Top 10 fastest T20I centuries: Finn Allen’s World Cup blitz makes history

photoDetails

english

3023837

Finn Allen’s 33-ball century against South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has placed him among the fastest century-makers in T20 International cricket. The explosive knock now ranks alongside historic innings by Sahil Chauhan, Rohit Sharma, David Miller and Kushal Malla. Modern T20 cricket continues to redefine scoring rates, with both associate and full-member nations producing record-breaking performances. From Chauhan’s 27-ball world record to Allen’s World Cup blitz in Kolkata, the list of fastest T20I centuries reflects the rapid evolution of aggressive batting strategies. These milestones highlight how power hitting and fearless batting are reshaping the limits of T20 international cricket.