Top 10 Highest Scores In T20 Cricket History; Sunrisers Hyderabad Not At Top, Check Full List - In Pics

T20 cricket is the ultimate spectacle of power-hitting, where teams regularly rewrite the record books with jaw-dropping scores. From international clashes to domestic leagues like the IPL, batters continue to push boundaries—literally and figuratively. This list features the top 10 highest scores in T20 history, including record-breaking innings, fastest centuries, and unforgettable power-hitting performances. Let’s dive into the biggest totals ever recorded in the shortest format of the game!