Top 10 ICC ODI Batting Rankings: Rohit Sharma Becomes World’s No. 1, Shubman Gill Slips To 3rd, Virat Kohli At... - Check Full List
Rohit Sharma claimed the No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings after his Sydney century. Here are the top 10 ICC ODI rankings batters after the latest update in October 2025.
1. Rohit Sharma (India - Rating 781)
Rohit Sharma sits proudly at the top of the ICC ODI batting rankings after a brilliant run of form in 2025. The former Indian captain’s century at Sydney pushed him ahead of the pack, reaffirming his class as one of the most consistent openers of the modern era. Rohit combines power and timing like few others, and remains the only player in history with three ODI double hundreds.
2. Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan - Rating 764)
Afghanistan’s rising star Ibrahim Zadran has climbed to No. 2 in the ODI rankings, marking a historic moment for Afghan cricket. Known for his calm temperament and superb shot selection.
3. Shubman Gill (India - Rating 745)
Stylish and technically sound, Shubman Gill continues to justify his reputation as India’s next big thing. His elegant strokeplay and maturity beyond his years make him a constant threat to any attack, and he remains a future contender for the No. 1 spot again.
4. Babar Azam (Pakistan - Rating 739)
Babar Azam’s textbook technique and fluent timing have made him Pakistan’s batting mainstay for years. A former No. 1, Babar is admired for his consistency across conditions. Even as others rise, his graceful strokeplay and remarkable control keep him firmly in the world’s top four.
5. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand - Rating 734)
New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell has quietly become one of the most dependable middle-order batsmen in ODIs. Equally adept at steadying the innings or accelerating toward the end, Mitchell’s World Cup performances and finishing skills earned him a place in the top five. His composed approach has helped New Zealand win crucial matches in pressure situations.
6. Virat Kohli (India - Rating 725)
The ever-reliable Virat Kohli continues to shine as one of the game’s greatest batters. Kohli’s hunger for runs and fitness level remain unmatched. His mastery in chases and ability to perform on big occasions ensure that even in his mid-30s, he remains in the elite bracket of international batting.
7. Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka - Rating 716)
Charith Asalanka has been a bright spark for Sri Lanka in ODIs. His ability to absorb pressure and finish innings with maturity has seen him rise rapidly up the rankings. A left-hander with a solid technique and a calm mind, Asalanka has become the backbone of Sri Lanka’s middle order and a future leader in the making.
8. Harry Tector (Ireland - Rating 708)
Ireland’s Harry Tector has quietly become one of the most consistent performers in associate and mainstream ODI cricket. He anchors Ireland’s innings brilliantly. Tector’s rise to the top ten is a testament to his temperament and Ireland’s growing presence in world cricket.
9. Shreyas Iyer (India - Rating 700)
After a superb run of form in 2025, Shreyas Iyer has entered the top ten for the first time. Iyer’s ability to rotate strike and dominate spin in the middle order makes him a crucial link between the top and lower order in ODIs.
10. Shai Hope (West Indies - Rating 690)
West Indies captain Shai Hope continues to lead from the front with his classy and composed batting. Averaging nearly 50 with over 5,000 runs, Hope is the mainstay of the Caribbean line-up. His leadership and steady scoring have played a vital role in the team’s revival in the 50-over format.
