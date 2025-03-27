Top 10 Highest Scores In T20 Cricket History; Sunrisers Hyderabad Not At Top, Check Full List - In Pics
T20 cricket is the ultimate spectacle of power-hitting, where teams regularly rewrite the record books with jaw-dropping scores. From international clashes to domestic leagues like the IPL, batters continue to push boundaries—literally and figuratively. This list features the top 10 highest scores in T20 history, including record-breaking innings, fastest centuries, and unforgettable power-hitting performances. Let’s dive into the biggest totals ever recorded in the shortest format of the game!
1. Baroda – 349/5 vs Sikkim (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024)
The highest T20 score ever belongs to Baroda, who smashed 349/5 against Sikkim. With a record 37 sixes, they accumulated 294 runs in boundaries, setting an unbeatable benchmark in domestic T20 cricket.
2. Zimbabwe – 344/4 vs Gambia (T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2024)
The highest total in T20 internationals (T20I) came when Zimbabwe demolished Gambia with a 344-run onslaught. Sikandar Raza’s 133 off 43 balls powered them to the historic feat.
3. Nepal – 314/3 vs Mongolia (Asian Games, 2023)
Nepal became the first team to breach 300 in men’s T20I cricket, thanks to Kushal Malla’s fastest T20I century (34 balls) and Dipendra Singh Airee’s record-breaking nine-ball fifty.
4. India – 297/6 vs Bangladesh (T20I, 2024)
India set the highest score by a full-member team in T20Is before Zimbabwe’s 344. Sanju Samson’s blazing 40-ball century helped India claim a dominant 133-run victory.
5. Afghanistan – 278/3 vs Ireland (T20I, 2019)
Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai smashed 162 off 62 balls, leading his team to a staggering 278/3 against Ireland—the highest total in T20I history at the time.
6. Czechia – 278/4 vs Turkey (Continental Cup, 2019)
Czechia equaled Afghanistan’s record with a 278-run blitz. Sudesh Wickramasekara’s unbeaten 104 off 36 balls guided them to a dominant victory.
7. Sunrisers Hyderabad – 287/3 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (IPL 2024)
In the highest IPL score ever, Travis Head (102 off 41) and Heinrich Klaasen powered SRH to 287/3, rewriting IPL record books.
8. Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 263/5 vs Pune Warriors (IPL 2013)
Chris Gayle’s legendary 175 off 66 balls*, the highest individual T20 score, propelled RCB to 263/5, a record that stood as the highest IPL total for over a decade.
9. Australia – 263/3 vs Sri Lanka (T20I, 2016)
Glenn Maxwell’s unbeaten 145 off 65 balls powered Australia to their highest-ever T20I total, dismantling Sri Lanka’s bowling attack in an unforgettable display.
10. Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 262/7 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2024)
In a high-scoring IPL clash, RCB responded to SRH’s 287/3 with a strong 262/7, featuring Dinesh Karthik’s explosive 85, making it one of the highest combined totals in T20 history.
