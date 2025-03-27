Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2878010https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/top-10-highest-scores-in-t20-cricket-history-sunrisers-hyderabad-not-at-top-check-full-list-in-pics-2878010
NewsPhotosTop 10 Highest Scores In T20 Cricket History; Sunrisers Hyderabad Not At Top, Check Full List - In Pics
photoDetails

Top 10 Highest Scores In T20 Cricket History; Sunrisers Hyderabad Not At Top, Check Full List - In Pics

T20 cricket is the ultimate spectacle of power-hitting, where teams regularly rewrite the record books with jaw-dropping scores. From international clashes to domestic leagues like the IPL, batters continue to push boundaries—literally and figuratively. This list features the top 10 highest scores in T20 history, including record-breaking innings, fastest centuries, and unforgettable power-hitting performances. Let’s dive into the biggest totals ever recorded in the shortest format of the game!

Updated:Mar 27, 2025, 10:41 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Baroda – 349/5 vs Sikkim (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024)

1/11
1. Baroda – 349/5 vs Sikkim (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024)

The highest T20 score ever belongs to Baroda, who smashed 349/5 against Sikkim. With a record 37 sixes, they accumulated 294 runs in boundaries, setting an unbeatable benchmark in domestic T20 cricket.

Follow Us

2. Zimbabwe – 344/4 vs Gambia (T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2024)

2/11
2. Zimbabwe – 344/4 vs Gambia (T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2024)

The highest total in T20 internationals (T20I) came when Zimbabwe demolished Gambia with a 344-run onslaught. Sikandar Raza’s 133 off 43 balls powered them to the historic feat.

Follow Us

3. Nepal – 314/3 vs Mongolia (Asian Games, 2023)

3/11
3. Nepal – 314/3 vs Mongolia (Asian Games, 2023)

Nepal became the first team to breach 300 in men’s T20I cricket, thanks to Kushal Malla’s fastest T20I century (34 balls) and Dipendra Singh Airee’s record-breaking nine-ball fifty.

Follow Us

4. India – 297/6 vs Bangladesh (T20I, 2024)

4/11
4. India – 297/6 vs Bangladesh (T20I, 2024)

India set the highest score by a full-member team in T20Is before Zimbabwe’s 344. Sanju Samson’s blazing 40-ball century helped India claim a dominant 133-run victory.

Follow Us

5. Afghanistan – 278/3 vs Ireland (T20I, 2019)

5/11
5. Afghanistan – 278/3 vs Ireland (T20I, 2019)

Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai smashed 162 off 62 balls, leading his team to a staggering 278/3 against Ireland—the highest total in T20I history at the time.

Follow Us

6. Czechia – 278/4 vs Turkey (Continental Cup, 2019)

6/11
6. Czechia – 278/4 vs Turkey (Continental Cup, 2019)

Czechia equaled Afghanistan’s record with a 278-run blitz. Sudesh Wickramasekara’s unbeaten 104 off 36 balls guided them to a dominant victory.

Follow Us

7. Sunrisers Hyderabad – 287/3 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (IPL 2024)

7/11
7. Sunrisers Hyderabad – 287/3 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (IPL 2024)

In the highest IPL score ever, Travis Head (102 off 41) and Heinrich Klaasen powered SRH to 287/3, rewriting IPL record books.

Follow Us

8. Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 263/5 vs Pune Warriors (IPL 2013)

8/11
8. Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 263/5 vs Pune Warriors (IPL 2013)

Chris Gayle’s legendary 175 off 66 balls*, the highest individual T20 score, propelled RCB to 263/5, a record that stood as the highest IPL total for over a decade.

Follow Us

9. Australia – 263/3 vs Sri Lanka (T20I, 2016)

9/11
9. Australia – 263/3 vs Sri Lanka (T20I, 2016)

Glenn Maxwell’s unbeaten 145 off 65 balls powered Australia to their highest-ever T20I total, dismantling Sri Lanka’s bowling attack in an unforgettable display.

 

Follow Us

10. Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 262/7 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2024)

10/11
10. Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 262/7 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2024)

In a high-scoring IPL clash, RCB responded to SRH’s 287/3 with a strong 262/7, featuring Dinesh Karthik’s explosive 85, making it one of the highest combined totals in T20 history.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
highest T20 score evertop T20 scores in cricket historyRecord-breaking T20 inningsbiggest team totals in T20 cricketmost runs in a T20 matchhighest T20 international scorehighest T20I totalbiggest IPL scoreshighest team total in T20 crickettop 10 highest T20 scoresfastest century in T20fastest fifty in T20most sixes in a T20 inningshighest IPL total everbiggest T20 run chaseshighest domestic T20 scoresbest batting performances in T20most boundaries in a T20 matchhighest T20 score by an international teammost runs scored in T20 crickethighest T20 total in World Cup historyhighest individual score in T20 cricketbiggest margin wins in T20 crickettop-scoring teams in T20all-time best T20 inningshighest powerplay score in T20most sixes in a T20 matchbiggest T20 partnershipshighest IPL score in historymost fours in a T20 innings.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
7 Best Web Series On Netflix
7 Must-Watch Web Series On Netflix You Can't Miss!
camera icon5
title
mobility
Pamban Bridge: PM Modi To Visit Tamil Nadu In April For Inauguration - Check Opening Date, Features, Other Details
camera icon7
title
Essential oils
7 Essential Oils That Will Transform Your Skin
camera icon6
title
Special FD
Last Chance! Special FDs From SBI, Indian Bank, HDFC – Get Up To 8.05% Interest
camera icon7
title
itr
Income Tax Return 2025: When Will ITR Filing Begin for AY 2025-26? Check Deadline Date And Types Of ITR Forms – How To File ITR Online
NEWS ON ONE CLICK