladesh, Potchefstroom – October 29, 2017

South Africa’s David Miller held the record for the fastest T20I century for several years after blasting a 35-ball hundred against Bangladesh. His innings was among the earliest demonstrations of extreme T20 batting power.

8. Rohit Sharma – 35 balls

8. Rohit Sharma – 35 balls

India vs Sri Lanka, Indore – December 22, 2017

India captain Rohit Sharma equalled David Miller’s record with a stunning 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in Indore, producing one of the most memorable innings in Indian T20I history.

9. Sudesh Wickramasekara – 35 balls

9. Sudesh Wickramasekara – 35 balls

Czech Republic vs Turkey, Ilfov County – August 30, 2019

Czech Republic’s Sudesh Wickramasekara stunned international cricket with a 35-ball century against Turkey, illustrating how associate teams are increasingly producing historic batting performances in T20 internationals.

10. Abhishek Sharma – 37 balls

10. Abhishek Sharma – 37 balls

India vs England, Wankhede – February 2, 2025

India’s Abhishek Sharma blasted a 37-ball century against England at Wankhede, delivering one of the fastest hundreds by an Indian batter in T20Is and highlighting the new generation of fearless T20 specialists.

T20 World Cup 2026Finn AllenSahil ChauhanNZ Vs SASA Vs NZ
