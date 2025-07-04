Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2926540https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/top-10-highest-individual-scores-by-indians-in-tests-virendra-sehwag-leads-shubman-gill-surpasses-virat-kohli-check-full-list-2926540
NewsPhotosTop 10 Highest Individual Scores By Indians In Tests: Virendra Sehwag Leads, Shubman Gill Surpasses Virat Kohli - Check Full List
photoDetails

Top 10 Highest Individual Scores By Indians In Tests: Virendra Sehwag Leads, Shubman Gill Surpasses Virat Kohli - Check Full List

India has produced some of the most iconic Test innings in cricket history, with several players etching their names into the record books through marathon knocks. Here are top 10 highest individual scores by an Indian in test cricket.

Updated:Jul 04, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Virender Sehwag – 319 vs South Africa (Chennai, 2008)

1/10
Virender Sehwag – 319 vs South Africa (Chennai, 2008)

Sehwag blasted a swashbuckling 319 off just 304 balls during the first Test in Chennai. His second triple-century came at a rapid clip, reaching 300 in just 278 deliveries, defining his aggressive batting style. India amassed 627, drew the Test, and Sehwag earned Man of the Match honors. 

 

Follow Us

Virender Sehwag – 309 vs Pakistan (Multan, 2004)

2/10
Virender Sehwag – 309 vs Pakistan (Multan, 2004)

Sehwag’s maiden triple-century (309) came in Multan, marking the first-ever Test triple by an Indian. Known for his brisk scoring, he took the attack to Pakistan’s bowlers, setting the tone for his career.

 

Follow Us

Karun Nair – 303* vs England (Chennai, 2016)

3/10
Karun Nair – 303* vs England (Chennai, 2016)

In only his third Test innings, Nair converted a maiden hundred into an unbeaten 303. His 381-ball knock helped India post 759/7 declared, their highest Test total ever, leading to an innings victory. 

 

Follow Us

Virender Sehwag – 293 vs Sri Lanka (Chennai, 2009)

4/10
Virender Sehwag – 293 vs Sri Lanka (Chennai, 2009)

Sehwag’s 293 at Chennai once again underlined his dominance in home conditions, combining explosive stroke-play with sustained concentration to near another triple ton.

 

Follow Us

VVS Laxman – 281 vs Australia (Kolkata, 2001)

5/10
VVS Laxman – 281 vs Australia (Kolkata, 2001)

Laxman’s masterclass came during the famed Kolkata Test, rescuing India from 114/6. He anchored the remarkable 376-run partnership with Rahul Dravid, turning the match in India’s favor.

 

Follow Us

Rahul Dravid – 270 vs Pakistan (Rawalpindi, 2004)

6/10
Rahul Dravid – 270 vs Pakistan (Rawalpindi, 2004)

Dravid’s marathon innings of 270 in Rawalpindi displayed his trademark solidity and patience, crafting a cornerstone for India’s innings in testing conditions.

 

Follow Us

Shubman Gill – 269 vs England (Edgbaston, 2025)

7/10
Shubman Gill – 269 vs England (Edgbaston, 2025)

Gill’s recent knock of 269 at Edgbaston is the highest by an Indian captain in Test history. His resilient performance helped India pile up 587, dominating the early stages of the match.

 

Follow Us

Virat Kohli – 254* vs South Africa (Pune, 2019)

8/10
Virat Kohli – 254* vs South Africa (Pune, 2019)

Kohli carried his bat through the innings to score an unbeaten 254, showcasing his blend of grit and flair on a turning Pune track against South Africa. 

 

Follow Us

Virender Sehwag – 254 vs Pakistan (Lahore, 2006)

9/10
Virender Sehwag – 254 vs Pakistan (Lahore, 2006)

Another attacking display from Sehwag came against Pakistan in Lahore, where his 254 showed fearless intent and technical ease.

 

Follow Us

Sachin Tendulkar – 248* vs Bangladesh (Dhaka, 2004)

10/10
Sachin Tendulkar – 248* vs Bangladesh (Dhaka, 2004)

Tendulkar’s 248* in Dhaka stood as his highest Test score. The knock helped India enforce a follow-on and dominate the match.

 

Follow Us
highest Test scores IndiaIndian batsmen Test recordsSehwag 319Karun Nair 303*Shubman Gill 269Tendulkar 248*Kohli 254*Laxman 281Dravid 270India top Test inningsIndian Test cricket historyhighest individual scores Indian Test cricketSehwag 319 vs South AfricaShubman Gill 269 vs EnglandSachin Tendulkar 248*Rahul Dravid 270 vs PakistanVVS Laxman 281 vs AustraliaVirat Kohli 254*top Indian Test inningsIndian cricket recordsIndia Test cricket milestoneshighest Test scores IndiaIndian batsmen Test centuriestriple centuries IndiaSehwag Test records
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Janhvi Kapoor Networth
Janhvi Kapoor's Net Worth: Inside Her Luxury Homes, Swanky Cars And Upcoming Movies
camera icon10
title
IND vs ENG 2nd Test
Top 10 Players With Most Centuries At Age 25 Or Below: Sachin Tendulkar Tops; Shubman Gill Equals Babar Azam, Alastair Cook
camera icon8
title
Vaibhav Suryavanshi net worth 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Net Worth In 2025: IPL Salary, Car Prize, And BCCI Earnings - All You Need To Know
camera icon10
title
richest WWE superstars 2025
From Roman Reigns To John Cena: WWE’s 10 Wealthiest Superstars In 2025 - Check Full List
camera icon18
title
Auto news
18 Cars That Earned 5-Star Ratings In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests Till June 2025: Is Maruti Wagon R On The List?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK