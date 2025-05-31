Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 10 Hit Wicket Dismissals In IPL History: Kusal Mendis, Krunal Pandya & More - Check Full List
Top 10 Hit Wicket Dismissals In IPL History: Kusal Mendis, Krunal Pandya & More - Check Full List

These dismissals have occurred across various seasons and teams, highlighting the rarity and unpredictability of such events in cricket.

Updated:May 31, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja – Chennai Super Kings, 2012 vs Deccan Chargers

1/10
Ravindra Jadeja – Chennai Super Kings, 2012 vs Deccan Chargers

Attempting a flick off Dale Steyn in the 18th over, Jadeja lost balance and dislodged the bails with his foot, resulting in a soft hit wicket dismissal. 

 

Saurabh Tiwary – Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2012 vs Mumbai Indians

2/10
Saurabh Tiwary – Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2012 vs Mumbai Indians

While trying to pull a short delivery, Tiwary stepped too deep into his crease, inadvertently hitting the stumps with his bat and getting out hit wicket.

 

David Warner – Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2016 vs Kings XI Punjab

3/10
David Warner – Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2016 vs Kings XI Punjab

Warner, in an aggressive stance, stepped back excessively and accidentally clipped the stumps with his bat during a pull shot, leading to his hit wicket dismissal.

 

Yuvraj Singh – Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2016 vs Mumbai Indians

4/10
Yuvraj Singh – Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2016 vs Mumbai Indians

Attempting an expansive sweep shot, Yuvraj lost his footing and struck the stumps with his bat, resulting in a rare and unfortunate hit wicket dismissal.

 

Deepak Hooda – Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2016 vs Delhi Daredevils

5/10
Deepak Hooda – Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2016 vs Delhi Daredevils

In a bid to play an aggressive shot, Hooda overbalanced and accidentally disturbed the stumps with his bat, leading to his dismissal via hit wicket. 

 

Hardik Pandya – Mumbai Indians, 2020 vs Kolkata Knight Riders

6/10
Hardik Pandya – Mumbai Indians, 2020 vs Kolkata Knight Riders

While attempting a back-foot shot against Andre Russell, Pandya stepped too far back and unintentionally hit the stumps with his bat, resulting in a hit wicket. 

 

Jonny Bairstow – Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2021 vs Mumbai Indians

7/10
Jonny Bairstow – Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2021 vs Mumbai Indians

After a brisk 43 off 22 balls, Bairstow attempted a powerful shot but lost balance, causing his bat to hit the stumps and leading to his dismissal. 

 

Abhinav Manohar – Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2025 vs Mumbai Indians

8/10
Abhinav Manohar – Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2025 vs Mumbai Indians

Manohar, on 43, tried to play a shot off Trent Boult but accidentally knocked over the stumps with his bat, resulting in a rare hit wicket dismissal. 

 

Krunal Pandya – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2025 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

9/10
Krunal Pandya – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2025 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

In an unusual incident, Krunal was dismissed hit wicket, becoming the second player in IPL 2025 to be out in this manner, highlighting the rarity of such dismissals. 

 

Kusal Mendis – Gujarat Titans, 2025 vs Mumbai Indians (Eliminator)

10/10
Kusal Mendis – Gujarat Titans, 2025 vs Mumbai Indians (Eliminator)

During a high-stakes playoff match, Mendis attempted a pull shot but lost balance, hitting the stumps with his foot and becoming the first player dismissed hit wicket in an IPL playoff.

 

All Images Credit: X, ESPN Cricinfo 

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK