Top 10 Indian Batters With Most Test Runs In England: Sachin Tendulkar At Top, Rahul Dravid Follows, Virat Kohli At...
The Shubman Gill-led Indian cricket team will start a new era in Tests with a five-match series in England, starting June 20, 2025 in Headingley, Leeds. All eyes will be on batters, who have big shoes to fill after the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. In the challenging conditions of England, the performance of batters can dictate the success of the Indian team on the tour.
Ahead of the much-anticipated tour, let's take a look at top 10 batters, who have scored most Test runs for India in England.
1. Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar has scored the most runs for India in England in Test cricket. Tendulkar scored 1,575 runs in 17 Tests at an average of 54.31 with the help of 4 centuries and 8 half-centuries.
2. Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid has scored the second most runs for India in England in Test cricket. Dravid scored 1,376 runs in 13 Tests at an impressive average of 68.80 with the help of 6 centuries and 4 half-centuries.
3. Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar has scored the third most runs for India in England in Test cricket. Gavaskar scored 1152 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 41.14 with the help of 2 centuries and 8 half-centuries.
4. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has scored the fourth most runs for India in England in Test cricket. Kohli scored 1096 runs in 17 Tests at an average of 33.21 with the help of 2 centuries and 5 half-centuries.
5. Dilip Vengsarkar
Dilip Vengsarkar has scored the fifth most runs for India in England in Test cricket. Vengsarkar scored 960 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 48.00 with the help of 4 centuries and 4 half-centuries.
6. Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly has scored the sixth most runs for India in England in Test cricket. Ganguly scored 915 runs in 9 Tests at an impressive average of 65.35 with the help of 3 centuries and 5 half-centuries.
7. Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara has scored the seventh most runs for India in England in Test cricket. Pujara scored 870 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 29.00 with the help of 1 century and 5 half-centuries.
8. Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane has scored the eighth most runs for India in England in Test cricket. Rahane scored 864 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 28.80 with the help of 1 century and 6 half-centuries.
9. Gundappa Viswanath
Gundappa Viswanath has scored the ninth most runs for India in England in Test cricket. Viswanath scored 858 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 39.00 with the help of 1 century and 9 half-centuries.
10. MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni has scored the tenth most runs for India in England in Test cricket. Dhoni scored 778 runs in 12 Tests at an average of 37.04 with the help of 8 half-centuries.
