The top 10 highest chase in women's ODIs showcases the remarkable evolution of women’s cricket, highlighted by India’s record-breaking 339-run chase vs Australia in the 2025 Women’s World Cup semifinal — the highest successful chase in women’s ODI history. Australia features prominently with multiple world-class run chases, underlining their dominance and elite batting depth. Sri Lanka and New Zealand also register historic pursuit milestones, proving the global rise in women’s ODI cricket standards. With five of these epic chases occurring in the last two years, the format has entered a new era of fearless batting, power-packed finishes, and modern run-chase mastery.