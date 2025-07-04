Top 10 Highest Individual Scores By Indians In Tests: Virendra Sehwag Leads, Shubman Gill Surpasses Virat Kohli - Check Full List
India has produced some of the most iconic Test innings in cricket history, with several players etching their names into the record books through marathon knocks. Here are top 10 highest individual scores by an Indian in test cricket.
Virender Sehwag – 319 vs South Africa (Chennai, 2008)
Sehwag blasted a swashbuckling 319 off just 304 balls during the first Test in Chennai. His second triple-century came at a rapid clip, reaching 300 in just 278 deliveries, defining his aggressive batting style. India amassed 627, drew the Test, and Sehwag earned Man of the Match honors.
Virender Sehwag – 309 vs Pakistan (Multan, 2004)
Sehwag’s maiden triple-century (309) came in Multan, marking the first-ever Test triple by an Indian. Known for his brisk scoring, he took the attack to Pakistan’s bowlers, setting the tone for his career.
Karun Nair – 303* vs England (Chennai, 2016)
In only his third Test innings, Nair converted a maiden hundred into an unbeaten 303. His 381-ball knock helped India post 759/7 declared, their highest Test total ever, leading to an innings victory.
Virender Sehwag – 293 vs Sri Lanka (Chennai, 2009)
Sehwag’s 293 at Chennai once again underlined his dominance in home conditions, combining explosive stroke-play with sustained concentration to near another triple ton.
VVS Laxman – 281 vs Australia (Kolkata, 2001)
Laxman’s masterclass came during the famed Kolkata Test, rescuing India from 114/6. He anchored the remarkable 376-run partnership with Rahul Dravid, turning the match in India’s favor.
Rahul Dravid – 270 vs Pakistan (Rawalpindi, 2004)
Dravid’s marathon innings of 270 in Rawalpindi displayed his trademark solidity and patience, crafting a cornerstone for India’s innings in testing conditions.
Shubman Gill – 269 vs England (Edgbaston, 2025)
Gill’s recent knock of 269 at Edgbaston is the highest by an Indian captain in Test history. His resilient performance helped India pile up 587, dominating the early stages of the match.
Virat Kohli – 254* vs South Africa (Pune, 2019)
Kohli carried his bat through the innings to score an unbeaten 254, showcasing his blend of grit and flair on a turning Pune track against South Africa.
Virender Sehwag – 254 vs Pakistan (Lahore, 2006)
Another attacking display from Sehwag came against Pakistan in Lahore, where his 254 showed fearless intent and technical ease.
Sachin Tendulkar – 248* vs Bangladesh (Dhaka, 2004)
Tendulkar’s 248* in Dhaka stood as his highest Test score. The knock helped India enforce a follow-on and dominate the match.
