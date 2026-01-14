Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3006580https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/top-10-icc-mens-odi-batting-rankings-virat-kohli-reclaims-no-1-spot-daryl-mitchell-follows-behind-rohit-sharma-slips-to-3006580
NewsPhotosTop 10 ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings: Virat Kohli Reclaims No.1 Spot, Daryl Mitchell Follows Behind, Rohit Sharma Slips To...
photoDetails

Top 10 ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings: Virat Kohli Reclaims No.1 Spot, Daryl Mitchell Follows Behind, Rohit Sharma Slips To...

The latest ICC ODI batting rankings highlight Virat Kohli reclaiming the top spot with 785 rating points, underlining his continued dominance in the 50-over format. Here is the latest top 10 ICC rankings of Men's ODI. 

Updated:Jan 14, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Virat Kohli (India) - Rank 1

1/10
Virat Kohli (India) - Rank 1

Virat Kohli regains his no.1 ODI spot after 5 years and sits at the top of the ICC ODI rankings with 785 rating points. The Indian great continues to dominate world cricket with unmatched consistency, anchoring innings and delivering under pressure across conditions.

Follow Us

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) - Rank 2

2/10
Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) - Rank 2

Daryl Mitchell has climbed to second place with 784 points. Known for his calm temperament and ability to score big in crunch situations, Mitchell has become New Zealand’s most reliable middle-order batter. 

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma (India) - Rank 3

3/10
Rohit Sharma (India) - Rank 3

Rohit Sharma dips after the first ODI against New Zealand and holds the third position with 775 points. Famous for his elegant stroke play and explosive starts, Rohit remains one of the most destructive openers in ODI history.

Follow Us

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) - Rank 4

4/10
Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) - Rank 4

Afghanistan’s rising star Ibrahim Zadran continues his impressive rise with 764 rating points. His consistency at the top of the order highlights Afghanistan’s growing strength in international cricket.

Follow Us

Shubman Gill (India) - Rank 5

5/10
Shubman Gill (India) - Rank 5

With 725 points, India's ODI Captain Shubman Gill remains a batting mainstay for the future. His technical brilliance and hunger for big scores have already made him one of the most dependable ODI batters. 

Follow Us

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - Rank 6

6/10
Babar Azam (Pakistan) - Rank 6

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is ranked sixth with 722 points. Renowned for his silky cover drives and consistency, Babar remains a key pillar of Pakistan’s batting lineup. 

Follow Us

Harry Tector (Ireland) - Rank 7

7/10
Harry Tector (Ireland) - Rank 7

Ireland’s premier batter, Harry Tector, sits seventh with 708 points. His fearless approach against top teams has elevated Ireland’s competitiveness on the global ODI stage. 

Follow Us

Shai Hope (West Indies) - Rank 8

8/10
Shai Hope (West Indies) - Rank 8

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope holds the eighth spot with 701 points. Known for his composure and consistency, Hope remains the backbone of the Caribbean batting unit. 

Follow Us

Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka) - Rank 9

9/10
Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka) - Rank 9

Sri Lanka’s stylish left-hander Charith Asalanka is ranked ninth with 690 points. His aggressive intent and leadership qualities have added fresh energy to Sri Lanka’s ODI setup.

Follow Us

Shreyas Iyer (India) - Rank 10

10/10
Shreyas Iyer (India) - Rank 10

Completing the top 10, Shreyas Iyer has 682 rating points. A proven middle-order performer, Iyer’s ability to counter spin and pace alike makes him a vital asset for India.

Follow Us
Virat KohliDaryl MitchellRohit SharmaShubman GillShreyas IyerBabar AzamICCICC Men's ODI rankingsTop 10India vs New ZealandICC ODI RankingsICC ODI batting rankingsVirat Kohli No 1top 10 ODI battersICC Rankings updateIndia cricket rankingsRohit Sharma rankingDaryl Mitchell ICC rankingShubman Gill ODI rankingBabar Azam ICC RankingODI cricket rankingsICC Player Rankingsmen’s ODI rankingsICC ODI rankings todayLatest ICC ODI rankingsICC ODI Rankings updateVirat Kohli ICC rankingVirat Kohli No 1 ODI batterODI rankings India playersICC men’s ODI rankings 2026top ODI batsmen in worldICC rankings after India vs New ZealandODI cricket news todayICC rankings latest updateRohit Sharma ICC ranking dropDaryl Mitchell career best ratingShubman Gill ICC pointsBabar Azam ICC ranking updateemerging ODI stars ICCAfghanistan cricket rankingsIreland cricket ICC rankingsWest Indies ODI rankingsSri Lanka ODI batting rankingscricket rankings newso
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
rajasthan royals
4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Feature In Rajasthan Royals Playing XI In IPL 2026: Sam Curran, Jofra Archer And...
camera icon7
title
Amrit Bharat Express Train
9 New Amrit Bharat Express Trains Coming Soon: Routes, Cities, And Key Details
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Predicted Playing XI And Impact Sub For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
International borders
'Loneliest Countries In The World': These Nations Have No Neighbours? | Check List
camera icon7
title
top 100 beautiful faces of 2025
Bollywood Stars In Top 100 Most Handsome And Beautiful Faces Of 2025: No One At 1, Varun Dhawan At 98, Priyanka Chopra At…