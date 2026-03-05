Top 10 fastest T20I centuries: Finn Allen’s World Cup blitz makes history
Finn Allen’s 33-ball century against South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has placed him among the fastest century-makers in T20 International cricket. The explosive knock now ranks alongside historic innings by Sahil Chauhan, Rohit Sharma, David Miller and Kushal Malla. Modern T20 cricket continues to redefine scoring rates, with both associate and full-member nations producing record-breaking performances. From Chauhan’s 27-ball world record to Allen’s World Cup blitz in Kolkata, the list of fastest T20I centuries reflects the rapid evolution of aggressive batting strategies. These milestones highlight how power hitting and fearless batting are reshaping the limits of T20 international cricket.
1. Sahil Chauhan – 27 balls
Estonia vs Cyprus, Episkopi – June 17, 2024
Sahil Chauhan holds the record for the fastest century in T20I history, smashing a 27-ball hundred for Estonia against Cyprus. The remarkable innings underlined how associate nations are increasingly producing explosive batting performances in international cricket.
Photo Credit - X
2. Muhammad Fahad – 29 balls
Turkey vs Bulgaria, Sofia – July 12, 2025
Turkey’s Muhammad Fahad produced one of the most astonishing knocks in T20I cricket with a 29-ball century against Bulgaria in Sofia. His innings rapidly climbed the list of fastest T20I hundreds after relentless boundary hitting.
Photo Credit - X
3. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton – 33 balls
Namibia vs Nepal, Kirtipur – February 27, 2024
Namibia all-rounder Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton smashed a breathtaking 33-ball hundred against Nepal in Kirtipur, equalling one of the fastest centuries in T20I history and showcasing Namibia’s growing strength in international T20 cricket.
Photo Credit - X
4. Sikandar Raza – 33 balls
Zimbabwe vs Gambia, Nairobi (Ruaraka) – October 23, 2024
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza delivered a historic performance with a 33-ball century against Gambia, highlighting his reputation as one of the most destructive middle-order hitters in modern T20 internationals.
Photo Credit - X
5. Finn Allen – 33 balls
New Zealand vs South Africa, Kolkata – March 4, 2026
Finn Allen’s explosive 33-ball century against South Africa during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Kolkata ranks among the fastest hundreds in T20I history. The knock demonstrated his fearless power-hitting on the global stage.
Photo Credit - X
6. Kushal Malla – 34 balls
Nepal vs Mongolia, Hangzhou – September 27, 2023
Nepal’s Kushal Malla stunned the cricket world with a 34-ball century against Mongolia during the Asian Games. His innings highlighted Nepal’s rising T20 prowess and remains one of the fastest international centuries ever.
Photo Credit - X
7. David Miller – 35 balls
South Africa vs Bangladesh, Potchefstroom – October 29, 2017
South Africa’s David Miller held the record for the fastest T20I century for several years after blasting a 35-ball hundred against Bangladesh. His innings was among the earliest demonstrations of extreme T20 batting power.
Photo Credit - X
8. Rohit Sharma – 35 balls
India vs Sri Lanka, Indore – December 22, 2017
India captain Rohit Sharma equalled David Miller’s record with a stunning 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in Indore, producing one of the most memorable innings in Indian T20I history.
Photo Credit - X
9. Sudesh Wickramasekara – 35 balls
Czech Republic vs Turkey, Ilfov County – August 30, 2019
Czech Republic’s Sudesh Wickramasekara stunned international cricket with a 35-ball century against Turkey, illustrating how associate teams are increasingly producing historic batting performances in T20 internationals.
Photo Credit - X
10. Abhishek Sharma – 37 balls
India vs England, Wankhede – February 2, 2025
India’s Abhishek Sharma blasted a 37-ball century against England at Wankhede, delivering one of the fastest hundreds by an Indian batter in T20Is and highlighting the new generation of fearless T20 specialists.
Photo Credit - X
Trending Photos