Top 10 Highest Chases in Women's ODIs: India’s Record-Breaking 339 vs Australia Leads Historic List
The top 10 highest chase in women's ODIs showcases the remarkable evolution of women’s cricket, highlighted by India’s record-breaking 339-run chase vs Australia in the 2025 Women’s World Cup semifinal — the highest successful chase in women’s ODI history. Australia features prominently with multiple world-class run chases, underlining their dominance and elite batting depth. Sri Lanka and New Zealand also register historic pursuit milestones, proving the global rise in women’s ODI cricket standards. With five of these epic chases occurring in the last two years, the format has entered a new era of fearless batting, power-packed finishes, and modern run-chase mastery.
1. India’s Historic 339-Run Chase vs Australia | Navi Mumbai, 2025
India scripted the highest chase in Women’s ODI cricket, overhauling 339 in the 2025 World Cup semifinal, led by fearless batting and clutch finishing, redefining India’s women’s cricket legacy.
2. Australia Hunts Down 331 vs India | Vizag, 2025
Australia chased 331 in a high-pressure clash against India, showcasing unmatched depth, aggressive top-order batting, and world-class temperament to stamp dominance in ODI run-chases.
3. Sri Lanka Stuns South Africa Chasing 302 | Potchefstroom, 2024
Sri Lanka shocked the cricket world by chasing 302, powered by fearless batting and precise finishing — one of women’s cricket’s most unexpected and inspirational comeback victories.
4. Australia Chases 289 Against New Zealand | North Sydney, 2012
Australia set early standards in women’s ODI cricket, hunting 289 with authority and proving long before the modern era that they could dismantle big targets.
5. Australia Triumphs Over India With 283 Chase | Wankhede, 2023
In a battle of giants, Australia chased 283 in Mumbai, displaying polished batting, composure under pressure, and reinforcing why they remain cricket’s most complete women’s side.
6. Australia Dominates India With 282 Chase | New Chandigarh, 2025
A clinical Australian top-order masterclass saw them cruise past 282 against India in 2025, emphasizing their unmatched consistency in high-scoring ODI chases.
7. New Zealand Chases 280 vs England | Derby,
New Zealand delivered a textbook chase to reach 280, combining patient accumulation with calculated aggression — a pivotal moment in Kiwi women’s cricket history.
8. Australia Reaches 280 Against England
Australia’s powerful lineup once again executed a premium chase of 280, showcasing their relentless pursuit of totals and elite tactical planning in run chases.
9. Sri Lanka Overhauls 278 in Thriller
Sri Lanka’s spirited batting line-up successfully chased 278, marking a milestone for the island nation and inspiring the next generation of women cricketers worldwide.
10. New Zealand Holds Nerve Chasing 276 |
The White Ferns chased down 276 with a composed approach, highlighting New Zealand’s growing reputation as one of the fiercest batting units in women’s cricket.
