NewsPhotosTop 10 Highest Paid Athletes In 2025: Not Messi Or Tyson Fury, THIS Player Tops The List With Impressive Net Worth, Was Once Expelled From School, Now Earns In Millions, He Is...
Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes In 2025: Not Messi Or Tyson Fury, THIS Player Tops The List With Impressive Net Worth, Was Once Expelled From School, Now Earns In Millions, He Is...

Each athlete on the list earned over $100 million this year, marking a new benchmark for sports income. The rankings reflect not just sporting performance but also the growing influence of endorsements, streaming deals, and brand ownership in modern athlete wealth. 

 

Updated:Jun 19, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo – 275 Million Dollars

1/10
Cristiano Ronaldo tops the 2025 list with a staggering $275 million, largely driven by his record-breaking contract with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Earning $225 million on-field and $50 million from endorsements, Ronaldo continues to be a global marketing icon, with deals spanning sportswear, lifestyle, and digital media.

 

Stephen Curry – 156 Million Dollars

2/10
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry ranks second with $156 million. While he earns $56 million from the NBA, his off-field income of $100 million stems from investments in sports tech, equity deals, and endorsements, making him the highest-paid NBA athlete of the year.

 

Tyson Fury – 146 Million Dollars

3/10
Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is third, bringing in $146 million. His massive earnings come from fight purses totaling $140 million and additional revenue from brand deals and a popular Netflix documentary series, showcasing boxing's continued financial power.

 

Dak Prescott – 137 Million Dollars

4/10
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earns $137 million, ranking as the highest-paid NFL player. With $127 million from salary and signing bonuses, plus $10 million from endorsements, Prescott's new contract has redefined quarterback value in American football.

 

Lionel Messi – 135 Million Dollars

5/10
Lionel Messi remains one of the most bankable names in sports with $135 million. Playing for Inter Miami, he earns $60 million on the field and a massive $75 million from global brand endorsements, including Adidas, Apple, and Pepsi, reflecting his unmatched off-field appeal.

 

LeBron James – 133.8 Million Dollars

6/10
NBA legend LeBron James continues to dominate both court and commerce with $133.8 million. While his $48.8 million salary remains substantial, it's his $85 million in endorsements, media ventures, and business deals that keep him among the world’s richest athletes.

 

Juan Soto – 114 Million Dollars

7/10
MLB star Juan Soto debuts in the top 10 with $114 million, largely due to a blockbuster $109 million salary after his transfer to the New York Yankees. With an additional $5 million in endorsements, Soto is now one of baseball’s most valuable assets.

 

Karim Benzema – 104 Million Dollars

8/10
Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema raked in $104 million following his move to Saudi Arabia. His $100 million on-field salary puts him among football’s top earners, and his $4 million in endorsements keeps his brand relevant in the global market.

 

Shohei Ohtani – 102.5 Million Dollars

9/10
MLB two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani earns $102.5 million, with a surprising twist—only $2.5 million is from salary due to his deferred deal with the Dodgers. However, his off-field earnings top $100 million, thanks to his immense popularity in Japan and the U.S.

 

Kevin Durant – 101.4 Million Dollars

10/10
Phoenix Suns’ star Kevin Durant closes the list with $101.4 million. His NBA salary stands at $51.4 million, while his $50 million in off-field earnings come from investments, media projects, and endorsement deals, showcasing his dominance beyond basketball.

 

