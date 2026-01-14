Top 10 ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings: Virat Kohli Reclaims No.1 Spot, Daryl Mitchell Follows Behind, Rohit Sharma Slips To...
The latest ICC ODI batting rankings highlight Virat Kohli reclaiming the top spot with 785 rating points, underlining his continued dominance in the 50-over format. Here is the latest top 10 ICC rankings of Men's ODI.
Virat Kohli (India) - Rank 1
Virat Kohli regains his no.1 ODI spot after 5 years and sits at the top of the ICC ODI rankings with 785 rating points. The Indian great continues to dominate world cricket with unmatched consistency, anchoring innings and delivering under pressure across conditions.
Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) - Rank 2
Daryl Mitchell has climbed to second place with 784 points. Known for his calm temperament and ability to score big in crunch situations, Mitchell has become New Zealand’s most reliable middle-order batter.
Rohit Sharma (India) - Rank 3
Rohit Sharma dips after the first ODI against New Zealand and holds the third position with 775 points. Famous for his elegant stroke play and explosive starts, Rohit remains one of the most destructive openers in ODI history.
Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) - Rank 4
Afghanistan’s rising star Ibrahim Zadran continues his impressive rise with 764 rating points. His consistency at the top of the order highlights Afghanistan’s growing strength in international cricket.
Shubman Gill (India) - Rank 5
With 725 points, India's ODI Captain Shubman Gill remains a batting mainstay for the future. His technical brilliance and hunger for big scores have already made him one of the most dependable ODI batters.
Babar Azam (Pakistan) - Rank 6
Pakistan captain Babar Azam is ranked sixth with 722 points. Renowned for his silky cover drives and consistency, Babar remains a key pillar of Pakistan’s batting lineup.
Harry Tector (Ireland) - Rank 7
Ireland’s premier batter, Harry Tector, sits seventh with 708 points. His fearless approach against top teams has elevated Ireland’s competitiveness on the global ODI stage.
Shai Hope (West Indies) - Rank 8
West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope holds the eighth spot with 701 points. Known for his composure and consistency, Hope remains the backbone of the Caribbean batting unit.
Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka) - Rank 9
Sri Lanka’s stylish left-hander Charith Asalanka is ranked ninth with 690 points. His aggressive intent and leadership qualities have added fresh energy to Sri Lanka’s ODI setup.
Shreyas Iyer (India) - Rank 10
Completing the top 10, Shreyas Iyer has 682 rating points. A proven middle-order performer, Iyer’s ability to counter spin and pace alike makes him a vital asset for India.
